Bridging the gap: Duluth Police, Duluth Fire Department, and Starks Academy hold basketball tournament with the community

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
New technology maybe on the way for the Duluth Police Department
The Duluth citizen’s review board is looking for input to share with the Duluth police department as they are looking into using drones in their options for law enforcement activities. There will be a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26th at the Public Safety Building at...
kdal610.com
Demolition Of Former Astoria Hotel To Begin
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The former Hotel Astoria at 1st Avenue East and Superior Street is set to be demolished. Crews closed the sidewalk in front of the building and put up barriers on Monday. The elevated boardwalk on the side of the building that provides access to the...
What Will The Reconstruction Of Central Entrance In Duluth Look Like? MNDOT Shares Plans
It's one of the busiest traffic corridors in Duluth besides I-35. Central Entrance (a part of Highway 194) is a vital link that connects the downtown area to everything that goes on "over the hill" - from the mall area to Hermantown and beyond. It's also going to look a...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Cloquet, Esko, & Duluth East Advance to Respective Section Semifinals
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet football team is onto the semifinals in Section 7AAAA after defeating Duluth Denfeld 42-12 on Tuesday. The Lumberjacks will next play at Grand Rapids on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6 PM. In other section play, Esko would shut out Hibbing 55-0 in 7AAA. They’ll host Two...
Help Beyond The Barn in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall Identify Boot Thief Caught On Video
If you've been to Beyond The Barn in the Miller Hill Mall, you know they are the real deal when it comes to western wear. Their website provides the perfect description of who they are: "We are a family owned, full service tack shop and western boutique store that carries a full line of boots, apparel, and products for you and your horse."
WDIO-TV
Medical district skywalk reopening as Vision Northland nears completion
There’s more signs of progress down at the Vision Northland construction site. The skywalk that connects the medical district parking ramp and the first street clinic is now open again. The skywalk had previously been closed since July for the work on the new hospital. In a statement, Essentia...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Sentenced After Allegedly Driving Denfeld Boys Basketball Team Drunk
UPDATE (October 24, 12:50 p.m.) — A 48-year-old bus driver has been sentenced after allegedly driving the Denfeld Boys Basketball team while drunk in December. According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, Shawn Edward Zelazny pleaded guilty to Second Degree DWI on Monday. He was sentenced to two years supervised probation and 60 days in custody in which he will serve one weekend a month for the next two years.
WDIO-TV
Remembering Riana Barry and her family
It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
WDIO-TV
Spirit Mountain’s 51st Annual ski & snowboard swap begins
Spirit Mountain’s 51st Annual ski & snowboard swap begins, hosted by Team Duluth and partnered with the Ski Hut. Over the course of four days, hundreds of people offer used ski and snowboard equipment for a good cause. The ski and snowboard swap is Team Duluth’s biggest fundraiser event.
WDIO-TV
Solon Springs boy’s cross country is off to State
The Solon Springs boy’s cross country team placed second at the WIAA D3 boys cross country sectional race on Saturday. The team now gears up for the 2022 State Boys & Girls Cross Country Championships on Saturday, October 29th at Ridges Golf Course in. Wisconsin Rapids. This is the...
Teen saves family's lives after alerting them to Duluth house fire
A teenager "likely" saved their family's lives after a fire destroyed their home in Duluth, with authorities saying a charcoal grill was the likely cause. The fire department said a teenager in the home on the 1500 block of 101st Avenue West alerted a sibling and their parents, who were all able to escape without injuries along with the three family dogs.
FOX 21 Online
Turkeys Out, Hams In For CSS Thanksgiving Buffet At DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — Imagine Thanksgiving without a turkey and only ham. Well, that is the reality for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC. Organizers say supply chain issues are to blame for pushing the birds to the curb. The traditional turkey buffet has been put on...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Ben
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
FOX 21 Online
HERMANTOWN: Initial Findings Released by NTSB After Fatal Plane Crash
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Initial findings have been released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) after a plane crashed into a home earlier this month, killing the pilot and the two passengers on board. Hermantown resident Jason Hoffman said he and his wife were both sleeping when the plane...
WDIO-TV
Tips for a safe and fun Halloween
Halloween is one of the spookiest times of the year, but we’ve got a reminder from the Duluth Police Department that all scares should be harmless. Officer Jim Forsyth shared ways to make sure that it stays safe and fun. Tip No. 1: Watch for pedestrians. Tip No. 2:...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Marshall’s Meredith Boettcher, Danica Mark heading to state tennis tournament
For the first time in nearly a decade the Duluth Marshall girl’s tennis team will be sending not one, but two participants to the state tennis tournament. The doubles duo that will be representing the Hilltoppers will be seniors Meredith Boettcher and Danica Mark. Class A state doubles action...
fox9.com
Task force seizes guns, drugs and nearly 100k from northern Minnesota apartment
VIRGINIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A task force in Northern Minnesota seized a substantial amount of money, over 28 pounds of drugs and multiple guns following the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Friday the Lake Superior...
Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date
'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: Hibbing football has a new home field
Hibbing football kicked off its last regular-season finale, and their only 2022 game in Hibbing, on Wednesday, October 19 on a new field. The school held a ground opening ceremony for their brand new Dr. Ben Owens Stadium at Cheever Field. “We have not played here since the Covid season...
Comments / 0