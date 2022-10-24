ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Missouri defensive back announces he has entered transfer portal

Missouri has lost a member of its defensive back room to the transfer portal. LJ Hewitt, a sophomore from Florida, announced his decision on Twitter on Wednesday. He joined the team after spending the spring at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Prior to his time at Mississippi Gulf Coast, Hewitt was at Holmes Community College, where he played 9 games.
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Demitrius Bell, Class of 2023 WR, unveils All-SEC final schools list

Demitrius Bell will be SEC bound next season barring a last minute change of heart. The 2023 WR prospect released his final 4 schools list on Tuesday, including all SEC programs. His list whittled it down to Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Bell is considered to be the No....
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. Georgia: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history

Georgia vs. Tennessee has produced some of the greatest moments in conference history. On one side, there’s the famous Hobnail Boot game in which David Greene hit Verron Haynes for a 26-24 win, made more famous by legendary announcer Larry Munson’s call. On the other side, there’s Tennessee’s...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Why Tennessee sleeping on the 2022 version of Kentucky could spoil all the good vibes on Rocky Top

If I were Tennessee, I’d have a hard time not sleeping on Kentucky. After all, Tennessee just delivered the victory of the college football season against Alabama a couple of weeks ago. The Vols have the legitimate Heisman Trophy contender and the nation’s No. 2 offense, which is expected to return No. 1 receiver Cedric Tillman. They have a post-September top-3 ranking in the AP Poll for the first time in 21 years.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy