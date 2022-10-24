Read full article on original website
Asian stocks mixed ahead of US GDP update, Europe rates call
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to raise its key interest rate to a 13-year high. Shanghai and Tokyo declined while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Wall...
Xi says China, US must 'find ways to get along'
President Xi Jinping said China and the United States must "find ways to get along" to safeguard world peace and development, state media reported Thursday, as he embarks on his precedent-breaking third term in power. Xi added that China was "willing to work with the US to give mutual respect, coexist peacefully... (and) find ways to get along in the new era", the broadcaster reported.
