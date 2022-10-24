Read full article on original website
KOMO News
First place Seahawks! Three reasons why they'll stay there going forward
The Seattle Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West. Repeat, the Hawks have the best record in their division and if the playoffs started today, they'd be in. It's an expectation Pete Carroll held all the way but for so many football fans it's a surprise. A welcome one at that here in the Pacific Northwest.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 7 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries from the game. [WR] Deebo...
Robert Griffin III makes bold comment about Chiefs’ offense
Robert Griffin III made a bold comment on Monday night about the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. The “Monday Night Countdown” crew members were discussing the Chiefs, who were coming off a 44-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance from the Chiefs was impressive and led to praise from the analysts. But RG3 took it to another level, saying that the Chiefs’ offense is actually better without Tyreek Hill.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Kari Lake Dares NFL To ‘Play Chicken’ Over Arizona Super Bowl
A rising Republican politician described by the New York Times as “Donald Trump in lipstick” is picking a fight with the NFL. Kari Lake, Republican nominee for Arizona Governor, is daring the league to pull Super Bowl LVII from the state over her controversial political positions. During an...
The latest trade chatter involving the Kansas City Chiefs from national NFL writers
Cornerback? Wide receiver? Defensive end? A look at proposed Chiefs trades from around the country.
Extent of DK Metcalf’s knee injury revealed
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury, and it sounds like he will miss some more time. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told 710 AM Seattle Sports Station on Monday that Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury. The good news is he will not need surgery, but he is unlikely to play against the 6-1 New York Giants in Week 8.
Two of the oldest starters leading Seahawks revival
SEATTLE — The Seahawks entered this week on top of the NFC West - alone in first place. Head coach Pete Carroll allowed himself to revel in it after Sunday's win over the Charges, if only for a split second, saying, "Who'd a thunk it?" And then he cracked...
Lane Johnson still in concussion protocol but allowed at Eagles practice
Good news abounds on the Wednesday leading up to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ seventh game of the NFL campaign. Robert Quinn was added via a trade with the Chicago Bears. The Birds gave up a fourth-round draft choice in the deal, and while vice president/general manager Howie Roseman was putting the finishing touches on another masterpiece, the Birds were simultaneously enjoying a very productive practice session, one Lane Johnson was present for.
Yardbarker
A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks
You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
‘Around the Second Week of Camp’: Marvin Jones Quickly Realized Urban Meyer Was a Mistake
The longtime collegiate coach embarked on an NFL rollercoaster, one mired with controversy and ineptitude.
Copper Fit may have finally cut ties with Brett Favre
Following his welfare scandal, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has seemingly been removed from Copper Fit’s website. Former Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre has been in the center of a Mississippi welfare scandal. A bombshell report revealed that Favre had received welfare funding from the state’s ex-governor Phil Bryant, to help the University of Southern Mississippi State build a volleyball facility. Favre has denied this, but has seen some partnerships suspended, including with SiriusXM and ESPN Milwaukee.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles try to remain perfect, host in-state rival Steelers
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has just as many rushing touchdowns as passing touchdowns this season for the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. He
A trio of intriguing subplots as the Philadelphia Eagles add Robert Quinn
Is there no end to his brilliance? Philadelphia Eagles vice president general manager Howie Roseman has done it again, pulling off another spectacular acquisition. This one is by way of a trade as the Birds acquire edge rusher Robert Quinn in exchange for a fourth-round draft choice. While the trade...
NFL World Reacts To The DK Metcalf Postgame News
D.K. Metcalf gave Seattle Seahawks fans a pretty big scare on Sunday afternoon, when he was removed from the win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury. Hopefully, the star wide receiver will have avoided anything serious. "Pete Carroll told reporters that the initial X-rays on DK Metcalf’s...
KMBC.com
Mahomes adds to absurd statistic regarding his historic rate of comeback victories
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to etch his name into the history books. The QB again improved his winning percentage when trailing by double-digit points in a game. Mahomes is 12-5 when trailing by ten or more points. In Sunday's game, Mahomes trailed...
FanSided
