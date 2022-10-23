ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Thank god we're OK!': Peter Andre reveals his house has been badly damaged after being struck by lightning while he was at home with daughter Princess, 15

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 6 days ago

Peter Andre was left horrified on Sunday after his house was struck by lightning while he was inside with daughter Princess, 15.

The singer, 49, who shares the teen with ex-wife Katie Price, said he was relieved that nobody was hurt after the property suffered significant damage.

Taking to Instagram the star showed his 1.8M followers the aftermath with his chimney cracked and bricks having fallen onto the lawn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFzSE_0ik292df00
Shock: Peter Andre, 49, was left horrified on Monday after his house was struck by lightning while he was inside with daughter Princess, 15 (pictured together earlier this year) 

As he zoomed in on the damage fire alarms could be heard as a result of the incident.

Taking to Instagram he wrote: 'Our house just got struck by lightning. The loudest thing I’ve ever heard'.

'Alarms going off. This is mad. Thank god princess is ok. Although don’t know what was louder , her scream or the roof'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KP3iz_0ik292df00
Aftermath: The singer who shares the teen with ex-wife Katie Price, said he was relieved that nobody was hurt after the property suffered significant damage

Peter's wife Emily, 33, commented: 'I’m just so glad you are all ok. Typical the one week I am away this happens'.

Meanwhile fans and famous friends rushed to offer their support with Lizzie Cundy writing: 'Come to mine'.

While Hollyoaks Jamie Lomas commented: 'Hope you're ok brother'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RINVM_0ik292df00
Scary: Taking to Instagram the star showed his 1.8M followers the aftermath with his chimney cracked and bricks having fallen onto the lawn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IBuz4_0ik292df00

It comes after the Mysterious Girl hitmaker revealed that he has had to convince his eldest children Junior and Princess that they are 'naturally beautiful'.

The star explained that he recently posted a photo of the pair of them, which they had 'loved' but believed was edited.

He then had to explain to his 17-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter that the picture hadn't been altered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pk5Op_0ik292df00
Siblings: It comes after the Mysterious Girl hitmaker revealed that he has had to convince his eldest children Junior and Princess that they are 'naturally beautiful' 

Writing in his new magazine column, he said: 'I recently shared a picture of Princess and Junior at the Tulley's Shocktober Fest launch night. They both said they loved the photo and asked me what I'd done to it to make it look like that!'

'I had to explain to them that they just look amazing and are naturally beautiful children. It was quite sweet actually'.

Peter, who shares Princess and Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price, added: 'It got me thinking that sadly a lot of people don't realise how beautiful they are.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29HeOf_0ik292df00
Lookalike: It comes after Princess enjoyed a day out with her dad and his wife Emily on Monday, where she looked identical to her famous mum (right: Katie pictured in 1995 at age 17)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gb4sx_0ik292df00

Comments / 24

Larry Rob
6d ago

my house was stuck by lightening and I didnt make the headlines. this is so sad

Reply(1)
6
