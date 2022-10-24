ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke men's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Kyle Filipowski

As basketball season quickly approaches, the Blue Zone takes a detailed look at Duke men’s basketball’s 2022-23 roster, with a preview of each player. Previously, we’ve highlighted Stanley Borden, Spencer Hubbard, Max Johns, Kale Catchings, Ryan Young, Christian Reeves, Jaylen Blakes, Jaden Schutt, Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell. Kyle Filipowski is next:
A. Eugene Washington to step down from role as Duke Health president in 2023

A. Eugene Washington, chancellor for health affairs at Duke University and president and chief executive officer of the Duke University Health System, will step down from his roles on June 30, 2023, per a Wednesday release. Washington has held these positions since 2015. During his tenure, he led the transition...
Durham City Council to consider ward redistricting proposals, won't affect Duke campus ward assignments

For the first time since 2011, the Durham City Council will consider redistricting the city’s three wards. Durham is required to redistrict following the U.S. Census because data shows the current maps unevenly distribute the City of Durham's population between the three wards. Two redistricting options have been proposed to even out this distribution, according to the Durham City Council’s website.
