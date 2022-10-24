Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
Five Reasons Why the Phillies Will Win the World Series
With the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros beginning on Friday, here are five reasons why the Phillies will take home the title.
Phillies announce World Series starters for Games 1 and 2 vs. Astros
The 2022 World Series is quickly approaching. Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There’s some insight into the Phillies pitching plans now. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Wednesday: Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of...
NBC Sports
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call
There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
Who Is Most Likely to Throw Out the Phillies First Pitch at the World Series?
Five former Philadelphia Phillies have thrown out the first pitch thus far in the postseason. Which former players might get a chance to do so in the World Series?
Must Listen: Bryce Harper describes what it's like playing for Phillies fans
A Must Listen: A lot can be said about what it means to be a Philadelphia Phillies fan. But what Bryce Harper had to say might just be the perfect description.
Phillies fans break 24-hour merchandise record after clinching World Series berth
The previous 24-hour record was set by the Cubs in 2016 after they defeated the Dodgers in the NLCS.
William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
MLB
Astros-Phillies position-by-position breakdown
Well, here’s a first: A past League Championship Series matchup is now a World Series matchup. • World Series Game 1, presented by Capital One: Friday, 8 p.m. ET/7 CT on FOX. The Astros and Phillies previously met in October way back in the 1980 NLCS. That was a...
Phillies anthem 'Dancing on My Own' deemed perfect underdog song for comeback team
"This song wasn't on anybody's radar and now it's through the roof, kind of like the team."
World Series 2022: Astros-Phillies matchup draws same first-pitch time for all 7 games
Hey, Astros fans! Are you free at, say, 7 p.m., during at least four upcoming nights? Check out the dates and times for the 2022 World Series.
Yardbarker
Watch: Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata joins Phillies celebration
It's nice to see the Eagles getting behind the Phillies these days. Center Jason Kelce got things rolling at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night by chugging a beer and dancing with the Phanatic, the team mascot, and Mailata's impromptu interaction with Phillies fans made the weekend even better for Philadelphia sports fans.
The Phillies Defy Odds, Flip the Script, Secure World Series Berth
The Philadelphia Phillies are on their way to the World Series for the first time since 2009 and are doing it as the underdog.
Phillies' Rotation the Unsung Hero of Postseason
The Philadelphia Phillies rotation of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suárez has been on another level in the 2022 postseason.
Phillymag.com
About Last Night: Phillies Clinch World Series Berth and Broad Street Goes Nuts
Poles were climbed, fireworks went off, Elmo came out, dance-offs erupted. It was pure joy. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The idea of a “town square” is somewhat quaint and old-timey, but one thing I...
Montgomery County business playing big role in World Series: "We're keeping them safe"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A small Montgomery County business has a big role in the World Series games happening in Philadelphia next week. The company makes all the foam padding for the field and walls, and a lot of padding is needed.Think about the walls in the outfield or the railings by the dugout. All of it needs to be covered by safety padding, and at Citizens Bank Park, all of it is done by one company.You might watch the Phillies to see professional baseball.Bobby Mancino sees games differently. "We watch for padding," Mancino said. "So we're looking at the padding."Mancino...
Phillymag.com
These Are Our 6 Favorite Phillies Interviews We’ve Done Over the Years
A nostalgic look back at some true characters and great players. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. With the Phillies heading to the World Series on Friday, it got us thinking about the many Phillies personalities...
