matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Atlanta
Queer nightlife in Atlanta is peachy keen, supporting a trail of gay bars stretching from Midtown to East Atlanta and beyond. Get buzzed at a historic gay haunt for the city’s Black community, shake your tail feather at one of America’s few remaining lesbian bars, or learn how to line dance with country-loving queer folks. It’s no wonder this town gets called the LGBTQ+ capital of the South — there’s a little something for everyone. Head to one of these ten juice joints to sample the Big Peach’s local flavor.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
Atlanta mayor fields crime concerns at town hall in Buckhead
Conversations about crime dominated Monday’s town hall in Buckhead more than eight months after Atlanta dodged a Republi...
thehypemagazine.com
Meet This 22-Year-Old Upcoming Artist from Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta music scene is one of the most competitive music scenes around, but that hasn’t stopped 5750 JU from establishing himself as one of the city’s top emerging artists. No matter what he does, he always exudes style and attitude, which makes him instantly recognizable no matter where you are in Atlanta or across the state of Georgia.
AccessAtlanta
7 things new residents have to do before officially becoming an Atlantan
Recently moved to Atlanta and looking to make this city your home? Atlanta has lots of reasons to fall in love with it, including an amazing community of people that possess plenty of southern hospitality, as well as lots of rich culture and history. Once you’ve found your place to live and received your new driver’s license, you’ll want to know what else you may need to do to blend in. Below are just seven general things we recommend for those who have just moved here to get a better sense of the city and get on the path to becoming an honorary ATLien (as dubbed by Outkast).
fox5atlanta.com
About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
Thrillist
The Coolest Hotels in Atlanta
There’s just something about Atlanta that keeps people coming back for more. With rich history, vibrant neighborhoods, and thriving nightlife, and too many parks to name, it's no wonder that everyone and their mother shoots down to the 404. Luckily, within ATL’s city limits are plenty of hotels to accommodate visitors from all walks of life. If you’re a fan of boutique hotels, then the Kimpton Sylvan or Moxy in Midtown should be at the top of your list. Or maybe you’re looking for a lavishly traditional hotel with an amazing view? Head over to the Georgian Terrace for a large dose of luxury. Just make sure you check out some of the establishments on this list; that way you won’t go wrong wherever you decide to stay.
fox5atlanta.com
Spirit Airlines looking to hire hundreds of flight attendants at Atlanta event
ATLANTA - If you're a metro Atlanta job hunter looking to take the skies, today may be your lucky day. Spirit Airlines is planning to hire hundreds of new flight attendants in metro Atlanta. The budget airline says it is planning to fill more than 200 flight attendant positions based...
AccessAtlanta
10 secret restaurant menus worth ordering from in Atlanta
Discovering off-menu items at some of your favorite local restaurants in town is something special and intriguing. You get the feeling that you’re a member of a secret club that no one else knows about when you order anything that isn’t on the menu but is available upon request.
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta mansion has major price drop. Is it in your price range now?
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — All you may want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs mansion. According to the mansion’s listing with Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the music icon’s 12,575 square foot mansion has dropped in price by more than $500,000. It was previously listed at $6,500,000 and is now listed for $5,995,000.
fox5atlanta.com
High-tech studios take over old Georgia Army base, looks to open in 2023
FOREST PARK, Ga. - The Georgia movie industry continues to expand in metro Atlanta with a new movie studio under construction in Forest Park at the site of the old Fort Gillem. It seems that there are movie studios everywhere now, but this is the first in Clayton County. It...
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Melt Yard opening soon
By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. Have you ever met someone you feel you’ve known for a long time but haven’t? That guy would be Matt DeBusschere, and we conversed about his new restaurant opening soon- Marietta Melt Yard. Matt began his deep-rooted journey in the business many years ago at Sun In My Belly at age twenty-one, located in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta, as a busboy, then a server, and catering manager. He was the GM for the last six years of his fifteen-year tenure, and the Marietta native wanted to return home and open an original themed place of his own.
Looking for a fright? Georgia haunted house ranked among the best in the U.S.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County haunted house has been ranked as one of the best in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted houses as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, GA
Smyrna is one of the most charming cities in Georgia because of its serene atmosphere and beautiful areas that make visitors and locals want to stay. Also known as the "Jonquil City" for the abundance of jonquils that bloom in the spring, Smyrna is in Cobb County, northwest of Atlanta.
‘Oh God, was I really just shot?’ Atlantic Station victim happened into crossfire
She thought she had heard fireworks as she sat at a red light in Atlantic Station. Then, she saw the shattered glass....
atlantaonthecheap.com
Decatur’s Haints & Saints Halloween Parade is this Sunday
This year, Decatur’s Halloween-themed parade includes a Day of the Dead theme!. The parade takes place on Sunday, October 30th, 2022. It steps off from Decatur Cemetery, located at 229 Bell Street, and ends at the Decatur Square, with live music. You can use the map below to find...
Eater
Four More Restaurant Stalls Announced for West End Food Hall at Lee and White
Add three more restaurant stalls and a coffee shop to the lineup at the food hall taking shape at Lee and White in West End. UK coffee giant Costa Coffee, California-based Sweet Red Peach bakery, Creme de la Crepe, and Cielito Lindo taqueria join previously announced locations of the Original Hot Dog Factory, Gekko Sushi, Mochinut, Honeysuckle Gelato, and Pastaholic at the food hall, which is expected to open by spring 2023.
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
Ask Atlanta: Will the city ever get high-speed rail?
In 1992, the Federal Railroad Administration first pitched the idea of five high-speed rail corridors around the country, including an initial Southeast route from Washington, D.C., to North Carolina; later in the decade, the FRA added Atlanta and Savannah to its plans. So: On its 30th anniversary, how are plans progressing? Slowly. The post Ask Atlanta: Will the city ever get high-speed rail? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Newest Atlanta scoop shop opens
Scooping all the classics like Brambleberry Crisp and Salty Caramel
