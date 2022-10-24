ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

abeal49
2d ago

you know, the constant complaining about how terrible everything is on the reservations is getting old. If it's so bad, they can leave. Nobody is required to live there. The spectacle of immigrants walking across Central America in search of a better life in the USA underscores this. These people were miserable in their home countries so they packed up what they could carry and left, on foot, hoping to enter the USA and end up somewhere, anywhere. Putting one foot in front of the other, they face tremendous hardships to make the journey, and once they manage to cross the border,,they risk being caught and deported. The residents of the reservations have much fewer obstacles. They are US citizens and can relocate anywhere in the country. Nobody will attempt to stop them.

3
KELOLAND TV

596,630 South Dakota voters registered for upcoming election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final tally of registered voters for South Dakota’s 2022 general election is in. Secretary of State Steve Barnett told KELOLAND News there were 596,630 registered voters by 5 p.m. Monday, the final day for voter registration. That’s up more than 10,000 voters from the June 7 primary election and an increase of nearly 18,000 (17,964) from the 2020 general election.
KELOLAND TV

Federal changes possible as SD voters weigh legal marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The debate over marijuana continues at federal, state and local levels. On Wednesday, the South Dakota debate regarding Initiated Measure 27 filled the downtown Sioux Falls public library. IM 27, which all registered South Dakota voters will weigh in, would legalize small amounts of marijuana for people age 21 or older.
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues South Dakota voters care about the most

As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
The Associated Press

South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was “no basis to pursue” any actions on the allegations that the Republican governor had misused the state plane or that the plane’s flight records had been altered. She called an allegation that flight records had been tampered with “frivolous.” Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, had used the plane to attend events hosted by political organizations in 2019. Former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a Republican, had filed a complaint on the plane’s use to the state’s Government Accountability Board. And the board in August requested the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation to probe Noem’s use of the plane. State law bars the aircraft from being used for anything other than state business.
gowatertown.net

Noem camp alleges campaign violations by Democrat Jamie Smith

PIERRE, S.D.–A new twist in South Dakota’s race for governor with Election Day just two weeks from today. On Monday, the Kristi Noem for Governor Campaign issued a press release saying her Democrat opponent, Jamie Smith, violated campaign finance disclosure laws, and called for an immediate investigation. The...
KX News

Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
KELOLAND TV

SD medical marijuana panel endorses potential changes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers could be asked in their 2023 session to consider listing specific debilitating health conditions that patients must have for medical marijuana cards. The Legislature’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee unanimously endorsed the potential change Tuesday. The proposal came from the state Department...
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths reported; Active cases up and hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,059 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 10 from 3,049 the previous week. The new deaths include four men and six women in the following age groups: 60-69 (2); 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counites: Brookings (1), Brown (2), Brule (1), Charles Mix (1), Davison (2), Fall River (1), Moody (1) and Pennington (1).
KELOLAND TV

Yes and no on Medicaid, recreational pot, poll says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters are split on two ballot measures in this year’s election, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 with a sample of 1,500 voters who were very likely...
willmarradio.com

Polls indicate a possible red wave in Minnesota in November

(St. Paul MN-) Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota's November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent "red" shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. A recent poll gives Republicans a lead in the race for attorney general between Keith Ellison and challenger Jim Schultz. And surveys show either a small lead for Governor Tim Walz or a dead heat with Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Analysts say there's a possibility Republicans could pick up a U-S House seat in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, and many pundits predict Republicans could grab a majority in the Minnesota House while retaining control of the state Senate.
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota sales-tax revenues keep running hot

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State law says the governor shall deliver budget recommendations to the South Dakota Legislature in early December. On Monday, members of the state Council of Economic Advisors met telephonically with key staff from the governor’s budget office to talk about what’s been happening lately in South Dakota, discuss national conditions and to look at the months ahead.
