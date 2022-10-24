Michigan high school football 2022 first round playoff matchups
Playoff points next to team
SBLive Power 25 ranking where noted
Home vs. Away
Division 8
Iron Mountain 45.556 vs. Ishpeming 28.889
St Ignace 34.444 vs. Bark River-Harris 32.556
Frankfort 36.222 vs. East Jordan 26.889
Evart 35.889 vs. McBain 27.222
Beal City 40.667 vs. White Cloud 28.000
Fowler 36.778 vs. Carson City-Crystal 30.667
Ubly 40.222 vs Saginaw Nouvel 34.056
Saginaw Mich Luth Seminary 38.556 vs. Harbor Beach 37.222
Reading 35.556 vs. Decatur 30.331
Centreville 33.206 vs. White Pigeon 32.109
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 46.778 vs. Addison 29.111
Riverview Gabriel Richard vs. Melvindale ABT 31.000
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 39.667 vs. Marlette 27.333
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 31.500 vs. Flint Beecher 29.875
Detroit Leadership Academy 31.333 vs. Sterling Hts Parkway Christian 26.889
Mount Clemens 31.056 vs. Detroit Community 27.722
Division 7
Traverse City St Francis 56.833 vs. L'Anse 26.889
Charlevoix 38.778 vs. Benzie Central 30.333
Ithaca 44.222 vs. Lake City 28.444
North Muskegon 41.000 vs. Ravenna 36.667
New Lothrop 42.000 vs. Burton Bendle 26.236
Pewamo-Westphalia 33.000 vs. Bath 30.222
Montrose 37.667 vs. Cass City 31.000
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 36.667 vs. Bad Axe 33.111
Lawton 40.236 vs. Niles Brandywine 27.139
Schoolcraft 36.192 vs. Delton Kellogg 31.944
Jackson Lumen Christi 51.333 vs. Homer 35.000
No. 17 Hudson 48.111 vs. Union City 36.333
Napoleon 41.556 vs. Erie Mason 30.000
Manchester 31.778 vs. Grass Lake 31.444
Detroit Central 52.167 vs. Southfield Bradford Academy 26.889
Monroe St Mary Cath Central 41.556 vs. GPW University Liggett 35.444
Division 6
Negaunee 49.333 vs. Houghton 34.778
Menominee 39.764 vs.Calumet 36.667
Gladstone 54.222 vs. Elk Rapids 34.222
Boyne City 44.889 vs. Manistee 40.556
Reed City 52.889 vs. Montague 35.444
Muskegon Catholic Central 40.444 vs. Kent City 39.667
Millington 45.389 vs. Sanford Meridian 34.333
Standish-Sterling 44.153 vs. Clare 36.778
Grand Rapids West Catholic 65.556 vs. Watervliet 40.125
Constantine 50.889 vs. Buchanan 46.083
No. 23 Durand 52.778 vs. Lansing Catholic 36.333
Almont 51.222 vs. Ovid-Elsie 45.556
No. 20 Clinton 50.667 vs. Ida 34.667
Ecorse 47.444 vs. Detroit Voyageur College Prep 44.667
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 49.667 vs. Clawson 33.556
No. 12 Warren Michigan Collegiate 47.889 Detroit Northwestern 33.667
Division 5
No. 19 Gladwin 52.167 vs. Ogemaw Heights 42.444
Kingsford 48.778 vs. Kingsley 48.444
Muskegon Oakridge 58.000 vs. Shepherd 39.000
Belding 56.667 vs. Howard City Tri County 42.667
No. 3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central 62.222 vs. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic 41.056
Berrien Springs 44.639 vs. Hopkins 41.556
Portland 59.556 vs. Olivet 45.778
Corunna 57.889 vs. Williamston 53.778
No. 14 Frankenmuth 60.889 vs. Birch Run 38.667
Saginaw Swan Valley 46.111 vs. Essexville Garber 41.333
No. 24 Marine City 56.333 vs. Yale 39.222
Armada 52.111 vs. Flint Hamady 41.833
Flat Rock 50.889 vs. Dundee 41.111
Romulus Summit Academy North 48.000 vs. Grosse Ile 42.111
Detroit Country Day 44.722 vs. Detroit Southeastern 38.500
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 42.667 vs. St Clair Shores South Lake 40.444
Division 4
No. 9 Whitehall 63.667 vs. Big Rapids 43.667
Fruitport 53.000 vs. Ludington 48.222
No. 8 Grand Rapids South Christian 65.778 vs. Grand Rapids Christian 43.111
Hudsonville Unity Christian 50.333 vs. Ada Forest Hills Eastern 49.556
Edwardsburg 62.556 vs. Paw Paw 40.889
Three Rivers 46.667 vs. Niles 43.333
Hastings 59.222 vs. Vicksburg 47.222
Charlotte 56.000 vs. Chelsea 54.778
Goodrich 61.556 vs. Ortonville Brandon 49.556
North Branch 56.111 vs. Freeland 49.778
Madison Heights Lamphere 51.889 vs. Marysville 43.000
Croswell-Lexington 51.556 vs. Orchard Lake St Mary's 44.083
Riverview 65.333 vs. Adrian 43.222
No. 13 Tecumseh 63.444 vs. Carleton Airport 48.111
Redford Union 60.889 vs. Livonia Clarenceville 43.889
Dearborn Divine Child 52.778 vs. Garden City 46.889
Division 3
Mount Pleasant 70.444 vs. Gaylord 45.778
DeWitt 56.194 vs. Cadillac 51.111
Fenton 60.889 vs. Holly 46.778
Linden 57.889 vs. Haslett 49.778
No. 21 Muskegon 67.667 vs. Sparta 45.222
Coopersville 53.111 vs. Cedar Springs 48.944
St Joseph 69.722 vs. East Grand Rapids 50.000
Zeeland West 67.333 vs. Lowell 54.556
Mason 64.889 vs. Sturgis 43.222
Jackson 53.222 vs. Parma Western 48.667
Gibraltar Carlson 70.222 vs. New Boston Huron 51.222
Trenton 69.222 vs. Southgate Anderson 53.000
Walled Lake Western 75.444 vs. Detroit Renaissance 43.833
Auburn Hills Avondale 52.333 vs. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 47.542
Grosse Pointe North 61.000 vs. Allen Park 52.167
Detroit Martin Luther King 54.639 vs. River Rouge 52.278
Division 2
No. 17 GR Forest Hills Central 73.000 vs. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 56.056
No. 25 Muskegon Mona Shores 65.667 vs. Traverse City Central 60.222
Byron Center 65.556 vs. Portage Northern 56.056
Battle Creek Central 63.611 vs. East Lansing 57.944
Midland 69.333 vs. Swartz Creek 57.556
Waterford Mott 64.556 vs. Saginaw Heritage 60.333
No. 10 Dexter 81.444 vs. Milford 53.778
South Lyon East 64.333 vs. South Lyon 57.944
Livonia Franklin 76.889 vs. Dearborn Heights Crestwood 50.889
Temperance Bedford 65.444 vs. Farmington 56.667
Birmingham Seaholm 69.222 vs. Ferndale 49.556
Birmingham Groves 55.222 vs. Warren Mott 51.556
Roseville 69.111 vs. Warren Cousino 50.889
No. 4 Warren De La Salle Collegiate 68.528 vs. Grosse Pointe South 66.333
Port Huron Northern 61.778 vs. St Clair Shores Lakeview 54.667
Port Huron 58.889 vs. Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 58.222
Division 1
No. 2 Rockford 85.222 vs. East Kentwood 58.097
No. 11 Caledonia 78.111 Grandville 73.444
Brighton 79.333 vs. Grand Ledge 62.278
Holt 64.833 vs. Hartland 62.667
No. 16 Davison 79.528 vs. Grand Blanc 52.333
No. 18 Clarkston 76.778 vs. Lapeer 73.111
No. 6 Rochester Adams 75.653 vs. Lake Orion 51.556
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 56.111 vs. Rochester 52.778
No. 1 Belleville 85.000 vs. Brownstown Woodhaven 55.917
No. 22 Saline 68.778 vs. Ann Arbor Huron 58.889
Northville 69.444 vs. Novi 62.000
Dearborn 67.556 vs. Detroit Catholic Central 63.611
No. 5 West Bloomfield 80.778 vs. Detroit Cass Tech 54.389
Southfield Arts & Technology 71.014 vs. Troy 62.556
No. 7 Macomb Dakota 78.875 vs. Utica Eisenhower 66.667
Romeo 74.222 vs. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 74.056
