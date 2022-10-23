ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which bowl game ESPN has UNC football playing in

By Zack Pearson
With a 6-1 record through the first 8 weeks of the season, the UNC football program is bowl eligible. However, Mack Brown and the team has its eyes on a bigger prize.

The Tar Heels 3-0 record has them in control in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division .  With games against Pitt, Virginia, and Georgia Tech in the coastal left, UNC can really do some damage in the coming weeks.

But what about a bowl game?

ESPN has released its latest bowl projections from Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, each having the Tar Heels in a different spot.

Bonagura has UNC in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on December 30th, facing off against SEC foe Kentucky. That game is played in Jacksonville.

Schlabach has UNC playing on December 29th and facing off against a Big 12 foe in Texas. The two teams are projected to meet in the Cheez-It Bowl down in Orlando.

Obviously, there is a lot of time between now and the end of the regular season and things can change. But these are two interesting matchups for North Carolina if they were to happen.

