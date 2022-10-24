ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Yes, schools teach CRT, so much for Jim Crow 2.0 and other commentary

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dNBz_0ik283Yb00

Ed watch: Yes, Schools Teach CRT

Zach Goldberg and Eric Kaufmann report at City Journal that in a study they commissioned of 18- to 20-year-old Americans, 93% “of respondents reported either being taught” or “hearing from an adult at school about” critical-race-theory-related concepts. And not only is “the claim that CRT and gender ideology are not being taught” in schools “grossly misleading” — “ such biased instruction is effective .” The “data show that those who report being taught CRT-related concepts” are “more likely to blame white people for racial inequality.” So “unless voters, parents, and governments act, these illiberal and unscientific ideas will spread more widely, and will replace traditional American liberal nationalism with an identity-based cultural socialism.”

Conservative: So Much for Jim Crow 2.0

Voter turnout in Georgia, “the birthplace of Jim Crow 2.0,” is smashing records, gloats The Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley Strassel . “Democrats, the media and corporate America” should apologize. President Biden told Georgians their new laws would “suppress” their vote. Major League Baseball stripped Georgia of the All-Star Game. Delta and Coca-Cola CEOs issued “moral condemnations.” The Justice Department sued. “The media lost its wig.” Yet the numbers, not just in Georgia but everywhere, “are humiliating outfits like the liberal Brennan Center,” which wailed about laws making it harder to vote. Turnout in states where there’s comparable data is already higher than at the same point in 2018. Dems clearly “erred last year in choosing to craft their midterm message around claims of GOP extremism.”

Libertarian: Cali’s Worst Special Interest

“Having a city council secretly dominated by people with racist views is troubling, but having an entire political system controlled by one special interest group is also scandalous,” declares Steven Greenhut at Reason . The Los Angeles County councilmembers recorded “making mean-spirited and bigoted comments” don’t represent “Latino interests” in an “overwhelmingly Latino city”; they “represent one faction, highlighted by the location of the clandestine meeting”: an office of the powerful Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. The Golden State has “among the nation’s worst schools, most congested freeways, persistent water shortages, the highest tax rates, the worst business climate, the largest bureaucracies, the highest pension debt, and most meddlesome regulations.” Why? Unions control the statehouse “and elect lawmakers who come from their ranks. And you wonder why public services or government contracting never are reformed?”

Eye on elex: Fetterman’s Failures

“I’m a Pennsylvanian and have never understood” Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s “appeal,” writes Spectator World’s Teresa Mull . “So I decided to visit Braddock, Pennsylvania, the town of 1,800 people where Fetterman was first elected to political office.” “I searched for a restaurant or shop wherein I could chat with some locals about their wonderful former mayor.” But “storefront after storefront was closed, boarded up, falling down.” Indeed, human “life was hard to find, and I learned later” the population plummeted under Fetterman’s tenure, which had a “higher-than-average violent crime rate.” She finally found people in a general store and asked “if they thought Fetterman made their town better while he was mayor.” One “glanced at me with a look that said, ‘Are you kidding me?’” Walking Braddock’s streets is simply “the most damning Dr. Oz ad of all.”

From the right: How Joe Broke Immig Agencies

Citing a new Government Accountability Office report, the Washington Examiner editorial board explains , “President Joe Biden’s catch-and-release policies have induced so many immigrants to cross our southern border illegally that the Border Patrol cannot process them fast enough and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement cannot keep track of where they go.” The Biden-invited surge left Border Patrol without “the staff needed to process immigrants fast enough to prevent its facilities from becoming overcrowded.” Team Biden handed some of the work off to ICE, which also lacks the trained staff to handle the unending surge, so that fully half the record number of illegal migrants admitted “are just floating about the country.”

— Compiled by the Post Editorial Board

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sparks debate after declaring In-N-Out ‘overrated’: ‘Thank you for saying this’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has sparked a debate after expressing her belief that popular fast food chain In-N-Out is “overrated”.The congresswoman, 33, who was in California over the weekend, shared her controversial opinion about the West Coast burger chain during an appearance on the Pod Save America podcast, after she was asked by hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor whether she planned to visit In-N-Out.“And, while you’re out here, will you be going to In-N-Out, and is there anything you can do at a federal level to take on the quality of the fries?” Lovett asked, to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRCB 104.9

Rallyers gather to remember those lost and push for greater change

photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams Since 1996, activists around the United States have rallied on October 22nd for a national day of protest against police brutality. This year’s day of protest saw around 60 people gather outside the Sonoma County administrative offices in Santa Rosa.   "No Justice! No Peace! No Racist Police!" Attendees chanted.   Many in the crowd were familiar to one another - long time veterans of Sonoma County’s activist community. Including a county commissioner on human rights, the subject of a high profile arrest, and family members of those killed by officers of local law enforcement.   "The way we can start to...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
58K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy