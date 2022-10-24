ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewage spill enters Ballona Creek, prompting beach closure in Marina Del Rey

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 3 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 20 AM Edition) 01:55

A Marina del Rey beach remained closed Sunday after a sewage discharge in the View Park-Windsor Hills area made its way into Ballona Creek.

At about 1 p.m. Saturday, officials learned that 1,200 gallons of sewage was discharged onto the street near 4545 W. 62nd St., according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. About 500 gallons were recovered but another 700 gallons got into the storm drain, which first entered Centinela Creek, which discharges into Ballona Creek.

At 4 p.m., a strike team confirmed there was a flow in Centinela Creek that would wind up in the ocean, health officials said.

It will be at least Wednesday before the beach can reopen, because the department is unable to submit water samples to its lab until Monday, and it takes two consecutive satisfactory samples to reopen the beach.

The county health department posted signs advising the public of the beach closure 100 yards in each direction from where the creek drains into the ocean.

Information on beach conditions is available at 1-800-525-5662 or online at www.PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach.

Beach near Marina del Rey closed due to sewage discharge

The beach near Marina del Rey has been closed as a result of a sewage spill. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says it learned of a 1,200-gallon sewage spill Saturday afternoon. The sewage, officials said, discharged onto the street with 500 gallons recovered. The remaining 700-gallons entered the storm drain, which discharges into Ballona Creek.As a result, the beach has been closed 100 yards in each direction from where the creek drains into the ocean. "Due to the inability to submit samples to the lab on Sunday, sampling will begin on Monday and two consecutive samples are required to reopen the beach," officials said in a press release. The closure is expected to last until at least Wednesday. For the latest information on the beach closure, a hotline is available at 1-800-525-5662.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
easyreadernews.com

Parking lot drama, wedding crashers Parking dispute between Norris, Promenade; noise dispute between La Venta, neighbors

Two venerable and historic Palos Verdes Peninsula venues currently face threats that could result in their closures. Operators of the Norris Theater and its Performing Arts Conservatory are enmeshed in a dispute over parking at the Promenade Mall, and La Venta Inn owners are confronting neighborhood complaints about noise from wedding events.
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA
CBS LA

Rancho Cucamonga officials debut wildfire warning system

As he takes in the picturesque rolling hills of the San Gabriel Mountains from his home, Jack McCall takes a second to remember that everything he has worked so hard for could disappear in a matter of moments because of the constant threat of wildfires. "You realize, 'Hey everything you've got and everything that you've invested your life in can be gone in a matter of minutes if you don't get there quickly enough," he said.To help secure those precious moments residents need to save their belongings, McCall, the executive vice president of Azusa-based company Lindsey Fire Sense, created the early...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
onscene.tv

Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark

10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
MOORPARK, CA
People

Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive

Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach where he was pronounced dead A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping 40 feet from the Huntington Beach Pier into the choppy water below, after he followed a woman who jumped before him, authorities in California said. Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, Calif., was pulled from the water by surfers before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to The Los Angeles...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Man injured in stabbing aboard ship at the Port of Long Beach

A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at the Port of Long Beach aboard a ship. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G, said Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. Police said two crewmembers got into a verbal altercation and one stabbed the other. Arriving officers found a man with a stab wound on his upper body, Quinones said.Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he had stable vital signs, and non-life-threatening injuries, she said.Officers also arrested a man suspected of stabbing the victim, Quinones said.
LONG BEACH, CA
TheDailyBeast

Man Dies After Following Woman in 40-Foot Jump Off Huntington Beach Pier

A man who died Sunday after jumping after a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier has been identified, with police announcing an investigation into the incident, according to the Los Angeles Times. Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was unresponsive after being towed to shore by surfers after taking the forbidden leap off the pier. The 36-year-old woman he was with, however, made it to shore without incident, according to beach spokeswoman Jennifer Carey. A witness to the incident told the Times that it had looked like the woman “just wanted to jump for fun,” though it seemed to him that Dee didn’t want to follow her. “I don’t know if he was trying to stop her,” the witness added. He noted that “it had looked like [the woman] was struggling” amid strong waves after landing in the water, “so I think [Dee] just made a decision he was going to help her.” A safety official with the beach, Eric Dieterman, guessed that Dee’s plunge was likely longer than the 40 feet usually separating the top of the pier from the water, given reported tidal conditions at the time.Read it at Los Angeles Times
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Traffic crash in Malibu on PCH leads to power outage

Some residents in Malibu were without power on Saturday after a car crashed into a building on Pacific Coast Highway and also struck a utility pole.The crash was reported at 1:36 p.m. in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to Sgt. Brandon Painter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Malibu/Lost Hills station.It's unclear how many people were injured in the crash however there was at least one minor injury.The city of Malibu reported that power was out along PCH between Topanga Canyon Road and Big Rock Drive. Southern California Edison workers were called to the scene to help restore power for the customers that were affected by the crash.
MALIBU, CA
Laist.com

What You Need To Know Today: California’s Recycling Problem, LA Protests Against Iranian Government, Plan For Dodger Stadium Aerial Gondola

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during the first day of our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d

LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove

Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
