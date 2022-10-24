ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Letter to the editor: How can I as a Latina trust Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson to represent me?

Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YrZRD_0ik2E7lk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wetgE_0ik2E7lk00

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here .

To the editor:

How can I as a Latina believe that Shebreh Kalantari–Johnson as a Santa Cruz County Supervisor will represent me in the 3rd District?

On April 19, 2022, at the city council meeting, Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson motioned to adopt a city council district map that, when compared to another viable map, reduced by 31% the number of registered Latino voters in the district that now includes Beach Flats, downtown Santa Cruz and the upper Westside. Her reason was to not split up Eastside businesses.

She also stated at the meeting that it was illegal to build a map around one race or ethnicity. But Doug Johnson, the expert hired to create the maps, said race could be considered one of the factors.

At a later city council meeting, he said all the maps met the legal requirements, but there were differences of opinion, which best meets them.

Shebreh Kalantari–Johnson said that her choice of map “… had the most balanced approach to our community and keeps communities of interest like Seabright intact.”

I disagree with her actions.

Vivian Vargas

Santa Cruz

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

Measure Q keeps growth within Watsonville city limits. Don't listen to the naysayers; vote yes.

Measure Q is not "against" growth, argues Betty Bobeda, former Watsonville mayor. It's against growth that would destroy the city's valuable farmland and for growth that would use existing underused lots for housing. She decries the negativity of the campaign against the measure and insists special interests are driving it. "Can anyone," she challenges, "name one place where paving over farmland has solved housing problems, reduced real estate costs or addressed homelessness?"
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

A Lookout View: Vote no on Measure O

Lookout Endorsement: If we want a vibrant farmers market, more affordable housing, a jewel of a new main branch library — and the ability to chart the future of downtown Santa Cruz step by step, with a free and open public process — we urge a no vote on Measure O. We think it will limit and restrict us too much today and tomorrow.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

A Lookout View: Vote Fred Keeley for Santa Cruz mayor

Lookout Endorsement: Fred Keeley can't sweep in and fix all of Santa Cruz's problems. However, given his deep experience and wide connections, he is well suited and well qualified to be the city's first directly elected mayor in this time of great stress. Politics is about timing as much as policy, and Keeley matches this moment well. What we would expect from him over the next four years can be summed up in one word: leadership.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Assembly District 30 update: Will Addis' advantage in Santa Cruz, Monterey push her past Nohrden?

Vicki Nohrden of Monterey, the Republican candidate in the race for state Assembly District 30, garnered more votes in San Luis Obispo County than Morro Bay's Dawn Addis in the June primary. But Addis (along with three other Democratic candidates) carried the vote in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties and seems likely to collect the votes of those three other Democrats.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

A look at the Monterey County measures on the ballot

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Election Day is around the corner on Nov. 8 and there are 14 measures on the ballot for voters to decide. Here is what each measure is about and what it will it mean for your community. Measure E- East Garrison Community Services District This measure is about the East Garrison The post A look at the Monterey County measures on the ballot appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Pellerin vs. Lawler: What each Assembly District 28 candidate is learning on the 'other side of the hill'

When you are a Republican campaigning in Santa Cruz or a Democrat walking some of the more conservative zones of San Jose, there are conversations that sometimes strike a different tone. Liz Lawler and Gail Pellerin are seeing it firsthand, yet each candidate says she is far more about breaking down those lines that divide as both seek a seat in Sacramento. They face off in a Lookout candidate forum Monday.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Westside divide: In District 6, Renée Golder and Sean Maxwell differ in tactics to solve the day's problems

As Santa Cruz's Westside gets its own city council seat, a carpenter and a school principal square off. "If we had to move tomorrow, I don't know if we would be able to live here," says Sean Maxwell, a planning commissioner who pushes for more affordability. Renée Golder sees public safety as her foundational issue. "If you're not safe, you can't really do anything else. Everybody deserves to live and thrive wherever they are," she says. Their race mirrors much of our local politics today.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Unified Permit Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz. Call Center Service Specialist at Santa Cruz County Bank. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Mechanic II at Santa Cruz...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

'Anti-establishment' Dutra swerves to offense: 'I'm not going to flip-flop to win votes'

Embattled District 4 Santa Cruz County Supervisor candidate Jimmy Dutra didn't shy away from highlighting what he feels are key differences between him and opponent Felipe Hernandez at a recent forum. Dutra was believed to hold a commanding lead before charges alleging he molested a 12-year-old family friend when he was 30, 17 years ago, surfaced on Oct. 5. Can he survive the political tempest? He told Lookout he believes he can.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Corrupt SF City Attorney Chiu Covered Up LHH Settlement

Corrupt SF City Attorney Chiu Covered Up LHH Settlement. City Attorney Alleged LHH Should Not Need Re-Certification … But. LHH Settlement Agreement Requires Re-Certification. City Attorney’s Legal Defenses Were “Dead to Rights,”. But Then He Rolled Over and Played Dead. •••••••••• October 25, 2022 ••••••••••...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

The Dolores Huerta Research Center for the Americas celebrates legacy at 30th anniversary naming event

UC Santa Cruz’s Research Center for the Americas celebrated 30 years of groundbreaking work with an official renaming for social justice icon Dolores Huerta on Thursday evening at the Cowell Ranch Hay Barn. The sold-out event included UC Santa Cruz students, faculty, staff, and alumni, community members, dignitaries and several members of Huerta’s family. Huerta delivered a resounding speech that included leading the crowd of more than 200 people in a joyous chant of “Sí, se puede,” her famous mantra that has become synonymous with Latinx pride, power, and hope.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy