Click10.com

1 killed, 3 injured in fiery crash in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach, Fla. – One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported shortly after 12 a.m. in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and West Sample Road. Investigators said that Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection Wednesday morning. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of South Federal Highway approaching Southeast Sixth Street. According to Fort Lauderdale police, it appears that the motorcycle was struck from...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Miami police release video of suspected I-95 killer

MIAMI – Miami police have released video of a dirt bike rider suspected of shooting and killing a motorcyclist on Interstate 95 Sunday night. The victim, 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, was riding southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street just before 7:30 p.m. when he was shot several times, police said.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 hurt in overnight stabbing in Little Havana, police say

MIAMI – Miami police investigated a stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood overnight Monday. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson with the Miami Police Department, said units responded to the First Apartments, on Southwest First Street, near Eighth Avenue, at around 2 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police end search for missing boy out of Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been reunited with an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Plantation. According to Plantation Police, Shane New was located in good health, Wednesday. He was last seen in the area of the 7800 block, off Northwest 10th Street, Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
PLANTATION, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Man killed after being hit by shipping container at Port Everglades

A man was killed following an industrial accident at Port Everglades earlier today. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating the incident. According to the police report, at 8:30 p.m., Thursday, October 20, BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to an industrial accident near the 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street in Port Everglades.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Deerfield News

BSO DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE FATAL INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT

BSO DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE FATAL INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT. 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street, Port Everglades. Odely Joseph, 51, 5/25/71, male, 813 Pennsylvania Ave., Ft. Lauderdale (DECEASED) Description of Incident:. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal industrial accident at Port Everglades. According to investigators, at...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder

MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County,  police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
MIAMI, FL

