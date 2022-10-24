Sidra Capital Announces the First Close of an Asia-Pacific Private Equity Co-Investment Strategy With BlackRock Alternatives

Read full article on original website
Global Recloser Market Set to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027, Powered by Voltage Rating
According to a research report “Recloser Market by Phase Type (Three Phase, Single Phase, and Triple-single Phase), Control Type (Electronic and Hydraulic), Voltage Rating (Up to 15 kV, 16-27 kV, and 28-38 kV), Insulation Medium (Oil, Air, and Epoxy) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027″ The global recloser market is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027. The recloser market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the power distribution infrastructure, which is expected to strengthen in the upcoming years with the rise in demand for electricity. Also, the increase in renewable energy capacity addition and increased investment in industrial production will enable the demand for reclosers. With the growing usage of high-voltage direct systems, the market for reclosers is expected to be driven at a faster rate.
Renesas Announces Consolidated Forecasts and Forecasts of Cash Dividends
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the consolidated financial forecasts and forecasts of cash dividends for the full year ending December 31, 2022. The Group reports its consolidated forecasts for the full year as a range because of the difficulty of forecasting...
DAYSTARTER Token (DST) Continues to Expand Its Ecosystem With Bittrex Listing After the Successful Pre-sale
On October 24, 2022, Life3 announced its listing of the DAYSTARTER Token (DST), the first dApp governance token of the Life3 project, on the Bittrex Global exchange with DST-USDT pair. The initial listing price per DST was 0.0025 USDT and surged briefly to a record high of 0.08 USDT soon after listing on Bittrex.
Renesas Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723) today announced consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Note 1) Three months ended. September 30, 2022. Nine months ended. September 30, 2022. Capital expenditures (Note 2) 19.8. 200.3. Depreciation and amortization. 48.0.
India $2.1 Bn Cardiovascular Devices (Diagnostic, Monitoring, Surgical) Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "India Cardiovascular Devices Market, By Type (Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices v/s Surgical Devices), By Application (Coronary Artery Disease, Cardiac Arrhythmia, Heart Failure, Others), By End User, By Source, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Indian Cardiovascular Devices Market value stood...
Mobileye Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Mobileye Global Inc. (“Mobileye”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 41,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at an initial public offering price of $21.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 26, 2022 under the symbol “MBLY,” and the offering is expected to close on October 28, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Mobileye has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,150,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The net proceeds from the offering to Mobileye, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Mobileye, are expected to be approximately $0.8 billion, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. A significant portion of the net proceeds from this offering will be used for repayment on a note owed to Mobileye’s parent company, Intel Corporation, and Mobileye intends to use the remaining net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Fulcrum HR Consulting Continues to Transform Companies via Leadership Development Initiatives
CEO Kelly Kubicek is guiding clients to provide better experiences for employees per her unique ‘Get Real’ philosophy. Fulcrum HR Consulting, in conjunction with CEO Kelly Kubicek, is pleased to announce its ongoing mission to make human resources (HR) more transparent, via thought leadership and a ‘Get Real’ philosophy.
Napier Introduces Advanced Financial Crime Risk Management Platform, Napier Continuum
Next-generation SaaS platform launched to help financial institutions easily gain a dynamic view of financial crime risk, furthering Napier’s mission to empower compliance teams. Napier, provider of leading anti-money laundering and compliance technology, today launched a new advanced financial crime risk management platform that offers high levels of automation...
Think Tribe extends Support to Brands wishing to Migrate to Business Central
Think Tribe extends Supports to Brands wishing to Migrate to Microsoft D365 Business Central with (proven and robust process) Streamlined process. Dubai,United Arab Emirates - October 27, 2022 /PressCable/ — Think Tribe Technologies is introducing a strategic process for brands that wish to migrate to Microsoft D365 Business Central which...
Ascential and Instacart Announce Comprehensive Joint Business Partnership
New partnership will enable both companies to better serve CPG brands through early access to new Instacart Ad products, joint marketing, education and development initiatives. Ascential plc (LSE: ASCL.L), the specialist information, analytics, and eCommerce optimization company, and Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a new comprehensive joint business partnership. Delivered through Flywheel Digital, LIONS, and WARC, all part of Ascential, the partnership will enable both Instacart and Ascential to better serve brands through early access to new Instacart advertising products and pilots, co-marketing, and educational and developmental initiatives.
Prestige Biopharma Group to Exhibit at CPhI Frankfurt 2022
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Prestige Biopharma group comprised of Prestige Biopharma Limited (950210: KRX) and Prestige Biologics Co., Ltd. (334970: KOSDAQ) is pleased to announce that it will be appearing at CPhI Frankfurt 2022 on 1-3 November at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026006172/en/ Prestige Biopharma group booth at CPhI 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)
Australia’s corporate regulator issues first fine for greenwashing
Australian Securities and Investments Commission fines Tlou Energy for misleading statements about green credentials
Kioxia and Western Digital Celebrate the Opening of Fab7 at Yokkaichi, Japan
Kioxia Corporation and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) today celebrated the opening of the state-of-the-art semiconductor fabrication facility, Fab7, at the Yokkaichi Plant in Mie Prefecture, Japan. Production capacity at Fab7 will ramp up in stages over time, in line with market trends. This press release features multimedia. View the...
OpenBots Ranked as a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for RPA 2022
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - October 26, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Everest Group's new global RPA market report, "Everest Group Robotic Process Automation Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022," positioned OpenBots, SAP, and IBM as major contenders, based on an in-depth evaluation of diverse criteria assessing vision, capability, and market impact. One...
AI in Healthcare Industry to Garner an Accelerating CAGR of 39.05% – GlobalData Plc
The latest market analysis report titled Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market by Region, Segment, Offering, Technology, and End User 2022-2027 has been added to the report store. The AI market growth in the healthcare industry will be driven by increasing strategic initiatives and rising investments in AI. Over the forecast period, the market will witness an increase in government initiatives, favoring the AI in healthcare market growth resulting in the market garnering a CAGR of 39.05% during 2022-2027.
N2Growth Expanding Search & Leadership Advisory Operations Into Saudi Arabia
PHILADELPHIA - October 26, 2022 - (Newswire.com) N2Growth Inc., a global leadership consulting and executive search firm, announced today its expansion to Saudi Arabia with the appointment of Waleed Al Ahmadi as Managing Partner. Headquartered in Khobar EP, Mr. Al Ahmadi will be responsible for the firm's operations in Saudi Arabia and neighboring GCC countries and will report directly to Kelli Vukelic, CEO of N2Growth.
SRM (Strategic Resource Management) Welcomes Payments Industry Veteran Lee Manfred to International Advisory Board
SRM (Strategic Resource Management), an independent advisory firm serving financial institutions and other industries across North America and Europe, today announces that another industry leader and innovator – Lee Manfred – has joined its International Advisory Board. Manfred is well known in the payments industry and fintech space,...
PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on February 10, 2023 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on January 20, 2023. About PerkinElmer. PerkinElmer, Inc. is a...
Global Graphite Market Report 2022: Applications in Automotive, Steel-Making, Powder Metallurgy & Fuel Cells Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Global Market for Graphite to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The graphite market is experiencing sustained growth due to the development of electric vehicles and green energy. Future energy needs will require supply of raw materials for the development of low-carbon technologies. Graphite is viewed as a critical material for decarbonizing transportation and heavy industry, resulting in high market growth in the coming years.
North America Specialty Coffee Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for On-The-Go Coffee, and Burgeoning Premium Coffee Shop Sector Fuel Expansion - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Specialty Coffee Market 2021-2030 by Grade, Product Type, Application, Consumer Age, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America specialty coffee market is projected to grow by 11.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $...
