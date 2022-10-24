Sidra Capital Announces the First Close of an Asia-Pacific Private Equity Co-Investment Strategy With BlackRock Alternatives

Mobileye Global Inc. (“Mobileye”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 41,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at an initial public offering price of $21.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 26, 2022 under the symbol “MBLY,” and the offering is expected to close on October 28, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Mobileye has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,150,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The net proceeds from the offering to Mobileye, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Mobileye, are expected to be approximately $0.8 billion, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. A significant portion of the net proceeds from this offering will be used for repayment on a note owed to Mobileye’s parent company, Intel Corporation, and Mobileye intends to use the remaining net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

