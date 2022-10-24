ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State football taking “steps in the right direction” toward elite status, according to James Franklin

It’s been four years since James Franklin delivered a famous rant in the Beaver Stadium press room following Penn State’s 27-26 loss to Ohio State. “We’re not an elite football team yet,” Franklin said. “As hard as we have worked, from average to good, from good to great, the work that it’s going to take to get to an elite program is going to be just as hard as the ground and the distance that we’ve already traveled.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Big Ten releases Penn State football's 2023 schedule

The Big Ten released the 2023 football schedules for the entire conference on Wednesday, which includes Penn State’s matchups. The Nittany Lions will kick off their season with a home matchup against the Big 12’s West Virginia on Sept. 2, followed by another home game against Delaware, an FCS team, on Sept. 9.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Film review | Heavier tight end usage makes big difference for Penn State football against Minnesota

Scoring just 17 points in each of its last two contests prior to its 45-17 win over Minnesota, Penn State’s offense looked to be on the brink of collapse entering Saturday. As boos rained down upon Sean Clifford, the sixth-year quarterback continued to give Beaver Stadium’s White Out crowd reason to complain amid two straight three-and-outs preceding an interception in the first quarter of action.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's soccer struggles offensively in failed pursuit of standings points against Rutgers

Penn State had trouble keeping up with Rutgers speed and aggression Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field. The Scarlet Knights took the lead in the game in the 26th minute, easily scoring against Nittany Lion senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes. Rutgers scored again in the first half, gaining a two-tally lead against the blue and white in the 40th minute.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Let’s be Frank | Minnesota win exactly what Penn State football needed, proves reality of 2022 team

Let’s be Frank, the proof is in the pudding, and Minnesota and Michigan were the pudding for Penn State. The sky was seemingly falling down after Penn State fell utterly flat on the road against Michigan, but James Franklin and Co. did exactly what was needed — and more — to get this show back on the road with a win over Minnesota in the White Out.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

State College needs a Popeyes | Column

Before the sun even rose on June 14, students and residents lined the sidewalks of State College, waiting for the grand opening of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. Cane’s has been rising in popularity for some time now. The Louisiana-based chicken restaurant has spread across the country, drawing lengthy lines with each new opening.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's volleyball setter Seleisa Elisaia earns Big Ten recognition

Graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia was named Big Ten Setter of the Week Monday afternoon after coming off back-to-back strong performances this past weekend. The Penn State transfer tallied 55 assists and eight digs in the Nittany Lions match against Maryland and followed that performance up with a 33-assist outing against Rutgers. Recording 12.57 assists and 2.14 blocks per set this weekend, Elisaia helped lead Penn State to two huge victories in both matches.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy