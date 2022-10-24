TSSAA girls soccer state tournament schedule for 2022
The TSSAA girls soccer state tournament kicks off Wednesday in Chattanooga. Here is the schedule for this week's games.
Class A
At Chattanooga Christian
Wednesday: Culleoka 3, Crosstown 2; Merrol Hyde 1, Alcoa 0; CSAS 4, Lakeland Prep 0; Cumberland Gap 3, Madison Magnet 1
Thursday: Culleoka (17-0-2) vs. Merrol Hyde (18-2-1), 4 p.m.; CSAS (13-6-2) vs. Cumberland Gap (18-1-2), 6:30 p.m.
at Red Wolves Stadium
Saturday: Championship, 4 p.m.
Class AA
at GPS
Wednesday: Page 1, Livingston Academy 0; Greeneville 4, Dyersburg 1; East Hamilton 4, South Gibson 0; Central Magnet 4, Seymour 1
Thursday: Page (21-0-2) vs. Greeneville (14-10), 4 p.m.; East Hamilton (14-4-1) vs. Central Magnet (17-6), 6:30 p.m.
at Red Wolves Stadium
Saturday: Championship, 11 a.m.
Class AAA
at Baylor
Wednesday: Siegel 1, Gallatin 0; Houston 4, Knoxville West 0; Bearden 4, Collierville 0; Station Camp 2, Franklin County 1
Thursday: Siegel (17-4-2) vs. Houston (17-0-1), 4 p.m.; Bearden (22-0) vs. Station Camp (16-2-3), 6:30 p.m.
at Red Wolves Stadium
Saturday: Championship, 1:30 p.m.
Division II
Class A
Thursday: USJ (17-2) vs. Silverdale (16-1-1), 11 a.m.; BGA (16-4) vs. Boyd Buchanan (13-5-4), 1:30 p.m.
at Red Wolves Stadium
Friday: Championship, USJ-SIlverdale winner vs. BGA-Boyd Buchanan winner, 6:30 p.m.
Class AA
Thursday: Briarcrest (12-1-2) vs. Baylor (15-5-1), 11 a.m.; GPS (12-2-1) vs. Hutchison (10-4-4), 1:30 p.m.
at Red Wolves Stadium
Friday: Championship, Briarcrest-Baylor winner vs. GPS-Hutchison winner, 4 p.m.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA girls soccer state tournament schedule for 2022
Comments / 0