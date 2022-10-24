Sewage spill enters Ballona Creek, prompting beach closure in Marina Del Rey

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 20 AM Edition) 01:55

A Marina del Rey beach remained closed Sunday after a sewage discharge in the View Park-Windsor Hills area made its way into Ballona Creek.

At about 1 p.m. Saturday, officials learned that 1,200 gallons of sewage was discharged onto the street near 4545 W. 62nd St., according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. About 500 gallons were recovered but another 700 gallons got into the storm drain, which first entered Centinela Creek, which discharges into Ballona Creek.

At 4 p.m., a strike team confirmed there was a flow in Centinela Creek that would wind up in the ocean, health officials said.

It will be at least Wednesday before the beach can reopen, because the department is unable to submit water samples to its lab until Monday, and it takes two consecutive satisfactory samples to reopen the beach.

The county health department posted signs advising the public of the beach closure 100 yards in each direction from where the creek drains into the ocean.

Information on beach conditions is available at 1-800-525-5662 or online at www.PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach.