Fayetteville, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Rebecca Kay Glessner obituary 1958~2022

Rebecca Kay Glessner, 64, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022 at Meritus Medical Center. She was born on September 11, 1958 in Frederick, Maryland to Arthur and Annabelle (Mercer) Sherman. Rebecca enjoyed doing crafty things, like jewelry making, crocheting, painting, and cake decorating. She worked at Antietam Dairy...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Richard Lynn Souder obituary 1948~2022

Richard Lynn Souder, 74, of Newville passed away Friday October 21, 2022 in Green Ridge Village. He was born August 2, 1948 in Newville a son of the late Samuel Amos and A. Mary Mohler Souder Jr. Rick had graduated from Johnstown Technical School, and worked as a cooks assistant...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Betty E Dickinson obituary 1962~2022

Mrs. Betty E Dickinson (Dawson), 60, of Fort Loudon, PA passed away unexpectedly, Saturday evening, October 22, 2022 in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 17, 1962 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Mary (Lowery) Dawson. She and her husband of...
FORT LOUDON, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Dorothy A McQuade obituary 1930~2022

Dorothy A McQuade, age 92, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Dorothy was born on February 10, 1930, in Reading, PA, the daughter of the late Harry H. and Alice S. Bailey Cromer. Dorothy married Daniel “Bud”...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

North Carolina truck driver dies in Little Cove crash

A North Carolina man died when his truck ran off Little Cove Road in Warren Township at 8:53 p.m. Oct. 18. Earlier in October:Fort Loudon woman dies in Lincoln Way West crash. Misinformation online:Police encourage vigilance against fake posts that aim to 'spread fear'. Donald R. Pierce, 59, of Roanoke...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Taco Bell opening newly renovated Cumberland County location

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The newly renovated Taco Bell in Carlisle is set to open its doors in the coming weeks. According to Taco Bell’s public relations team, the restaurant on 401 E. High St. in Carlisle is expected to open up in either the first or second week of November.
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Cheryl J “Peach” Rotz obituary 1947~2022

Mrs. Cheryl J “Peach” Rotz (McIntire), 75, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday morning, October 20, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born September 26, 1947 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Betty L. (Wilhide) McIntire. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Sarah E Mills obituary 1937~2022

Ms. Sarah E Mills, 85, a resident of Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the nursing home. Born March 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry Mills and Mildred (Hamburg) Mills Cramer. Ms. Mills was...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

New furniture store now open in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Interiors Home furniture store has officially opened up its newest location in York County on Friday, Oct. 21. The new Interiors Home furniture store is located on 351 Loucks Rd. – as part of the Manchester Crossroads strip mall, off of Route 30. With...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Donald E Warren obituary 1934~2022

Donald E Warren, age 88, of Bendersville, PA, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born February 13, 1934 in Menallen Township, Adams County; to the late McCellan and Beatrice (Goughnour) Warren. Donald was employed as mechanic in Aspers, PA. He enjoyed hunting and spending...
BENDERSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing some problems on the roads in south-central Pennsylvania

There are a few crashes causing problems on Susquehanna Valley roads this morning. Newberry Township police say York Haven Road is shut down in both directions between Cassel Road and Clay Road for a crash investigation. A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. Police said they expect it will be closed for "an extended period of time." We are updating this story here.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
