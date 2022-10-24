ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

onefootdown.com

OFD Asks: Is Notre Dame Football Bowl Bound?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Irish fans, we need your input. We want to know how confident you...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

2022 College Football Data Preview: Notre Dame VS Syracuse

Talk about the tale of two teams. Last week’s UNLV game presented us with a data story of a team going through rough times, across the board. This week’s opponent, the Syracuse Orange, are in a very different situation. Syracuse is coming into this Week 9 matchup, 6-1 with it’s only loss on the season coming by way of Clemson last week.
SYRACUSE, NY
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: The Irish open up as 3 point underdogs to Syracuse

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to what used to be the Carrier Dome this Saturday for a noon matchup against the surprising Syracuse Orange. The Irish had kind of a bad 23-point win over UNLV last week (if any win can be called “bad”) and Syracuse let an 11-point lead over Clemson turn into a 6-point loss.
SYRACUSE, NY
onefootdown.com

2022 Notre Dame Football: Syracuse Orange Week

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3) VS #16 Syracuse Orange (6-1) Regardless of what level of disappointment you’re at right now as a Notre Dame fan, the season is about to take a much more interesting turn. Three of the final 5 opponents are currently ranked in the top 16....
SYRACUSE, NY
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: How do you eat for an Irish nooner?

Unless you are the most hardcore of the hardcore, your usual Notre Dame tailgate/home party menu and eating schedule changes with the different kickoff times. There is a system in place for most fans whether it be the 2:30/3:30 game or one in prime time — I’m not here to alter your routines or change any traditions. I’m not here to really do anything — I am curious.
NOTRE DAME, IN
103.3 WKFR

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
CASS COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mishawaka (Indiana)

Mishawaka is a city located on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Penn Township, in the state of Indiana, United States. Nicknamed “The Princess City,” Mishawaka, according to the 2020 census, had a population of 51,063. In the early 1830s, the history of Mishawaka started with...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
UTAH STATE
abc57.com

Road restrictions in place on Cleveland for concrete repairs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Access to Cleveland Road, between Juniper and Ironwood roads, will be temporarily restricted starting October 24 while crews make permanent concrete repairs in response to a water main break in the area on October 12. The work should be complete by Saturday, depending on weather.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Goshen College student passes away following car accident

GOSHEN, Ind. -- 25-year-old Goshen College student-athlete Ezra Kipruto was taken off of life support on Saturday and died from his injuries, which were sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Kipruto entered a curve on County Road 16 and...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
FOX Reno

Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
NEVADA STATE
abc57.com

Section of Wilber Street closed to traffic starting October 26

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of Wilber Street will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday. The road will be closed between Vassar Avenue and Humboldt Street to install a water service line for a new bathroom facility at Muessel Grove Park. Traffic will detour to Adams Street using Vassar...
SOUTH BEND, IN

