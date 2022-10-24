ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person hurt when driver hits two homes in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a driver crashed into two homes in Mattapan overnight. The pickup truck drove down Morton Street in Mattapan and hit one home before it hit another, damaging the foundation, and came to a stop. A car nearby one of the homes was also damaged. The truck, which was flattened by the crash, has since been towed away.
BOSTON, MA
Two people hospitalized after stabbing in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said one of the men is elderly. First responders were also seen checking out the area where it happened. The condition of the victims is...
Accident pushes car onto tracks on Green Line’s B branch

The collision delayed both inbound and outbound trains Tuesday morning. A two-car collision tied up inbound and outbound trains on the Green Line’s B branch Tuesday morning. An SUV and sedan collided at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Chiswick Road shortly after 7 a.m., the sedan coming to a rest on the tracks. Both cars had visible front end damage.
Tewksbury Police make arrest in stabbing

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police said they have made an arrest in a stabbing on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning. Officials said two people were rushed to the hospital after a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said one of the men is elderly. First responders were also seen checking out the area where it happened.
UPDATED: Keefe Tech High Evacuated For Gas Leak; Framingham Fire Department Shuts Off Main

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Fire Department shut off the gas main at Keefe Technical High School, after a report of a gas odor inside the school this morning, October 26. Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said students and staff reported a “strong odor of natural gas in the building” and the Superintendent of Schools and the Principal “pulled the station to evacuate the building.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
12-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car in Swansea

SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was struck by a car and injured Wednesday afternoon, police said. Swansea Police said they provided aid to a semi-conscious 12-year-old on Milford Road after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a pedestrian crash. The child was suffering serious injuries from being struck by a...
Police arrest Lawrence man in connection with Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection with a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque of Lawrence as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
Missing Raynham teen believed to be in danger, police say

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing 16-year-old girl from Raynham is believed to be in danger, according to local police. Colleen Weaver went missing from her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and police are “urgently seeking the public’s help in locating her,” they said.
Woman, teenage girl attacked on Waltham trail

WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week. "The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled. She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again....
Easton Police and Fire respond to bomb threat at high school

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton Police and Fire are responding to a bomb threat reported at Oliver Ames High School Tuesday afternoon, they announced. At around noon, Easton Police received a report of a bomb threat at the high school. The building was immediately evacuated and police are searching the building. All other Easton schools are under a stay in place order.
Massachusetts State Police Investigating 4 Fatal Crashes Over The Weekend

Massachusetts State Police are investigating four separate fatal motor vehicle crashes from over the weekend. The first motor vehicle crash was Friday night around 9:30 p.m. MSP in a statement said, “Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington.” The operator of the motorcycle who has been identified by MSP as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington, was pronounced deceased. MSP says “No other vehicles were involved in the crash.”
Low-speed Orange Line trips will extend into December

Some speed restrictions on the Orange Line that have befuddled riders and slowed trips will stay in place into December, more than two months after the MBTA completed a 30-day end-to-end shutdown aimed at fixing those issues, the agency disclosed Tuesday. Most remaining slow zones on the Orange Line, particularly...
