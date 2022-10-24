ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros, By The Numbers

The matchup for the 2022 World Series is set, as the Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Friday (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX). The Astros swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS, while the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Phillies players have given Bryce Harper the nickname 'The Showman'

Bryce Harper has been a monster for the Philadelphia Phillies this postseason, and his teammates apparently have given him a fitting nickname. The Phillies outfielder slugged a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday to put his team in front 4-3, which was the final score in their series-clinching win over the San Diego Padres.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy