Click10.com
1 killed, 3 injured in fiery crash in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, Fla. – One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported shortly after 12 a.m. in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and West Sample Road. Investigators said that Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection Wednesday morning. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State...
cw34.com
Fatal crash leaves woman lying dead in the road, deputies investigating
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead following a crash on Wednesday. Around 7:27 a.m. a call came in reporting a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies and Fire Rescue responded....
Click10.com
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of South Federal Highway approaching Southeast Sixth Street. According to Fort Lauderdale police, it appears that the motorcycle was struck from...
Click10.com
FHP to cite driver who caused tanker truck crash, I-95 inferno that hurt 5
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Two victims of a tanker truck explosion and crash on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach Tuesday were transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Miami Burn Center, officials told Local 10 News Wednesday. Those two critically injured patients were originally taken to Delray Medical Center following...
cw34.com
4 convictions, 7 acquittals for man behind crash that killed 4 people in a family
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man responsible for the crash that killed four people in Delray Beach, more than four years ago, has now been convicted of four counts of vehicular homicide. Each is a second-degree felony. In April 2018, witnesses told police they saw 21-year-old Paul...
Witnesses describe 'insane' tanker fire, traffic on I-95
A three-vehicle collision that set a tanker truck on fire on Interstate 95 could be heard throughout Delray Beach.
Click10.com
Deputies: Beloved French bulldog survived after being dragged behind truck
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Palm Beach County man was arrested after deputies said he was seen dragging a dog behind his pickup truck. A witness called police earlier this month and said he saw a red Toyota Tacoma dragging a white dog, which was tied to the pickup, eastbound on Lantana Road.
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist killed in shooting on I-95 in Miami; gunman still at large
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after he came under fire along Interstate 95 in Miami while riding a motorcycle, causing lane and on-ramp closures and triggering a search for the person or people responsible. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the...
Click10.com
Miami police release video of suspected I-95 killer
MIAMI – Miami police have released video of a dirt bike rider suspected of shooting and killing a motorcyclist on Interstate 95 Sunday night. The victim, 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, was riding southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street just before 7:30 p.m. when he was shot several times, police said.
Click10.com
Teen trio robs deaf student at knifepoint as he waits for school bus, Miami police say
MIAMI – A 17-year-old accused of robbing a deaf student at knifepoint as he waited for a school bus appeared in Miami-Dade County bond court Wednesday. According to a Miami police arrest report, Carlos Prado was among a group of teenagers who robbed the victim on Sept. 30. The...
WATCH: 10-Year-Old Florida Girl Escapes Attempted Kidnapper Twice In Days
Authorities say the suspect tried to lure the child with candy, money and other kinds of bait.
Click10.com
Officials: 5 hurt, 3 critically after tanker truck crash, fire on I-95 in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Flames and black smoke billowed from a massive fire on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach Tuesday afternoon, following a crash that injured five people. Video showed a tanker truck and two cars on fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit. Officials said the crash involved five...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for gunman who shot 22-year-old motorcyclist on I-95 in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is on for the gunman who took the life of a 22-year-old motorcyclist, who was shot several times while traveling on Interstate 95. Cell phone video showed someone riding on I-95 South in Miami on an orange and white KTM Dirt Bike. According to police,...
Click10.com
1 hurt in overnight stabbing in Little Havana, police say
MIAMI – Miami police investigated a stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood overnight Monday. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson with the Miami Police Department, said units responded to the First Apartments, on Southwest First Street, near Eighth Avenue, at around 2 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.
WSVN-TV
Police end search for missing boy out of Plantation
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been reunited with an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Plantation. According to Plantation Police, Shane New was located in good health, Wednesday. He was last seen in the area of the 7800 block, off Northwest 10th Street, Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Man killed after being hit by shipping container at Port Everglades
A man was killed following an industrial accident at Port Everglades earlier today. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating the incident. According to the police report, at 8:30 p.m., Thursday, October 20, BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to an industrial accident near the 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street in Port Everglades.
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE FATAL INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT
BSO DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE FATAL INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT. 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street, Port Everglades. Odely Joseph, 51, 5/25/71, male, 813 Pennsylvania Ave., Ft. Lauderdale (DECEASED) Description of Incident:. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal industrial accident at Port Everglades. According to investigators, at...
Click10.com
Surveillance video shows machete-wielding man knocking on doors in Lauderhill neighborhood
Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a male suspect after being caught on camera approaching several homes with a machete in hand in a Lauderhill neighborhood on Monday morning. Security footage captured the man wearing a tucked-in dress shirt and tie, walking...
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
