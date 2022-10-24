ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

KHOU 11 Morning News

Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months

HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Father shot, injured while lying in bed at NW Houston home

HOUSTON — A father was shot in his head Tuesday while he was lying in bed at his northwest Houston home, according to Houston police. Police said someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting at the home on Hartwick Road near Hardy Street. A bullet went through the house and hit the man while his teenage children were in another room.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The importance of regular home heater maintenance

HOUSTON — One Hour Air Conditioning And Heating has a special offer for our viewers. Mention "Great Day Houston" and receive an additional $10 off the already discounted price of $69 on your heating tune-up. To take advantage of this deal, you must call today to book your appointment.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

"Treat" yourself to a great night's sleep!

HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Now through the end of October, get up to $1,900 off already low factory prices, plus a free cooling technology upgrade on select mattresses. That cooling technology is a $225 value. You can buy your...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Family holds candlelight vigil in honor of Houston man last seen in 2016

HOUSTON — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night to honor a Houston man who was last seen in Austin in 2016. A suspect has been charged with murder in Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson's disappearances, although their bodies were never found. Nearly 7 years later, Taylor's family said they have many unanswered questions.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man found shot to death inside apartment in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County, deputies said. The sheriff’s office was called to an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive near Cypress Trace Drive by someone saying bullets were coming through their apartment. Deputies showed up for a welfare check and found a man's body inside another apartment with multiple gunshots.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

How corneal molding helps kids stay active without glasses getting in the way

HOUSTON — Corneal molding reshapes the cornea through specially designed contact lenses, worn only at night. This non-invasive procedure is a safe and affordable alternative to Lasik surgery. Eye Health Consultants has a limited-time special offer: the first 25 callers get $300 off corneal molding when they mention "Great...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee

PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out

HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
HOUSTON, TX
