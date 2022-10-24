Read full article on original website
Rebecca Kay Glessner obituary 1958~2022
Rebecca Kay Glessner, 64, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022 at Meritus Medical Center. She was born on September 11, 1958 in Frederick, Maryland to Arthur and Annabelle (Mercer) Sherman. Rebecca enjoyed doing crafty things, like jewelry making, crocheting, painting, and cake decorating. She worked at Antietam Dairy...
Paul E “Eddie” Kunkle obituary 1947~2022
Paul E “Eddie” Kunkle, 74, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 22, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on November 15, 1947 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Paul and Josephine (Spidel) Kunkle. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He attended King...
Richard Lynn Souder obituary 1948~2022
Richard Lynn Souder, 74, of Newville passed away Friday October 21, 2022 in Green Ridge Village. He was born August 2, 1948 in Newville a son of the late Samuel Amos and A. Mary Mohler Souder Jr. Rick had graduated from Johnstown Technical School, and worked as a cooks assistant...
Mary Jane Sharpe obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Mary Jane Sharpe (Fox), 74, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, was set free of pain Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in her home. Born October 27, 1947 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of Mr. Robert F. Fox of Upton, PA and the late Carma G. (Meek) Fox. She...
Betty E Dickinson obituary 1962~2022
Mrs. Betty E Dickinson (Dawson), 60, of Fort Loudon, PA passed away unexpectedly, Saturday evening, October 22, 2022 in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 17, 1962 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Mary (Lowery) Dawson. She and her husband of...
Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Creager 1930~2022
Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Creager (Leidig), 92, formerly of St. Thomas, PA passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at The Village at Luther Ridge. Born July 11, 1930 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late George I. and Flora Glen (Wolff) Leidig. In her early life...
Dorothy A McQuade obituary 1930~2022
Dorothy A McQuade, age 92, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Dorothy was born on February 10, 1930, in Reading, PA, the daughter of the late Harry H. and Alice S. Bailey Cromer. Dorothy married Daniel “Bud”...
North Carolina truck driver dies in Little Cove crash
A North Carolina man died when his truck ran off Little Cove Road in Warren Township at 8:53 p.m. Oct. 18. Earlier in October:Fort Loudon woman dies in Lincoln Way West crash. Misinformation online:Police encourage vigilance against fake posts that aim to 'spread fear'. Donald R. Pierce, 59, of Roanoke...
Thomas R “Tom” Wertz obituary 1942~2022
Thomas R “Tom” Wertz, 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 in his home. Born September 4, 1942 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late John P. Wertz, Sr. and Florence J. (Smith) Wertz. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with...
Margaret Mae ‘Beckie’ Blair 1924~2022
Margaret Mae ‘Beckie’ Blair (Naugle) died on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, at the age of 98.2 in the residence of her son, John, at 11611 Prices Church Road in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, where she permanently resided for approximately 12 years following her husband’s death in 2010. Born on...
Robert E “Bob” Mowen obituary 1943~2022
Robert E “Bob” Mowen, Jr., 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 17, 1943, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary (Zentmyer) Mowen. He graduated from Waynesboro High School with the class of...
Taco Bell opening newly renovated Cumberland County location
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The newly renovated Taco Bell in Carlisle is set to open its doors in the coming weeks. According to Taco Bell’s public relations team, the restaurant on 401 E. High St. in Carlisle is expected to open up in either the first or second week of November.
Cheryl J “Peach” Rotz obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Cheryl J “Peach” Rotz (McIntire), 75, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday morning, October 20, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born September 26, 1947 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Betty L. (Wilhide) McIntire. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
Sarah E Mills obituary 1937~2022
Ms. Sarah E Mills, 85, a resident of Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the nursing home. Born March 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry Mills and Mildred (Hamburg) Mills Cramer. Ms. Mills was...
New furniture store now open in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Interiors Home furniture store has officially opened up its newest location in York County on Friday, Oct. 21. The new Interiors Home furniture store is located on 351 Loucks Rd. – as part of the Manchester Crossroads strip mall, off of Route 30. With...
Police praise church members for keeping the peace after armed woman arrives
It’s every church leader’s worst nightmare: An armed intruder clad in body armor shows up at one of the softest targets in American society - a church where congregants are gathering for public worship services, just as they do every week. That nightmare came too close to reality...
Donald E Warren obituary 1934~2022
Donald E Warren, age 88, of Bendersville, PA, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born February 13, 1934 in Menallen Township, Adams County; to the late McCellan and Beatrice (Goughnour) Warren. Donald was employed as mechanic in Aspers, PA. He enjoyed hunting and spending...
Crashes causing some problems on the roads in south-central Pennsylvania
There are a few crashes causing problems on Susquehanna Valley roads this morning. Newberry Township police say York Haven Road is shut down in both directions between Cassel Road and Clay Road for a crash investigation. A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. Police said they expect it will be closed for "an extended period of time." We are updating this story here.
Mail-in voting; Little League lawsuit; Hershey development: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. High: 70; Low: 57. Mostly cloudy. Blue thoughts: In once-blue Pittsburgh, where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by almost 20 points in 2020, going all-in for Democrats may not happen this time. Vote early: Voting by mail? Get your ballot...
