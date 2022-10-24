More than 900,000 drivers face £1,000 fine for failing to return expired licence, data shows

More than 900,000 drivers risk a £1,000 fine after failing to renew photocard licences which have expired in the past year.

DVLA figures show 926,000 people held cards on September 3 which had expired in the past year.

They must be renewed every ten years; failing to return an expired licence to the DVLA can incur a £1,000 fine.

The DVLA writes to people 56 days before expiry, but many drivers miss letters.

A DVLA spokesman said: 'We encourage customers to use Gov.uk as applying online is the quickest and cheapest way to renew. If you stop driving altogether, you should inform the DVLA and return your licence rather than keeping it.'

Philip Gomm of the RAC Foundation said: 'There are good reasons to keep licences up to date, beyond the basic legal requirement.

'They are also a widely accepted form of ID and will certainly be required if you are ever stopped by police.

'Renewal also provides an opportunity for people to assess whether they are still fit to drive, and we think there is an argument for linking a compulsory eye test to the process to make sure we all remain safe on the road, though Government should help keep costs as low as possible for motorists.

'When you do renew beware of private web sites which offer to help with the application but charge an extra fee for doing so.'