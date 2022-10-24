Read full article on original website
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News
Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months
HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
Father shot, injured while lying in bed at NW Houston home
HOUSTON — A father was shot in his head Tuesday while he was lying in bed at his northwest Houston home, according to Houston police. Police said someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting at the home on Hartwick Road near Hardy Street. A bullet went through the house and hit the man while his teenage children were in another room.
KHOU
Houston SPCA offering $5K reward for information leading to arrest of animal abuse suspect
HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for abusing a dog. The SPCA said someone tightly wrapped a hair tie around the snout of a chihuahua mix puppy, causing severe swelling and a deep laceration to the bone.
KHOU
Panhandler shot, killed after smashing woman's windshield in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A panhandler was shot and killed by a Houston police officer outside a McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said an officer responded to a call of an aggressive panhandler on Wirt Road near Long Point Road in the Spring Branch area.
'Similarities are horribly striking': Nightmare for abused Houston twins began in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — Warning: Contains graphic content. KHOU 11 Investigates is learning more about the twins in Cypress who described horrific abuse last week when they ran away from home looking for help. They told the woman who helped them that they were beaten, burned, forced to drink bleach and urine and eat feces.
CenterPoint blames NW Harris County power outages on 'wildlife interference'
CYPRESS, Texas — People who live in northwest Harris County told KHOU 11 News their power has been temporarily going on and off for weeks and they're frustrated they haven't been able to get answers about the power surges. “It was literally like someone was messing with the lights,"...
1 killed, another injured in shooting at southwest Houston gas station
HOUSTON — A man was killed, and another was injured in a shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston, according to Houston police. Several callers and shot spotters alerted police and the fire department to the shooting at a Chevron gas station on Reed Road off Highway 288 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
KHOU
Traffic alert: Traffic backup on northbound lanes of 59 at Chimney Rock due to HAZMAT incident
HOUSTON — A crash on the Southwest Freeway had traffic backed up on Wednesday. According to Houston TranStar, a two-vehicle crash at Chimney Rock had five center lanes and the right shoulder blocked off. The crash was verified around 12:30 p.m. It was cleared around 3 p.m. It's unclear...
Overnight storms spark power outages, leave trees downed in Houston area
HOUSTON — Overnight storms left thousands without power and many downed trees in parts of the Greater Houston area early Tuesday. Most of the damage was north of Houston. There were some fallen trees and limbs in Montgomery County. KHOU 11 News found damage in a subdivision near The...
Landscaping worker hit by vehicle in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A landscaping worker was injured when he was hit by a vehicle in northwest Harris County Tuesday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened on Gleannloch Forest Drive near Richlawn Drive. The road is closed heading east as deputies...
Family holds candlelight vigil in honor of Houston man last seen in 2016
HOUSTON — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night to honor a Houston man who was last seen in Austin in 2016. A suspect has been charged with murder in Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson's disappearances, although their bodies were never found. Nearly 7 years later, Taylor's family said they have many unanswered questions.
Man found shot to death inside apartment in northwest Harris County
HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County, deputies said. The sheriff’s office was called to an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive near Cypress Trace Drive by someone saying bullets were coming through their apartment. Deputies showed up for a welfare check and found a man's body inside another apartment with multiple gunshots.
KHOU
KHOU
Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee
PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
KHOU
Houston Forecast: Overnight storms clear out leaving cooler temps
A powerful fall front has made its way through the Houston area. It brought strong storms overnight.
Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out
HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
