WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY 10/23/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match:The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. Omos (w/MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman confronts Omos, and the two...
Nikki Cross Returns on WWE RAW With a New Look and Gimmick Change
With some assistance from a returning Nikki Cross, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The main event of this week’s RAW was a non-title match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Belair. The referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai near the end of the match after they were caught interfering. A mysterious woman then appeared out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, knocking the champions and referee to the ground with a splash. While commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross, Bayley and Belair went back and forth in the ring. The match continued, and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was knocked down. Cross then attacked Belair from behind, throwing her into the ring post to finish her off. After a second referee came out, Bayley was able to pin Belair for the victory.
CJ Perry (Lana) Talks About Miro Referencing Her on AEW TV, Storyline With Nia Jax
CJ Perry, formerly Lana, spoke with Fightful Select ahead of the Surreal Life’s return on October 24. Perry stated that she did not believe she was punished for Miro joining AEW in the Nia Jax table storyline, in which she was repeatedly put through tables because she pushed for the angle to happen. Perry and Liv Morgan went back and forth about who would be the one to participate in the angle.
Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for WWE Special Halloween Edition of RAW
WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote his rematch with Bobby Lashley from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley did not appear on this week’s RAW, but WWE did air a video package featuring the two, which you can see below.
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (10/26/22)
As we continue down the road toward Full Gear, tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Dynamite will feature Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta competing against ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia. Additionally, Swerve In Our Glory will compete against IWGP, AAA, and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR in a match to determine the next challengers for AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
WWE Star Hints at Triple H Having More Surprises and Returns Planned
Since taking over creative from Vince McMahon over the summer, Triple H has brought back several former WWE wrestlers, and the returns are expected to continue. Triple H was said to have more surprises planned, and Kofi Kingston has backed this up. Kingston was asked by Steve Fall of NBC’s...
Fred Rosser Looks Back On Decision To Come Out After Joining WWE
Fred Rosser recently appeared as a guest on the Insider’s Edge program for an in-depth interview covering his pro wrestling career. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players reflected on his decision to come out after signing with the company.
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 9 Results – October 26, 2022
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 9 Results – October 26, 2022. United Empire (Gideon Grey & Aaron Henare) vs. Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima. Gideon Grey & Yuto Nakashima start us off then Nakashima immediately starts throwing forearms at Aaron Henare. Grey attacks Nakashima from behind. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima drops Grey with a shoulder tackle. Nakashima stomps on Grey’s back. Nakashima tags in Kosei Fujita.
WWE RAW Results – October 24, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 24, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Judgment Day heading down to the ring. Rhea Ripley grabs a mic and says AJ Styles found out last week that Judgment Day runs Monday Night Raw & Dominik Mysterio is all man. Finn Balor says Styles crumbled under the pressure of Mysterio before Damian Priest tells fans to rise and show respect to Mysterio. Mysterio says Judgment Day are the only ones to ever believe in him and he proved everyone wrong with his win last week. He says he’s built differently and calls himself this generation’s Eddie Guerrero.
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Promo with The O.C. and The Judgment Day. * Karl Anderson vs....
PROGRESS Chapter 145 Wrestling Witch Face: Trick or Treat Takeaways and Results (10/23/22)
PROGRESS Wrestling put on a fantastic show (Chapter 145: Wrestling Witch Face-Trick or Treat) at the Electric Ballroom, Camden, this past Sunday. The promotion has worked hard to create a product that has entertaining storylines and feuds across the card and it has really begun to come to fruition. I...
Cora Jade Comments on Her WWE RAW Experience, NXT Working with the Main Roster
WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson and expressed her support for a crossover between NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. She also discussed a possible call-up. Jade recently appeared on RAW with Rhea Ripley to set up Ripley and Roxanne Perez’s “Pick Your Poison” match last...
“Switchblade” Jay White Talks Finn Balor/Bullet Club, The Good Brothers Deserving Credit
“Switchblade” Jay White recently spoke with the New York Post for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the international pro wrestling star spoke about The Good Brothers blazing trails in pro wrestling, as well as his connection with Finn Balor. Featured below are some...
Shawn Michaels Addresses WWE NXT’s Potential Plans for More Cinematic Matches
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed the NXT brand’s decision to hold cinematic matches on a conference call with the media that was held following the 2022 Halloween Havoc PLE. The NXT Women’s Championship Match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc...
Major Surprise Set for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite?
A tweet from referee Bryce Remsburg has fueled speculation that three major names will return tonight on AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select reported earlier today that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are expected to return “immediately” at least in a backstage capacity, implying that the All Out backstage fight investigation is nearing completion, if it hasn’t already.
Solo Sikoa Talks About Potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Main Event At WrestleMania
Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the folks from Give Me Sport for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about the last time he saw his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as the possibility of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock as a main event at WrestleMania.
Eric Bischoff Credits WWE’s Decision to Cancel Day 1 PLE
Eric Bischoff supports WWE’s decision to cancel their Day 1 PPV. WWE has canceled the January 1st event and replaced it with a live event a few days earlier. Bischoff addressed the issue in the most recent episode of his podcast, Strictly Business on AdFreeShows.com:. “Absolutely love it, I...
Tommaso Ciampa Currently Out of Action, Undergoes Hip Surgery
This week, WWE RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa underwent hip labrum repair surgery. Ciampa shared on Instagram today that he underwent surgery with Dr. Emblom at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Ciampa stated that he had been experiencing back pain, which was caused by a hip labrum...
Shawn Michaels Comments on Rumored Plans for Match With Eddie Guerrero
Shawn Michaels made his first appearance after a four-year absence at WWE SummerSlam 2002. This marked the beginning of another run for the WWE Hall of Famer. Rob Van Dam, Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and other wrestlers were among those he faced off against.
