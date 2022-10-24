Read full article on original website
'You are an Ironman!': Thousands cross finish line of epic triathlon event in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of people descended upon Sacramento and completed theIronman California on Sunday. The race included a 2.4-mile swim from the American River to the Sacramento River, a 112-mile bike ride all across the Delta and a 26.2-mile run through the streets of Sacramento. Organizers said more than 3,000 people came to Sacramento to compete in the epic triathlon event.
KCRA Today: UC Davis event canceled after brawl, Sac International parking rates go up, stopping potential Lodi shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
I took my first long-distance train ride in an Amtrak roomette. Here are 14 things everyone should know before booking a trip.
From where to watch the sunset to the surprisingly comfortable pillows, I learned a lot riding a 16-hour overnight train from Portland to Sacramento.
Sacramento State’s squirrels now have their own Instagram account
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Sacramento State’s 75-years as an educational institution it has also served as a place of refuge for many area critters and none has become such a staple as the squirrel. As a way to honor and document the relatively peaceful coexistent relationship the campus’s human population with the squirrel population, […]
As state seeks water lifeline with Delta Tunnel, small Delta town remains concerned
California has long had a mismatch. “Where the waterfalls and where the people are. Much of the water, about two-thirds, fall in the Sierra Nevada, but most of the population is in the Central Valley, the Bay Area, along the coast or in Southern California,” said Carrie Buckman, Environmental Program Manager with Delta Conveyance. […]
5.1 earthquake strikes near San Jose, is felt across NorCal
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck near San Jose on Tuesday morning. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. about 8.6 miles (14 kilometers) east of Seven Trees, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. It had a depth 4.2 miles (6.9 kilometers). It could be felt...
Removal of chemicals from Sacramento home could take days
A hazmat crew is removing and testing chemicals found inside a vacant Sacramento home. Authorities say it could take them up to two days to complete the process.
Crews battle several fires across Sacramento area Wednesday morning
Crews were busy Wednesday morning battling several fires in the Sacramento area. In Winters, a fire broke out just before 3 a.m. at an apartment complex. One unit was engulfed when crews arrived, and it spread to a second unit. A third unit also had some damage. No injuries were...
Tuesday Morning Topline: Scott Peterson Moved to Sacramento Area Prison
It's been a year since the SF Board of Supervisors rejected a 495-unit building proposed on an alley in SoMa over some technical issues, and the building is coming back up for a vote. The developer has beefed up its environmental impact report, but the political ramifications of that vote are still being felt. [Chronicle]
I ate in Amtrak's dining car for the first time. The food was only OK, but the overall experience made me excited to come back.
Booking a sleeping-car roomette meant both of my dining-car meals — a lunch and a three-course dinner — were included in the price of my train ticket.
Man escapes collision with train in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn had a near miss with a train on Sunday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police said that at around 9:08 p.m. the mans truck became stuck on the roadway in the area of 403 Rogers Lane and was partially blocking the railroad tracks. As a train […]
5 Gold Rush Era Bars That Are Still in Operation, From Former Speakeasies to Boom Town Saloons
The mid-1800s saw one of the largest travel events in America’s history: the Gold Rush of the American West. The 1848 discovery of gold in California brought hundreds of thousands of people, both from across America and around the world. Gold rush towns quickly went from boom to bust—but...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, social media handle, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 50 near Placerville’s Broadway exit.
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
Caltrans finishes I-5 corridor improvement project between Sacramento and Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A ribbon cutting Monday marked the completion of the I-5 Corridor Enhancement project that's been under construction since July 2019. The project repaired 67 lane miles of I-5 between Elk Grove and Sacramento, and added over 20 miles of carpool lanes. The roadway saw major fixes...
Police discover missing teen was living with a teacher
After disappearing in the summer of 2020, a California teen abruptly returned home earlier this year. But now, an investigation into his disappearance has found he was living with a teacher.
UC Davis event hosted by conservative student group canceled after 100-person brawl breaks out
Some of those fighting might have been wearing Proud Boys apparel.
'Where are we supposed to go?' | Sacramento unhoused community reacts to lack of city progress in providing shelters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento's "Comprehensive Siting Plan” looks a lot different from when it was first approved last August. The original plan was called the "Master Siting Plan to Address Homelessness." It was approved with Mayor Darrell Steinberg calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity." The roadmap...
Man killed outside Sacramento high school football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a parking lot at Grant Union High School on Friday night is being investigated as a homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said. At around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the school to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department for reports of a shooting. The victim was a […]
