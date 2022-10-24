you know, the constant complaining about how terrible everything is on the reservations is getting old. If it's so bad, they can leave. Nobody is required to live there. The spectacle of immigrants walking across Central America in search of a better life in the USA underscores this. These people were miserable in their home countries so they packed up what they could carry and left, on foot, hoping to enter the USA and end up somewhere, anywhere. Putting one foot in front of the other, they face tremendous hardships to make the journey, and once they manage to cross the border,,they risk being caught and deported. The residents of the reservations have much fewer obstacles. They are US citizens and can relocate anywhere in the country. Nobody will attempt to stop them.
