Joyce A Becker obituary 1940~2022
Joyce A Becker, 82, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022, at Magnolias of Chambersburg. She was born on August 12, 1940, in Hanover, Pennsylvania to Arnold and Katie (Loyer) Angel. Joyce and her husband enjoyed traveling, having visited all fifty states as well as the Bahamas. They enjoyed...
Regina B Woodring obituary 1932~2022
Mrs. Regina B Woodring, 90, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in her home. Born September 8, 1932 in Edgemont, MD, she was the daughter of the late Delbert S. Barkdoll, Sr., and Lois G. (Stouffer) Barkdoll. She attended Smithsburg High School. She married Aaron...
Charles A “Bud” Fahrney 1924~2022
Mr. Charles A “Bud” Fahrney, 98, of Fayetteville, PA, formerly of Quincy, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Menno Haven in Chambersburg, PA. Born March 14, 1924, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Burtis H and Hazel (Cook) Fahrney. He and his wife...
Paul E “Eddie” Kunkle obituary 1947~2022
Paul E “Eddie” Kunkle, 74, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 22, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on November 15, 1947 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Paul and Josephine (Spidel) Kunkle. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He attended King...
Betty E Dickinson obituary 1962~2022
Mrs. Betty E Dickinson (Dawson), 60, of Fort Loudon, PA passed away unexpectedly, Saturday evening, October 22, 2022 in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 17, 1962 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Mary (Lowery) Dawson. She and her husband of...
Mary Jane Sharpe obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Mary Jane Sharpe (Fox), 74, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, was set free of pain Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in her home. Born October 27, 1947 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of Mr. Robert F. Fox of Upton, PA and the late Carma G. (Meek) Fox. She...
Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Creager 1930~2022
Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Creager (Leidig), 92, formerly of St. Thomas, PA passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at The Village at Luther Ridge. Born July 11, 1930 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late George I. and Flora Glen (Wolff) Leidig. In her early life...
Dorothy A McQuade obituary 1930~2022
Dorothy A McQuade, age 92, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Dorothy was born on February 10, 1930, in Reading, PA, the daughter of the late Harry H. and Alice S. Bailey Cromer. Dorothy married Daniel “Bud”...
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
Richard Lynn Souder obituary 1948~2022
Richard Lynn Souder, 74, of Newville passed away Friday October 21, 2022 in Green Ridge Village. He was born August 2, 1948 in Newville a son of the late Samuel Amos and A. Mary Mohler Souder Jr. Rick had graduated from Johnstown Technical School, and worked as a cooks assistant...
Margaret Mae ‘Beckie’ Blair 1924~2022
Margaret Mae ‘Beckie’ Blair (Naugle) died on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, at the age of 98.2 in the residence of her son, John, at 11611 Prices Church Road in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, where she permanently resided for approximately 12 years following her husband’s death in 2010. Born on...
Sarah E Mills obituary 1937~2022
Ms. Sarah E Mills, 85, a resident of Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the nursing home. Born March 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry Mills and Mildred (Hamburg) Mills Cramer. Ms. Mills was...
Robert E “Bob” Mowen obituary 1943~2022
Robert E “Bob” Mowen, Jr., 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 17, 1943, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary (Zentmyer) Mowen. He graduated from Waynesboro High School with the class of...
Thomas R “Tom” Wertz obituary 1942~2022
Thomas R “Tom” Wertz, 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 in his home. Born September 4, 1942 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late John P. Wertz, Sr. and Florence J. (Smith) Wertz. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with...
Crashes causing some problems on the roads in south-central Pennsylvania
There are a few crashes causing problems on Susquehanna Valley roads this morning. Newberry Township police say York Haven Road is shut down in both directions between Cassel Road and Clay Road for a crash investigation. A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. Police said they expect it will be closed for "an extended period of time." We are updating this story here.
Armed Harrisburg Woman Coming From York Co. Bulglary Threatened Churchgoers In Carlisle: Police
A 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was armed when she made threats to people heading into a church for services on Sunday morning in Carlisle, Pennsylvania state police say. Amber Leiann Espigh, 31, made the threats to the churchgoers of Bethel Assembly of God Church in the 1400 block of Holly Pike in South Middleton Township. at 10:05 a.m., according to a release issued around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Janet A Mickelinc obituary 1942~2022
Mrs. Janet A Mickelinc (Broyles), 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 22, 1942, in Martinsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Robert K. and Anna F. (LaRue) Broyles. She graduated from Martinsburg, WV High School with the class...
Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill 1932~2022
Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 in York Hospital in York, PA. Ernie was a longtime resident of Waynesboro and employee of Waynesboro Pipe Company, the Waynesboro Day Care Center and the Waynesboro YMCA. Mr. Gladhill is survived by his...
HPD murder investigation: Hagerstown man wanted in shooting
A Hagerstown man is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took the life of another man last week. The Hagerstown Police Department today identified Taejon Najeire Gill, 20, as a suspect in the Oct. 18 shooting death of Sharron Clark. Gill is from the Hagerstown area but his current whereabouts are unknown, police said.
Woman wanted in Pennsylvania Amber Alert spotted at Wrightsville restaurant and bar
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman wanted in connection with a Pennsylvania Amber Alert was seen at a York County restaurant and bar Tuesday night. According to the Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan, Vanessa Gutshall, 37, was spotted between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Rivertowne Restaurant and Bar in Wrightsville.
