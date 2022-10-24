ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Meet Mechanicville barbershop behind local man’s winning mullet

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Scott Salvadore was crowned the best mullet in America on live network television. He beat out competitors from across the country to win the U.S.A. Mullet Championship to bring the title home to Stillwater. The groundwork for Scott’s mullet began in 2018. He wanted a hairstyle that matched his […]
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WRGB

The McRib is coming back to some Capital Region cities

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The McRib, is returning to select cities nationwide, and the Capital Region has three cities on that list. The fast food giant said the McRib will return to menus at participating restaurants on Oct. 31 for its "Farewell Tour." And where will it be...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
cityofschenectady.com

City of Schenectady Announces Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours

SCHENECTADY – The City of Schenectady announced Halloween trick-or-treating will be observed on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 3:00pm – 8:00pm. Residents and families are encouraged to celebrate the Halloween safely. The Schenectady Police Department and Schenectady Fire Department will host the 3rd Annual Scare-nectady Haunted Patrol on...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Six-acre Halloween haunt calls Fort Ann home

Halloween is a different animal in rural areas of New York. Farmland means space for corn mazes, and orchards host sweet and spooky haunts of all kinds. In Fort Ann, a new seasonal haunt has popped up, delivering haunts and scares from an emotional place one might not expect.
FORT ANN, NY

