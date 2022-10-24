Our mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths. HOPE ONE travels twice a week to locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed clinician, and a certified peer recovery specialist – who understand the needs of those suffering with addiction — staff the vehicle. They help people access services and Narcan training.

MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO