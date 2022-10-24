Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onefootdown.com
OFD Asks: Is Notre Dame Football Bowl Bound?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Irish fans, we need your input. We want to know how confident you...
onefootdown.com
2022 College Football Data Preview: Notre Dame VS Syracuse
Talk about the tale of two teams. Last week’s UNLV game presented us with a data story of a team going through rough times, across the board. This week’s opponent, the Syracuse Orange, are in a very different situation. Syracuse is coming into this Week 9 matchup, 6-1 with it’s only loss on the season coming by way of Clemson last week.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish go back on the road to take on the #16 Syracuse Orange this week — which is great news for Notre Dame. The only times the Irish have played well this season have come in games on the road, they really struggle at home.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: The Irish open up as 3 point underdogs to Syracuse
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to what used to be the Carrier Dome this Saturday for a noon matchup against the surprising Syracuse Orange. The Irish had kind of a bad 23-point win over UNLV last week (if any win can be called “bad”) and Syracuse let an 11-point lead over Clemson turn into a 6-point loss.
onefootdown.com
2022 Notre Dame Football: Syracuse Orange Week
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3) VS #16 Syracuse Orange (6-1) Regardless of what level of disappointment you’re at right now as a Notre Dame fan, the season is about to take a much more interesting turn. Three of the final 5 opponents are currently ranked in the top 16....
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: How do you eat for an Irish nooner?
Unless you are the most hardcore of the hardcore, your usual Notre Dame tailgate/home party menu and eating schedule changes with the different kickoff times. There is a system in place for most fans whether it be the 2:30/3:30 game or one in prime time — I’m not here to alter your routines or change any traditions. I’m not here to really do anything — I am curious.
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
thetouristchecklist.com
22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mishawaka (Indiana)
Mishawaka is a city located on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Penn Township, in the state of Indiana, United States. Nicknamed “The Princess City,” Mishawaka, according to the 2020 census, had a population of 51,063. In the early 1830s, the history of Mishawaka started with...
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
This Dude Just Smashed An Entire 28″ Pizza In 24 Minutes In Kalamazoo
There is a guy who has been making a big name for himself doing some insane food challenges around the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area. Nathan Klein has taken down some of the most arduous food attempts in recent years. He most recently took the challenge at Ray Ray's where,...
Three Rivers, MI Locals React to Mans Mysterious Plea For Butter
If you are not paying attention to your local Facebook groups-- you're missing out! Always good for a great laugh, local online groups are a great way for neighbors and communities to stay informed on local happenings. Quite often these groups are helpful, but other times they are downright hilarious!
abc57.com
Road restrictions in place on Cleveland for concrete repairs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Access to Cleveland Road, between Juniper and Ironwood roads, will be temporarily restricted starting October 24 while crews make permanent concrete repairs in response to a water main break in the area on October 12. The work should be complete by Saturday, depending on weather.
Second Two Fellas Restaurant Opening On Gull Road In Kalamazoo
Two Fellas Grill has been a staple here in Kalamazoo since it opened up on the campus of Western Michigan University. WMU students would spend hours on end at sporting events, studying, working, and partying, and then would crowd the small lobby of Two Fellas while they waited for their wrap.
All you need to know about Nevada Day
Nevada Day is approaching fast, are you ready to celebrate? Or is the better question, what are we celebrating, and why, and do my kids or I get the day off?
abc57.com
Goshen College student passes away following car accident
GOSHEN, Ind. -- 25-year-old Goshen College student-athlete Ezra Kipruto was taken off of life support on Saturday and died from his injuries, which were sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Kipruto entered a curve on County Road 16 and...
The nation’s report card is out, here is how Nevada performed
The nation's report card is out and shows a deep decline in math and also a dip in reading which is a result of the pandemic's effect on learning.
FOX Reno
Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
WNDU
Portion of North Shore Drive in South Bend closed for installation of new guardrail
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of North Shore Drive in South Bend is now closed for the next two weeks as crews install a new guardrail. The closure is in effect from Parkovash Avenue to Iroquois Street. The detour routes are Michigan Street or Angela Boulevard. This closure...
abc57.com
Section of Wilber Street closed to traffic starting October 26
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of Wilber Street will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday. The road will be closed between Vassar Avenue and Humboldt Street to install a water service line for a new bathroom facility at Muessel Grove Park. Traffic will detour to Adams Street using Vassar...
Comments / 0