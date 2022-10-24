ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jets fear running back Breece Hall has ACL injury: ‘Not good’

By Brian Costello
New York Post
 3 days ago

DENVER — Jets rookie standout Breece Hall exited Sunday’s game against the Broncos in the second quarter of their 16-9 victory with a knee injury.

Hall has been one of the best rookies in the NFL this season and the Jets’ most explosive player. He was injured with 3:37 left in the second quarter after a 2-yard run when he was tackled by a bunch of Broncos near the Jets’ sideline. Hall remained down for several minutes before limping off the field with help from the Jets medical staff. He tried to walk to the locker room but was moving very slowly and eventually needed a cart to take him inside .

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Hall is feared to have a torn ACL and described the diagnosis as “not good.”

Hall had 72 rushing yards on four carries and the touchdown before exiting. He had a 62-yard touchdown in the first quarter that gave the Jets a 7-0 lead. Hall reached 21.87 miles per hour on his touchdown, according to Next Gen Stats. That is the fastest speed any ball carrier has reached this season in the NFL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wzS7O_0ik28tvm00
Breece Hall was carted off during the first half against the Broncos on Sunday.
Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The second-round pick out of Iowa State has scored a touchdown in each of the last four games. He began the day with 391 rushing yards and 218 receiving yards.

Hall was not the Jets’ only injured starter in this game . Tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker (elbow) and wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) also left and did not return.

WR Denzel Mims was active for the first time this season. With WR Elijah Moore  left home after requesting a trade this past week, it opened the door for Mims. The third-year receiver had one catch for 4 yards, but he also threw a key downfield block on Hall’s touchdown run. It was ironic that Mims got on the field because of Moore’s unhappiness. Mims requested a trade this summer when it was clear he would have a minimized role on the team. He was a healthy scratch for the first six games.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner intercepted Broncos QB Brett Rypien in the third quarter. It was the eighth interception of the season by the Jets’ defense after managing just seven all of last year.

The Jets inactives were: Moore, QB Mike White, S Ashtyn Davis, CB Bryce Hall, DE Jermaine Johnson and TE Jeremy Ruckert.

