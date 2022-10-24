ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Islanders fall to Panthers for third straight loss

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfHqN_0ik28zE800

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday.

Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13.

Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 29 saves.

Florida opened a 2-0 lead within the first 9 1/2 minutes with unassisted goals from Lundell and Luostarinen.

Lundell got the Panthers on the scoreboard when he beat Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech to the puck near the backboards, turned and scored on a sharp-angled shot that trickled past Varlamov just 39 seconds into the game. Luostarinen made it 2-0 at 9:13.

"Those are tough games against the Islanders," Florida coach Paul Maurice said. "They were a tired team and a veteran team so you knew you had to jump on them early and hope something broke loose. We did a pretty good job with that. After the first period, you knew it would be a different looking game, a grinding game."

Lee got the Islanders within one at 4:27 of the second when he swept in the rebound of a shot by Mathew Barzal that Knight stopped but the puck got behind him.

Lomberg's slap shot from the left circle at 2:56 of the third restored Florida's two-goal lead.

"I was joking with someone that 'hey, someone had to do it','' Lomberg said. "One of us was going to score there and it was huge for us. It was one of those things where we knew if we kept playing the right way, good things were coming. I am glad I could be that guy tonight."

On a two-man advantage midway through the third, Lee again cleaned up a loose puck behind Knight to pull the Islanders within a goal at 9:07.

"We have urgency every day,'' said Islanders coach Lane Lambert, whose team has started out 2-4-0. "There is no concern that the right pieces are here. It's just a question of generating chemistry and if things are not going the way we want, we'll have to move some guys around. They understand that."

BACK-TO-BACK

The Islanders played the most back-to-back games of any team in the NHL last season with 17. Sunday was their first such contest of the new season and they went 0-2 after a 5-3 loss at Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

POWER OUTAGE

The Islanders have not allowed a power-play goal through their first six games of the season, going 22 for 22 on the penalty kill. On Sunday, the Panthers went 0 for 4 with the man advantage. The Islanders' had the fourth-best penalty kill by percentage (84.2) last season. The Florida power play is currently ranked near the bottom of the league, now 2 for 27 through its first six games.

UP NEXT

Islanders : Host the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Panthers : At Chicago on Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Palmieri, Sorokin lead Islanders in win over Rangers

NEW YORK — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night.Josh Bailey also scored and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assists to help the Islanders snap a three-game losing streak.Jaroslav Halak had 26 saves against his former team while losing for the third time in three starts for the Rangers, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) after a 3-1-0 start.After a scoreless first, Palmieri broke through at 8:44 of the second, rifling the puck past Halak for his first of the...
ELMONT, NY
CBS New York

Bratt scores 2, Devils hand Wings first regulation loss

DETROIT — Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Tuesday night.Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, and Ryan Graves had two assists. Vitek Vanecek stopped 20 shots to help the Devils rebound from a 6-3 loss at home to Washington on Monday."I thought we really bounced back well from last night," said Bratt, who extended his point streak to seven games, tying a career high. "We weren't happy at all with the way we played and I felt like we...
DETROIT, MI
CBS New York

4-goal second period dooms Devils in loss to Capitals

NEWARK, N.J. -- Alexander Ovechkin took a spot from the great Gordie Howe in the NHL record book and closed in another.Ovechkin scored his 783rd career goal in a big second period and the Washington Capitals beat New Jersey 6-3 Monday night, ending the Devils' three-game winning streak.Ovechkin's third goal of the season gave Washington a 4-1 lead and it turned out to be his 122nd game winner, passing Howe (121) for second overall behind Jaromir Jagr (135)."Yeah. It's pretty cool obviously to be in that company and pass those legends, it's a pretty cool moment," Ovechkin said.The Great Eight...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Rodrigues, Georgiev lead Avalanche past Rangers in SO

NEW YORK — Evan Rodrigues scored in the deciding goal in the shootout and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves to beat his former team as the Colorado Avalanche edged the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night.Rodrigues beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round of the tiebreaker before Georgiev denied Alexis Lafreniere's attempt to seal the victory. Mikko Rantanen also scored in the shootout for Colorado and Artemi Panarin tallied for the Rangers.Valeri Nichushkin and Logan O'Connor scored in regulation for the Avalanche.Barclay Goodrow had a goal and an assist and Adam Fox also scored for the Rangers, who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nets fall apart defensively in third quarter, lose to Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored 38 points each to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 134-124 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.Morant and Bane also each had seven assists each. Bane, who struggled shooting to start the season, was 14 of 21 overall and 8 of 11 from 3-point range, the eight 3-pointers a career-high. Santi Aldama scored 17 points for Memphis.Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each scored 37 points for the Nets, Nic Claxton finished with 16 points.Memphis broke open a close game with a 17-2 run early in the third quarter. Bane...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
26K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy