Michigan State

Michigan high school football 2022 first round playoff matchups

By Matthew Scheidel
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0leGgI_0ik28rAK00

Playoff points next to team

SBLive Power 25 ranking where noted

Home vs. Away

Division 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcQpP_0ik28rAK00
Photo by Mariusz Nowak

Iron Mountain 45.556 vs. Ishpeming 28.889

St Ignace 34.444 vs. Bark River-Harris 32.556

Frankfort 36.222 vs. East Jordan 26.889

Evart 35.889 vs. McBain 27.222

Beal City 40.667 vs. White Cloud 28.000

Fowler 36.778 vs. Carson City-Crystal 30.667

Ubly 40.222 vs Saginaw Nouvel 34.056

Saginaw Mich Luth Seminary 38.556 vs. Harbor Beach 37.222

Reading 35.556 vs. Decatur 30.331

Centreville 33.206 vs. White Pigeon 32.109

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 46.778 vs. Addison 29.111

Riverview Gabriel Richard vs. Melvindale ABT 31.000

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 39.667 vs. Marlette 27.333

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 31.500 vs. Flint Beecher 29.875

Detroit Leadership Academy 31.333 vs. Sterling Hts Parkway Christian 26.889

Mount Clemens 31.056 vs. Detroit Community 27.722

Division 7

Traverse City St Francis 56.833 vs. L'Anse 26.889

Charlevoix 38.778 vs. Benzie Central 30.333

Ithaca 44.222 vs. Lake City 28.444

North Muskegon 41.000 vs. Ravenna 36.667

New Lothrop 42.000 vs. Burton Bendle 26.236

Pewamo-Westphalia 33.000 vs. Bath 30.222

Montrose 37.667 vs. Cass City 31.000

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 36.667 vs. Bad Axe 33.111

Lawton  40.236 vs. Niles Brandywine 27.139

Schoolcraft 36.192 vs. Delton Kellogg 31.944

Jackson Lumen Christi 51.333 vs. Homer 35.000

No. 17 Hudson 48.111 vs. Union City 36.333

Napoleon 41.556 vs. Erie Mason 30.000

Manchester 31.778 vs. Grass Lake 31.444

Detroit Central 52.167 vs. Southfield Bradford Academy 26.889

Monroe St Mary Cath Central 41.556 vs. GPW University Liggett  35.444

Division 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6wz7_0ik28rAK00
Photo Mario Nowak

Negaunee 49.333 vs. Houghton 34.778

Menominee 39.764 vs.Calumet 36.667

Gladstone 54.222 vs. Elk Rapids 34.222

Boyne City 44.889 vs. Manistee 40.556

Reed City 52.889 vs. Montague 35.444

Muskegon Catholic Central 40.444 vs. Kent City 39.667

Millington 45.389 vs. Sanford Meridian 34.333

Standish-Sterling 44.153 vs. Clare 36.778

Grand Rapids West Catholic 65.556 vs. Watervliet 40.125

Constantine 50.889 vs. Buchanan 46.083

No. 23 Durand 52.778 vs. Lansing Catholic 36.333

Almont 51.222 vs. Ovid-Elsie 45.556

No. 20 Clinton 50.667 vs. Ida 34.667

Ecorse 47.444 vs. Detroit Voyageur College Prep 44.667

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 49.667 vs. Clawson 33.556

No. 12 Warren Michigan Collegiate 47.889 Detroit Northwestern 33.667

Division 5

No. 19 Gladwin 52.167 vs. Ogemaw Heights 42.444

Kingsford 48.778 vs. Kingsley 48.444

Muskegon Oakridge 58.000 vs. Shepherd 39.000

Belding 56.667 vs. Howard City Tri County 42.667

No. 3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central 62.222 vs. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic 41.056

Berrien Springs 44.639 vs. Hopkins 41.556

Portland 59.556 vs. Olivet 45.778

Corunna 57.889 vs. Williamston 53.778

No. 14 Frankenmuth 60.889 vs. Birch Run 38.667

Saginaw Swan Valley 46.111 vs. Essexville Garber 41.333

No. 24 Marine City 56.333 vs. Yale 39.222

Armada 52.111 vs. Flint Hamady 41.833

Flat Rock 50.889 vs. Dundee 41.111

Romulus Summit Academy North 48.000 vs. Grosse Ile 42.111

Detroit Country Day 44.722 vs. Detroit Southeastern 38.500

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 42.667 vs. St Clair Shores South Lake 40.444

Division 4

No. 9 Whitehall 63.667 vs. Big Rapids 43.667

Fruitport 53.000 vs. Ludington 48.222

No. 8 Grand Rapids South Christian 65.778 vs. Grand Rapids Christian 43.111

Hudsonville Unity Christian 50.333 vs. Ada Forest Hills Eastern 49.556

Edwardsburg 62.556 vs. Paw Paw 40.889

Three Rivers 46.667 vs. Niles 43.333

Hastings 59.222 vs. Vicksburg 47.222

Charlotte 56.000 vs. Chelsea 54.778

Goodrich 61.556 vs. Ortonville Brandon 49.556

North Branch 56.111 vs. Freeland 49.778

Madison Heights Lamphere 51.889 vs. Marysville 43.000

Croswell-Lexington 51.556 vs. Orchard Lake St Mary's 44.083

Riverview 65.333 vs. Adrian 43.222

No. 13 Tecumseh 63.444 vs. Carleton Airport 48.111

Redford Union 60.889 vs. Livonia Clarenceville 43.889

Dearborn Divine Child 52.778 vs. Garden City 46.889

Division 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ynO36_0ik28rAK00
Photo by Mariusz Nowak

Mount Pleasant 70.444 vs. Gaylord 45.778

DeWitt 56.194 vs. Cadillac 51.111

Fenton 60.889 vs. Holly 46.778

Linden 57.889 vs. Haslett 49.778

No. 21 Muskegon 67.667 vs. Sparta 45.222

Coopersville 53.111 vs. Cedar Springs 48.944

St Joseph 69.722 vs. East Grand Rapids 50.000

Zeeland West 67.333 vs. Lowell 54.556

Mason 64.889 vs. Sturgis 43.222

Jackson 53.222 vs. Parma Western 48.667

Gibraltar Carlson 70.222 vs. New Boston Huron 51.222

Trenton 69.222 vs. Southgate Anderson 53.000

Walled Lake Western 75.444 vs. Detroit Renaissance 43.833

Auburn Hills Avondale 52.333 vs. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 47.542

Grosse Pointe North 61.000 vs. Allen Park 52.167

Detroit Martin Luther King 54.639 vs. River Rouge 52.278

Division 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EmdCt_0ik28rAK00
Photo by Mariusz Nowak

No. 17 GR Forest Hills Central 73.000 vs. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 56.056

No. 25 Muskegon Mona Shores 65.667 vs. Traverse City Central 60.222

Byron Center 65.556 vs. Portage Northern 56.056

Battle Creek Central 63.611 vs. East Lansing 57.944

Midland 69.333 vs. Swartz Creek 57.556

Waterford Mott 64.556 vs. Saginaw Heritage 60.333

No. 10 Dexter 81.444 vs. Milford 53.778

South Lyon East 64.333 vs. South Lyon 57.944

Livonia Franklin 76.889 vs. Dearborn Heights Crestwood 50.889

Temperance Bedford 65.444 vs. Farmington 56.667

Birmingham Seaholm 69.222 vs. Ferndale 49.556

Birmingham Groves 55.222 vs. Warren Mott 51.556

Roseville 69.111 vs. Warren Cousino 50.889

No. 4 Warren De La Salle Collegiate 68.528 vs. Grosse Pointe South 66.333

Port Huron Northern 61.778 vs. St Clair Shores Lakeview 54.667

Port Huron 58.889 vs. Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 58.222

Division 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtuPb_0ik28rAK00
Photo by Mariusz Nowak

No. 2 Rockford 85.222 vs. East Kentwood 58.097

No. 11 Caledonia 78.111 Grandville 73.444

Brighton 79.333 vs. Grand Ledge 62.278

Holt 64.833 vs. Hartland 62.667

No. 16 Davison 79.528 vs. Grand Blanc 52.333

No. 18 Clarkston 76.778 vs. Lapeer 73.111

No. 6 Rochester Adams 75.653 vs. Lake Orion 51.556

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 56.111 vs. Rochester 52.778

No. 1 Belleville  85.000 vs. Brownstown Woodhaven 55.917

No. 22 Saline 68.778 vs. Ann Arbor Huron 58.889

Northville 69.444 vs. Novi 62.000

Dearborn 67.556 vs. Detroit Catholic Central 63.611

No. 5 West Bloomfield 80.778 vs. Detroit Cass Tech 54.389

Southfield Arts & Technology 71.014 vs. Troy 62.556

No. 7 Macomb Dakota 78.875 vs. Utica Eisenhower 66.667

Romeo 74.222 vs. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 74.056

Comments / 0

Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

