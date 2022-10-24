Read full article on original website
Capital Region trick-or-treating hours on Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner on Monday, October 31. Many children will be going out trick-or-treating, but some municipalities in the Capital Region have designated trick-or-treating hours, while others do not.
Meet Mechanicville barbershop behind local man’s winning mullet
STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Scott Salvadore was crowned the best mullet in America on live network television. He beat out competitors from across the country to win the U.S.A. Mullet Championship to bring the title home to Stillwater. The groundwork for Scott’s mullet began in 2018. He wanted a hairstyle that matched his […]
Albany LEAD receives $1.26M in funding
The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded Albany County $1.26M in funding to support the Albany Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (Albany LEAD).
Altamont’s Curry Patta closing, relocating to Delmar or Troy
Curry Patta, a Pakistani restaurant, is closing its doors in Altamont to relocate. Owner Nadia Raza said the restaurant will be closing on January 1, 2023.
Lark Street BID’s Halloween Party cancelled
The Lark Street Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the cancellation of their annual Halloween Party at the Washington Park Lake House on October 29.
Plumb Oyster Bar in Troy permanently closes
Plumb Oyster Bar on 2nd Street in Troy has closed its doors. The restaurant closed after its dinner service on October 15.
WRGB
The McRib is coming back to some Capital Region cities
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The McRib, is returning to select cities nationwide, and the Capital Region has three cities on that list. The fast food giant said the McRib will return to menus at participating restaurants on Oct. 31 for its "Farewell Tour." And where will it be...
Water main breaks close schools in Troy, Guilderland
KIPP Troy Prep Middle and High School are closed Tuesday, due to a water main break. In Albany County, earlier this morning, contractors working on the construction site across from Farnsworth Middle School also broke a water main.
Bridge over Roeliff Jansen Kill in Hillsdale to close
The Roe Bridge carrying Tribrook Road over Roeliff Jansen Kill in Hillsdale will be closed by the end of the day Wednesday
19 displaced, building torn down after Schenectady fire
Over a dozen people are without homes after a fire tore through a Schenectady apartment building early Sunday morning. The building was demolished Monday.
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
Rangers aid fallen, injured hikers in Greene County
Environmental conservation officials are reminding the public to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry after Forest Rangers rescued two hikers in Greene County last week.
Troy’s Tatu Tacos & Tequila holding first flash tattoo event
Tatu Tacos & Tequila in Troy is living up to its name. The restaurant will have its first flash tattoo event on Saturday, October 29.
Best Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Albany area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp.
Board game tavern setting up shop in Glens Falls
There's more to the modern world of board games than just chess and checkers. Complex rules, unique artwork, and hours of adventure are in store for anyone who gets into today's tabletop game worlds. Next year, that adventure is set to come to Glens Falls.
Over 200 gravestones overturned at Bennington cemetery
Bennington Town officials said Monday that over 200 gravestones were overturned at the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street over the weekend.
Albany man accused in fatal Third Avenue crash
A 26-year-old Albany man has been accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car, killing them, Monday evening on Third Avenue.
cityofschenectady.com
City of Schenectady Announces Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours
SCHENECTADY – The City of Schenectady announced Halloween trick-or-treating will be observed on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 3:00pm – 8:00pm. Residents and families are encouraged to celebrate the Halloween safely. The Schenectady Police Department and Schenectady Fire Department will host the 3rd Annual Scare-nectady Haunted Patrol on...
Officials in Florida Share Grim News about Missing Saratoga County Woman
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says that 33-year-old Staci Peterson from Saratoga County arrived in Florida alone last week and while on vacation, she hoped to spread the ashes of her beloved dogs into the waters of northwest Florida. Sadly, the Florida State graduate hasn't been seen or heard from...
Six-acre Halloween haunt calls Fort Ann home
Halloween is a different animal in rural areas of New York. Farmland means space for corn mazes, and orchards host sweet and spooky haunts of all kinds. In Fort Ann, a new seasonal haunt has popped up, delivering haunts and scares from an emotional place one might not expect.
