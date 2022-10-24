Atlanta, Georgia: State Patrol Investigates Multiple Fatality Crash That Occurred After Driver Flees From Police Attempting to Conduct Traffic Stop

Read full article on original website
Bryant Roscoe
3d ago
you ran from the cops in a Rav 4.... R.I.P to the people who lost their lives behind this foolishness.
Man shot, killed by officer after road rage incident in Midtown, police say
ATLANTA — A road rage incident ended with a man dead and a woman injured in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. An officer in plain clothes was working an assignment when he noticed around 8 p.m. an incident with a white Mercedes and a white Tesla at West Peachtree Street and the 16th Street intersection.
Chain reaction crash with 5 tractor-trailers shuts down I-85 for hours in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A chain reaction crash has shut down both lanes of Interstate 85 southbound near Highway 129 in Jackson County. Georgia State Patrol confirmed to Channel 2 that the crash involves five tractor-trailers, a Toyota car and a Dodge truck. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
Man dies after exchanging gunfire with Hall County deputy in middle of road
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after he is accused of firing gun at a Hall County deputy, officials say. Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, a 911 caller reported a car was stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road just off Highway 52 in northeastern Hall County.
Suspects caught trying to flush 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are on a roll after getting nearly 250 pounds of marijuana off of the streets last week. Officers say they found two suspects trying to flush more than 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet at a home in Jonesboro on Thursday.
Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana found in Mercedes van in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Narcotic Units found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a Mercedes Benz 14 passenger van on Oct. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a Facebook post, police arrived to the 4000 block of Clark Howell...
Clayton County police arrest suspect in fatal September five-car crash
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said witnesses from a Jonesboro car accident in September positively identified the man accused of causing the fatal multi-vehicle crash. On Oct. 21, Derrick Omar Lundy was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle/habitual violator/revoked license,...
Boy found dead in suitcase identified as Georgia child, two suspects identified
Police have named the boy who was found in a suitcase earlier this year in southern Indiana as well as two suspects in the case.
Man faces charges in fatal multivehicle wreck on I-75 in Clayton County
A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal crash last month on I-75 in Clayton County, police said....
'You hear people yelling' | People scatter as man drives down busy sidewalk in Little Five Points
ATLANTA — A man was arrested Sunday night after driving his car down a busy sidewalk, as the Little Five Points Halloween Festival was winding down. It was just before 8 p.m. a woman started recording on her phone as a man drove past them on the sidewalk in front of the Porter, Drugstore Gallery and Criminal Records on Euclid Avenue.
Trail of wrappers leads to burglary suspect, exposes theft ring, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Eight people are under arrest in Coweta and Heard counties being charged in a theft ring targeting homes and cars. Investigators say one of the suspects was arrested after investigators followed a trail of candy wrappers to his home. Coweta County investigators say they followed that...
Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
Teen suspect arrested after taunting police while making threats from inside DeKalb high school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager who made several social media threats to shoot Stephenson High School on Monday, including while officers were searching the school, is now in custody. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that while the high school was on lockdown and officers were searching for...
Police searching for person who opened fire into front of Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are searching for a shooter who opened fire into Coca-Cola Roxy Theater. Officers responded to the theater at the Battery Atlanta around 10:28 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found several shattered windows at the front of the theater. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Paulding County deputy saves baby's life during traffic stop
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County deputy is being credited with his quick thinking and life-saving actions while pulled over for a traffic stop. Officials say on Sept. 30, Deputy Zackery Dubreuiel was conducting a traffic stop at the Ace Hardware on Dallas Acworth Highway, when a distraught father pulled up to his patrol vehicle.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Moreland Avenue
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian just south of Interstate 20 in Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the crash happened just after midnight on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue. Officials say the pedestrian, described only as an adult, was struck by the vehicle...
Suspect wanted in Henry and Clayton counties arrested in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in both Henry and Clayton counties was arrested with an outstanding warrant in Jones County on Monday. The sheriff's office has identified Richard Darryl Johnson as the suspect wanted for probation violation and failure to appear. The office said additional warrants are being secured against Johnson for trafficking in methamphetamine and false imprisonment.
DeKalb sanitation workers honored for saving teen found in trash cart
Three DeKalb County sanitation workers were honored Tuesday for helping save a young woman’s life....
SWAT standoff leads to arrest at southwest Atlanta hotel
ATLANTA — A man was arrested overnight at a hotel following a SWAT standoff in the southwest part of the city, according to Atlanta Police Department. It happened in the early hours of the morning on Saturday. Atlanta Police Department said officers were sent to a Travel Inn at 2788 Forest Hill Drive regarding shots being fired in the area around 2:33 a.m.
Man indicted on charge of trafficking 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett
A Loganville man was recently indicted for allegedly trafficking a 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County, according to state prosecutors.
