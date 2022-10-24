ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boxing Scene

Lomachenko Gives His Thoughts On Shakur Stevenson: "He's A Good Boxer, Smart Boxer"

The undisputed title dreams of Vasiliy Lomachenko appeared to be his for the taking. Yet, with the former two-time Olympic gold medalist lending a helping hand to his native country of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, he opted to place his career on hold. Now, after spending approximately a year near the heart of the war, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is set to return to the ring on October 29th, against Jamaine Ortiz.
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Dirrell predicts Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez

By Allan Fox: Anthony Dirrell believes David Benavidez will be too fast of hand for Caleb Plant when/if the two meet up next. Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) says he thinks the Benavidez vs. Plant fight will go the full 12 round distance, and he could be right. Dirrell says he...
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz's Father: Deontay Wilder is The Fight We Want!

While a potential showdown between former world champions Andy Ruiz and Deontay Wilder is expected in 2023, there are still no details regarding the fight. Both boxers won their semi-WBC eliminators. Last month, Ruiz scored two knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz in a WBC...
Boxing Scene

Fury, Crawford Announcements Deflate Late-2022: Weekend Afterthoughts

The first half of 2022 was one of the best six-month stretches for the sport of boxing in the 21st century. Boxing fans were treated to the consolidation of the lightweight and Jr. middleweight championships, an upset of the sport’s biggest star, additional title unification at bantamweight, Jr. lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight, a monster heavyweight stadium show, and arguably the biggest women’s fight of all-time.
Boxing Scene

Luis Ortiz Shakes His Head at Fury Fighting Chisora Next

Luis Ortiz is still shaking his head in disbelief. The former title challenger can’t believe that WBC/lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout that seemingly no one called for on December 3rd. Fury already owns a wide points and knockout victory over Chisora.
Boxing Scene

Adrien Broner Signs With BLK Prime Boxing

The newest promotional outfit in town has secured its second high profile boxer in less than a week. Former four-division titlist Adrien Broner has officially signed with BLK Prime Boxing, the platform formally announced during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Broner joins the upstart outfit just four days after it was confirmed that three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford (38-0, 29KOs) would headline the company’s first major Pay-Per-View.
worldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford dumbfounds with decision as career nosedives

The news that Terence Crawford will fight on a platform that hosted Scarface vs One-Eyed Wolf earlier this year represents a career nosedive for the boxing star. In a stunning turn of events, “Bud” signed on to face dangerous David Avanesya on December 10 after moving on from talks with Errol Spence Jr.
Boxing Scene

Avanesyan: European Title Meant A Lot To Me; Crawford Opportunity Came, We Had To Take It

David Avanesyan has officially moved on to the next phase of his career. The streaking welterweight contender landed a premium opportunity to next face WBO titlist and pound-for-pound entrant Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The bout will take place on December 10, live on BLK Prime Pay-Per-View from CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown Omaha, Nebraska. The tradeoff is having to abandon a previously scheduled November 19 fight with Spain’s Jon Miguez, and with it the EBU (European Boxing Union) title he was due to defend for the sixth time.
Boxing Scene

Wilder Manager: Hearn Knows How To Reach Us On Joshua Fight

Shelly Finkel, co-manager to heavyweight contender Deontay Wilder, says there is no issue with facing Anthony Joshua in 2023. Wilder returned earlier this month, with a vicious one-punch knockout of Robert Helenius in the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The victory allowed Wilder to bounce back after back-to-back...
worldboxingnews.net

Exclusive: Hatton questions Mayweather ‘is it greed or is he skint?’

Ricky Hatton returns to the ring for a one-off exhibition but questioned former opponent Floyd Mayweather’s lengthy run on the circuit. Mayweather fights in his fifth bout away from the professional code this November when “Money” goes up against YouTuber Deji. Previously, the five-weight world champion has...
The Independent

The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings

The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Boxing Insider

Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”

Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk coach plays down threat of ‘simple’ Deontay Wilder

Oleksandr Usyk’s assistant coach Sergey Lapin has played down the threat posed by Deontay Wilder, claiming that the American is a ‘simple’ fighter.Usyk, who last fought in August, has been linked with Wilder in recent weeks, and the “Bronze Bomber” returned to the ring this month after a year-long lay-off to knock out Robert Helenius in the first round.WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Usyk, following his second decision win against Anthony Joshua in 11 months, was expected to fight Tyson Fury next to crown an undisputed title holder. However, Fury will instead take on Derek Chisora in...
Boxing Scene

Claressa Shields: I'm The Most Dominant, I'm The Greatest Woman of All Time!

WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC middleweight champion Claressa Shields will pursue the biggest challenges out there in 2023. Earlier this month, Shields picked up the biggest win of her career when he fought past amateur rival Savannah Marshall before sold-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London. Marshall held a decision...
Boxing Scene

Schofield: Marc Castro, Keyshawn Davis- Only One of Us Can Come Out On Top

Floyd Schofield Jr. has only slightly altered his wish list for the immediate future. The unbeaten 20-year-old lightweight prospect is ready to step up his level of competition after his latest conquest, a first-round knockout of Mexico City’s Daniel Rosas. Schofield had his way with the shopworn Rosas (22-6-1, 14KOs) before a left hook produced the ending just 97 seconds into their Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN main event Thursday evening at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.
