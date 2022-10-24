Read full article on original website
Related
New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress
New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
Xi says China, US must 'find ways to get along'
President Xi Jinping said China and the United States must "find ways to get along" to safeguard world peace and development, state media reported Thursday, as he embarks on his precedent-breaking third term in power. Xi added that China was "willing to work with the US to give mutual respect, coexist peacefully... (and) find ways to get along in the new era", the broadcaster reported.
Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections
Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are among those meeting in Australia this week to decide the future of Antarctica's pristine waters
