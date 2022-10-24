Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: Game came down to Steelers dropping interceptions, Dolphins catching theirs
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Sunday night’s loss to the Dolphins came down to one team’s defense being able to catch the football, and one team’s defense not. “You’ve got to compliment the Miami Dolphins,” Tomlin said. “They made the necessary plays to secure victory and we didn’t. Oftentimes when it’s a defensive battle like that developed into, it’s about who catches their interception opportunities and who doesn’t, and that’s the lens in which I see it. The Dolphins caught theirs and we didn’t catch ours, and that’s probably the difference in the game.”
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan’s contract is the main reason he won’t play for the Colts again this year
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put...
NBC Sports
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson says he did high knees up and down the aisle on Broncos’ flight to London
The Broncos had a long flight to London for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, and quarterback Russell Wilson says he made the most of his time. Wilson, who is recovering from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss last week’s game, said that while his teammates slept, he was exercising in the aisle to make sure his legs are ready for this week’s game.
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan: I’m disappointed personally, but here for the team
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger is taking over as the starter this week and that the team plans for Ehlinger to be the starter for the rest of the season. Ryan was...
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss
Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
KOMO News
First place Seahawks! Three reasons why they'll stay there going forward
The Seattle Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West. Repeat, the Hawks have the best record in their division and if the playoffs started today, they'd be in. It's an expectation Pete Carroll held all the way but for so many football fans it's a surprise. A welcome one at that here in the Pacific Northwest.
NBC Sports
Bears send Robert Quinn to Eagles
It’s Dream Team, Part Two. As the 6-0 Eagles emerge from their bye, they’re doing it with a new addition at pass rusher. Per multiple reports, the Bears are trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles. Quinn set a team record with 18.5 sacks in 2021. He has one...
Jim Nantz makes major March Madness decision
Jim Nantz has been calling the Final Four for CBS for three decades, but he has decided the 2023 edition will be his last. Nantz revealed that he will call his final NCAA Tournament next March, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Ian Eagle will succeed him as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for March Madness.
NBC Sports
Dan Campbell: If you can’t hold onto the football, you can’t play for us
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a lead they never relinquished. Goff would throw another pick and fumble twice in the fourth quarter and running back Jamaal Williams also lost a fumble in the final 15 minutes.
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson says he could play right now without any limitations: “I’m ready to rock”
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson indicated today that he’ll be on the field in London for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Asked after today’s practice whether he could play a game right now without any limitations, Wilson answered, “Yeah. I feel great. I’m ready to rock.”
NBC Sports
Eagles pull off blockbuster trade to bolster pass rush
The Eagles are 6-0 but they’re not resting. They’re loading up for a Super Bowl run. A few days before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Eagles have pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Bears for Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The trade was first reported by ESPN and NFL Network.
NBC Sports
Broncos sign Marlon Mack
Veteran running back Marlon Mack has found a new NFL home in Denver. The Broncos are signing Mack off the 49ers’ practice squad, and he will fly to London with the team to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, his agents told Adam Schefter. Denver has been trying to...
NBC Sports
49ers cut Tevin Coleman
The 49ers released running back Tevin Coleman from their active roster, the team announced Tuesday. They signed Coleman to the practice squad on Sept. 21 and promoted him to the 53-player roster on Oct. 12. In four games, Coleman totaled 12 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown, while catching...
What Bill Belichick Is Telling Patriots Prior To Matchup With Bears
The New England Patriots have arrived to a point in their schedule where wins and losses can make or break them. That’s why the focus has been set on not overlooking any opponent. Over the next month, the Patriots will play a very winnable schedule consisting of games against...
NBC Sports
Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger at QB for rest of season
The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made it clear that the decision to go to Ehlinger was not because of Ryan’s injury.
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
NBC Sports
Julio Jones officially questionable for Thursday Night Football
Bucs coach Todd Bowles calls receiver Julio Jones a game-time decision. Jones officially is questionable on the practice report. He had limited practices Tuesday and Wednesday. He has a knee injury that has kept him out since Week 4 when he had one catch for 7 yards on 18 offensive...
NBC Sports
NFC East not making things easy on the Eagles
As the Eagles enjoyed their Week 7 bye week, the rest of the NFC East made things a little tighter. The Giants, Cowboys and Commanders all won on Sunday. Still, the Eagles are in the driver’s seat of the NFC East, which happens to be the best division in football.
NBC Sports
NFL Trade Deadline 2022: Rumors, reports and expected moves ahead of November 1
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week:
