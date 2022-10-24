For the first time since 2011, the Durham City Council will consider redistricting the city’s three wards. Durham is required to redistrict following the U.S. Census because data shows the current maps unevenly distribute the City of Durham's population between the three wards. Two redistricting options have been proposed to even out this distribution, according to the Durham City Council’s website.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO