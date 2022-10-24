Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Decision Not To Give Bron Breakker Steiner Family Name
Given his family's lineage, many believed that Bron Breakker should've adopted the "Steiner" name, similar to his father and uncle, but WWE had other plans at the time. It was reported that Breakker himself came up with the name, stating that the inspiration came from his time playing football. Someone...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Nikki Cross returns, attacks Bianca Belair and Bayley during main event
In the main event of WWE Raw on Monday night, Bayley managed to score her first singles win over Bianca Belair in nearly two years. It wasn't all good news for Bayley, however, as she was attacked by Nikki Cross after scoring the win. Cross had helped Bayley get the...
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status Has Changed Following SmackDown
After more than a year out of the limelight, Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules. Following weeks of hints, teases and vignettes Wyatt appeared at the end of the show to a monster ovation. On the following episode of Friday Night SmackDown Wyatt took to the ring and...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bianca Belair battles Bayley in non-title match
Nearly everything had been going right for Bayley and Damage CTRL after the group returned to WWE at SummerSlam. That changed when Bayley came up short in a ladder match with Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules. The two will meet again on Monday night when they face off in Raw's featured match.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
wrestlingrumors.net
38 Year Old Former WWE Star Willing To Return To Work With Roman Reigns
He wants in too. There has not been a WWE star on as much of a roll as Roman Reigns in decades. Reigns is rapidly closing the gap with the longest WWE Title reigns in company history and the question becomes how far he can take his current reign with the title. A lot of people are interested in getting involved with Reigns, including someone who has been gone for a long time.
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY 10/23/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match:The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. Omos (w/MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman confronts Omos, and the two...
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
PWMania
Backstage News on Cathy Kelley Having Talks with AEW Prior to Her WWE Return
Before her recent WWE return, Cathy Kelley reportedly spoke with AEW. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as part of the commentary team shuffle, this time as a backstage interviewer on the RAW brand. According to Fightful Select, Kelley had talks with AEW earlier this year. Kelley reportedly spoke...
PWMania
Kofi Kingston Opens Up About Losing the WWE Title in a Squash Match Against Brock Lesnar
Kofi Kingston had a wild year in 2019, becoming a main event star and winning the WWE Title from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. On the October 4, 2019, episode of SmackDown on FOX, which was the premiere episode, Kingston handed the title to Brock Lesnar in a squash match.
The Rock’s Daughter, Simone Johnson, Makes WWE Debut
She appeared on ‘NXT’ under the ring name Ava Raine.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 10/21/22
The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a drop in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.231 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.274 million a week ago. The show received a 0.52 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.54 rating a week...
PWMania
PROGRESS Chapter 145 Wrestling Witch Face: Trick or Treat Takeaways and Results (10/23/22)
PROGRESS Wrestling put on a fantastic show (Chapter 145: Wrestling Witch Face-Trick or Treat) at the Electric Ballroom, Camden, this past Sunday. The promotion has worked hard to create a product that has entertaining storylines and feuds across the card and it has really begun to come to fruition. I...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (10/26/22)
As we continue down the road toward Full Gear, tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Dynamite will feature Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta competing against ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia. Additionally, Swerve In Our Glory will compete against IWGP, AAA, and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR in a match to determine the next challengers for AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Promo with The O.C. and The Judgment Day. * Karl Anderson vs....
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 24, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 24, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Judgment Day heading down to the ring. Rhea Ripley grabs a mic and says AJ Styles found out last week that Judgment Day runs Monday Night Raw & Dominik Mysterio is all man. Finn Balor says Styles crumbled under the pressure of Mysterio before Damian Priest tells fans to rise and show respect to Mysterio. Mysterio says Judgment Day are the only ones to ever believe in him and he proved everyone wrong with his win last week. He says he’s built differently and calls himself this generation’s Eddie Guerrero.
PWMania
Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (10/24/22) – Episode 86
The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:. * Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga vs. Jaylee and Nikki Victory. * Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Russ Myers and T-Money. Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET...
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Talks About Potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Main Event At WrestleMania
Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the folks from Give Me Sport for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about the last time he saw his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as the possibility of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock as a main event at WrestleMania.
PWMania
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 9 Results – October 26, 2022
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 9 Results – October 26, 2022. United Empire (Gideon Grey & Aaron Henare) vs. Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima. Gideon Grey & Yuto Nakashima start us off then Nakashima immediately starts throwing forearms at Aaron Henare. Grey attacks Nakashima from behind. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima drops Grey with a shoulder tackle. Nakashima stomps on Grey’s back. Nakashima tags in Kosei Fujita.
PWMania
SVP of WWE Live Events Road Dogg Says He Didn’t Know About Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Many people expected Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE, but WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James claims he had no idea it was going to happen. Wyatt made his return at the end of WWE Extreme Rules, and Road Dogg admits on the latest episode of his Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast that he had no idea the former Fiend would be returning.
Comments / 0