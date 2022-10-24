Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State football taking “steps in the right direction” toward elite status, according to James Franklin
It’s been four years since James Franklin delivered a famous rant in the Beaver Stadium press room following Penn State’s 27-26 loss to Ohio State. “We’re not an elite football team yet,” Franklin said. “As hard as we have worked, from average to good, from good to great, the work that it’s going to take to get to an elite program is going to be just as hard as the ground and the distance that we’ve already traveled.”
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Penn State football has a stacked plate with load of talent from No. 2 Ohio State
Penn State has its second ranked matchup in the span of three weeks, and this time, it's No. 2 Ohio State — its toughest opponent of the season. The Buckeyes are undefeated on the season, and their offense is strong again, scoring the second-most points per game in the FBS and the most in the Big Ten with 49.6 points per game.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten releases Penn State football's 2023 schedule
The Big Ten released the 2023 football schedules for the entire conference on Wednesday, which includes Penn State’s matchups. The Nittany Lions will kick off their season with a home matchup against the Big 12’s West Virginia on Sept. 2, followed by another home game against Delaware, an FCS team, on Sept. 9.
Digital Collegian
Micah Shrewsberry is being patient with his first Penn State men’s basketball freshman class
It’s not normal that a college team doesn’t have a freshman class, except when it just hired a new coach before the start of the season who doesn’t have time to recruit — which is exactly what happened to Micah Shrewsberry last year. This year is...
Digital Collegian
Film review | Heavier tight end usage makes big difference for Penn State football against Minnesota
Scoring just 17 points in each of its last two contests prior to its 45-17 win over Minnesota, Penn State’s offense looked to be on the brink of collapse entering Saturday. As boos rained down upon Sean Clifford, the sixth-year quarterback continued to give Beaver Stadium’s White Out crowd reason to complain amid two straight three-and-outs preceding an interception in the first quarter of action.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer struggles offensively in failed pursuit of standings points against Rutgers
Penn State had trouble keeping up with Rutgers speed and aggression Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field. The Scarlet Knights took the lead in the game in the 26th minute, easily scoring against Nittany Lion senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes. Rutgers scored again in the first half, gaining a two-tally lead against the blue and white in the 40th minute.
Digital Collegian
Strong team defense from each side underscores Penn State men’s soccer defeat to Rutgers at home
In an important game for two teams looking to move up the standings, as the regular season’s close and the Big Ten Tournament are nearing, Penn State took on Rutgers at Jeffrey Field while looking for just its second win of the month. The scarlet and black went into...
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | Minnesota win exactly what Penn State football needed, proves reality of 2022 team
Let’s be Frank, the proof is in the pudding, and Minnesota and Michigan were the pudding for Penn State. The sky was seemingly falling down after Penn State fell utterly flat on the road against Michigan, but James Franklin and Co. did exactly what was needed — and more — to get this show back on the road with a win over Minnesota in the White Out.
Digital Collegian
No. 11 Penn State women's volleyball falls in 4 sets to unranked Illinois, breaks 3-match winning streak
With a sloppy performance in Champaign, Illinois, Penn State fell to unranked Illinois. In a midweek showdown at historic Huff Hall, the No. 11 Nittany Lions struggled in all facets of the game, lacking that signature offensive and defensive presence and losing its three-match winning streak at the hands of the Illini.
Digital Collegian
Recruiting roundup | 2023 Penn State football commits thrive off big plays
Penn State had an all-around productive weekend that spanned down to the future of the program. The Nittany Lions took home a 45-17 win over Minnesota in the annual White Out, but their class of 2023 commits recorded noteworthy performances the day before the spectacle. Here’s how the 2023 recruits...
Digital Collegian
Undefeated Penn State men’s hockey looks to remain disciplined as conference play approaches
To say Penn State is off to a good start to its season might be underselling the 6-0 blue and white. Now the No. 16 team in the country, the Nittany Lions were able to win in both blowout fashion and in high-pressure circumstances throughout most of their first three series.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football quarterback Sean Clifford named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
After a shaky performance at Michigan, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford bounced back in the White Out on Saturday. For his performance, Clifford was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Clifford completed 23 of 31 pass attempts for 295 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball puts 3-match win streak on line against Illinois, No. 6 Ohio State
With its three-match win streak at stake, No. 11 Penn State will battle against Illinois and No. 6 Ohio State for the second time this season. At exactly the halfway point in the Big Ten slate, the Nittany Lions sit tied for fifth in the standings, with a 6-4 record with 10 conference matches remaining.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey jumps 2 spots in latest NFHCA rankings after handily defeating No. 2 Maryland
Penn State moved up two placements in the NFHCA poll this week. Previously at No. 5, the Nittany Lions passed Louisville and Northwestern and now sit at No. 3. North Carolina, who is still undefeated, remained at the top of the rankings with Maryland below it in second. The blue...
Digital Collegian
Next one-up mentality allows Penn State women’s volleyball's players to improve and find comfort
That’s been one of the main memos for this Penn State squad throughout much of this season. Thus far, the Nittany Lions have made adjustments to their lineups, whether it’s to the starting seven or quick in-game adjustments. But this was of no surprise to anyone on the team, as coach Katie Schumacher has preached this all season.
Digital Collegian
State College needs a Popeyes | Column
Before the sun even rose on June 14, students and residents lined the sidewalks of State College, waiting for the grand opening of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. Cane’s has been rising in popularity for some time now. The Louisiana-based chicken restaurant has spread across the country, drawing lengthy lines with each new opening.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer takes on Rutgers, Michigan in final games before tournament play
One last home game means one last opportunity for Penn State to show off in front of Park Avenue Army during the regular season. The Nittany Lions' last appearance ended in a 1-1 draw against No. 13 Ohio State on Friday. The blue and white now sits at 5-4-4 as the regular slate season winds down.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s Jalen Pickett, 4 freshmen beat upperclassmen in “eye opening” 1st scrimmage
Micah Shrewsberry isn’t shy about saying who his team’s best player is. Penn State’s leading scorer a season ago, Jalen Pickett has returned for his fifth season of college basketball with a firepower that became clear in the team's first full-team workout. It was on that day...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball setter Seleisa Elisaia earns Big Ten recognition
Graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia was named Big Ten Setter of the Week Monday afternoon after coming off back-to-back strong performances this past weekend. The Penn State transfer tallied 55 assists and eight digs in the Nittany Lions match against Maryland and followed that performance up with a 33-assist outing against Rutgers. Recording 12.57 assists and 2.14 blocks per set this weekend, Elisaia helped lead Penn State to two huge victories in both matches.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey's Elena Vos earns Defensive Player of the Week honors
Senior Elena Vos has won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 23, 2022. This is the first time this year that the Dutchwoman has won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and the third time for the team overall. The Nittany Lions are...
