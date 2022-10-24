ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denville, NJ

Hope One at Morris Plains Stop & Shop

Our mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths, as well as mental health services. HOPE ONE travels four times a week to locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
Hope One NARCAN Training at Mountain Lakes High School: 2pm-4pm

Our mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths. HOPE ONE travels twice a week to locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed clinician, and a certified peer recovery specialist – who understand the needs of those suffering with addiction — staff the vehicle. They help people access services and Narcan training.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
Hope One at County College of Morris 11am-2pm

Our mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths, as well as mental health services. HOPE ONE travels four times a week to locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed...
RANDOLPH, NJ
Morris County 4-H Rocketry Team Makes the NASA Cut

The Morris County 4-H "ResistoJets" Rocketry Club is one of only 18 middle-and-high school groups nationwide to qualify for this year's NASA Student Launch Initiative, and the only team from New Jersey. More than 50 college-age teams will also participate. During the NASA Student Launch Initiative, or SLI, student teams...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

