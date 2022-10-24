ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Does ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Come Out on HBO?

By Meghan O'Keefe
 6 days ago
House of the Dragon‘s first fiery season is officially coming to an end on HBO and HBO Max. The series, which is the first of many planned Game of Thrones spin-offs, took viewers back in time to one of the most tumultuous moments in Westerosi history: The Dance of the Dragons. After the death of Viserys I (Paddy Considine), the realm was plunged into a violent civil war over which of his children should inherit the Iron Throne. Would it be Viserys’s chosen heir, his eldest daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), or his eldest son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

Before Viserys’s body was cold, his wife Alicent (Olivia Cooke) plotted to place Aegon on the Iron Throne and the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale fixated on Rhaenrya’s reaction to this news. Now that the civil war is in full swing, you’re probably wondering what happens next? Will there be a House of the Dragon Season 2? And how long will you have to wait to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 on HBO and HBO Max?

Dying to know what happens next to Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra, Alicent and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), and the likes of Jace (Harry Collett), Rhaenys (Eve Best), and all the dragons? Here’s what you need to know about House of the Dragon Season 2:

Will there be a House of the Dragon Season 2?

We have good news! HBO has already ordered House of the Dragon Season 2. The network announced that House of the Dragon had been picked up for a second season just days after the series premiere. So don’t worry. We’re getting more “Hot D,” as the kids call it.

But how long will you have to wait for House of the Dragon Season 2? The answer to that is a bit more disappointing…

When will House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere on HBO and HBO Max?

We don’t know for sure when House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere on HBO and HBO Max, but we do have a rough estimate of how long it will take.

Many sites, including Winter Is Coming, picked up Spanish press that claimed that HBO would be returning to Spain to shoot House of the Dragon Season 2 in March 2023. Cáceres, Spain stood in for King’s Landing in Season 1 and is expected to do the same in Season 2.

Since House of the Dragon Season 1 shot in Spain in Spring 2021, we can estimate that Season 2 will probably take the same amount of turnaround time. Meaning that House of the Dragon Season 2 will likely premiere in Summer 2024.

How to watch House of the Dragon:

You have plenty of time to find a way to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 before Summer 2024, but you might want to rewatch Season 1 (or Game of Thrones) while you wait.

Both House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones are available to stream live on HBO and HBO Max. Available for $9.99 (with ads) or $14.99 (ad-free) per month (or $99.99/$149.99 a year), HBO Max includes all of HBO, along with additional movies, shows, and Max Originals. If you’re already an HBO subscriber, you most likely have access to HBO Max, which is available to stream on Amazon devices, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android devices, and more.

Decider.com

Decider.com

