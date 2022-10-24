Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
‘Fat’ Jake Paul announces move to heavyweight following Anderson Silva fight, calls out Tyson Fury
Jake Paul has big plans following his Anderson Silva fight (literally). The undefeated “Problem Child” recently told his social media followers that he plans to bump up to the heavyweight division to challenge division champion Tyson Fury, who may or may not remain on top following his Derek Chisora trilogy in December.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Sets Ticket Revenue Record For Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena
The event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva has established itself as the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) and the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports with six days to go until fight night.
Boxing Scene
Diaz: Zepeda Is Just A One-Dimensional Fighter That's Gonna Apply A Lot Of Pressure
William Zepeda has rapidly emerged as a lightweight to watch. The unbeaten Mexican southpaw has caught the attention of Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz, who believes there is something he can exploit in their upcoming clash this weekend. “I just believe I’m on a whole other level,” insisted Diaz. “William...
Boxing Scene
Lomachenko Gives His Thoughts On Shakur Stevenson: "He's A Good Boxer, Smart Boxer"
The undisputed title dreams of Vasiliy Lomachenko appeared to be his for the taking. Yet, with the former two-time Olympic gold medalist lending a helping hand to his native country of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, he opted to place his career on hold. Now, after spending approximately a year near the heart of the war, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is set to return to the ring on October 29th, against Jamaine Ortiz.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Dirrell predicts Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez
By Allan Fox: Anthony Dirrell believes David Benavidez will be too fast of hand for Caleb Plant when/if the two meet up next. Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) says he thinks the Benavidez vs. Plant fight will go the full 12 round distance, and he could be right. Dirrell says he...
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz's Father: Deontay Wilder is The Fight We Want!
While a potential showdown between former world champions Andy Ruiz and Deontay Wilder is expected in 2023, there are still no details regarding the fight. Both boxers won their semi-WBC eliminators. Last month, Ruiz scored two knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz in a WBC...
Boxing Scene
Fury, Crawford Announcements Deflate Late-2022: Weekend Afterthoughts
The first half of 2022 was one of the best six-month stretches for the sport of boxing in the 21st century. Boxing fans were treated to the consolidation of the lightweight and Jr. middleweight championships, an upset of the sport’s biggest star, additional title unification at bantamweight, Jr. lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight, a monster heavyweight stadium show, and arguably the biggest women’s fight of all-time.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Fires Back At Canelo: "Who F------ Cares If I Fought One World Champion, Come Beat Me"
Although Canelo Alvarez has forged a career that will safely place him in the Hall of Fame when he ultimately hangs up his gloves, a shroud of mystery constantly surrounded him. While he never officially suffered defeat at the hands of Gennadiy Golovkin, his two prior results against him, a...
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz Shakes His Head at Fury Fighting Chisora Next
Luis Ortiz is still shaking his head in disbelief. The former title challenger can’t believe that WBC/lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout that seemingly no one called for on December 3rd. Fury already owns a wide points and knockout victory over Chisora.
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Signs With BLK Prime Boxing
The newest promotional outfit in town has secured its second high profile boxer in less than a week. Former four-division titlist Adrien Broner has officially signed with BLK Prime Boxing, the platform formally announced during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Broner joins the upstart outfit just four days after it was confirmed that three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford (38-0, 29KOs) would headline the company’s first major Pay-Per-View.
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford dumbfounds with decision as career nosedives
The news that Terence Crawford will fight on a platform that hosted Scarface vs One-Eyed Wolf earlier this year represents a career nosedive for the boxing star. In a stunning turn of events, “Bud” signed on to face dangerous David Avanesya on December 10 after moving on from talks with Errol Spence Jr.
Boxing Scene
Avanesyan: European Title Meant A Lot To Me; Crawford Opportunity Came, We Had To Take It
David Avanesyan has officially moved on to the next phase of his career. The streaking welterweight contender landed a premium opportunity to next face WBO titlist and pound-for-pound entrant Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The bout will take place on December 10, live on BLK Prime Pay-Per-View from CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown Omaha, Nebraska. The tradeoff is having to abandon a previously scheduled November 19 fight with Spain’s Jon Miguez, and with it the EBU (European Boxing Union) title he was due to defend for the sixth time.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: Hearn Knows How To Reach Us On Joshua Fight
Shelly Finkel, co-manager to heavyweight contender Deontay Wilder, says there is no issue with facing Anthony Joshua in 2023. Wilder returned earlier this month, with a vicious one-punch knockout of Robert Helenius in the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The victory allowed Wilder to bounce back after back-to-back...
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Hatton questions Mayweather ‘is it greed or is he skint?’
Ricky Hatton returns to the ring for a one-off exhibition but questioned former opponent Floyd Mayweather’s lengthy run on the circuit. Mayweather fights in his fifth bout away from the professional code this November when “Money” goes up against YouTuber Deji. Previously, the five-weight world champion has...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”
Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
Oleksandr Usyk coach plays down threat of ‘simple’ Deontay Wilder
Oleksandr Usyk’s assistant coach Sergey Lapin has played down the threat posed by Deontay Wilder, claiming that the American is a ‘simple’ fighter.Usyk, who last fought in August, has been linked with Wilder in recent weeks, and the “Bronze Bomber” returned to the ring this month after a year-long lay-off to knock out Robert Helenius in the first round.WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Usyk, following his second decision win against Anthony Joshua in 11 months, was expected to fight Tyson Fury next to crown an undisputed title holder. However, Fury will instead take on Derek Chisora in...
Boxing Scene
Claressa Shields: I'm The Most Dominant, I'm The Greatest Woman of All Time!
WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC middleweight champion Claressa Shields will pursue the biggest challenges out there in 2023. Earlier this month, Shields picked up the biggest win of her career when he fought past amateur rival Savannah Marshall before sold-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London. Marshall held a decision...
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez vs. Emanuel Navarrete Fight In Play For Feb. 3, Bob Arum Says
An all-Mexican showdown that is a surefire bet to be a barnburner is inching closer to becoming a reality. Top Rank boss Bob Arum has indicated that Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete are slated to face each other in their next fight. When Arum was asked by Lance Pugmire of...
Boxing Scene
Schofield: Marc Castro, Keyshawn Davis- Only One of Us Can Come Out On Top
Floyd Schofield Jr. has only slightly altered his wish list for the immediate future. The unbeaten 20-year-old lightweight prospect is ready to step up his level of competition after his latest conquest, a first-round knockout of Mexico City’s Daniel Rosas. Schofield had his way with the shopworn Rosas (22-6-1, 14KOs) before a left hook produced the ending just 97 seconds into their Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN main event Thursday evening at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.
