President Xi Jinping said China and the United States must "find ways to get along" to safeguard world peace and development, state media reported Thursday, as he embarks on his precedent-breaking third term in power. Xi added that China was "willing to work with the US to give mutual respect, coexist peacefully... (and) find ways to get along in the new era", the broadcaster reported.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO