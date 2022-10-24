Read full article on original website
1 Person Injured In Pedestrian Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The Reno Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Monday night. The crash occurred near McCarran Boulevard and eastbound Mira Loma Drive. The vehicle was turning right off McCarran Boulevard into Mira LomaDrive when it hit a pedestrian. The victim was taken to the hospital by the Regional Emergency Medical...
FOX Reno
Reno Police looking for witnesses to vehicle versus pedestrian crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday evening. Crews responded to the area of South McCarran Boulevard at Mira Loma Drive on the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.
2news.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Geiger Grade Identified
Nevada State Police has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Geiger Grade near mile marker 6 in Storey County last month. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 24th. NSP says Tracy Somers was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR...
KOLO TV Reno
Outside water feature fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A water feature that caught fire in a high-rise apartment building in Sparks is under investigation. Crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Atrium Apartments on C Street around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the battalion chief, a water feature outside on the 3rd floor of the 5-story building was on fire, and it was spreading along a nearby wall.
FOX Reno
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Storey County
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Geiger Grade in Storey County. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a crash that occurred in the area of SR-341 at mile marker 6 Storey on Sept. 24 around 4:30 p.m.
2news.com
Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit By Car in Reno
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car in Reno Monday night. Officers responded to the intersection of South McCarran and Mira Loma Drive around 6:30 p.m. They say the driver of the car involved was turning in the intersection and hit...
mynews4.com
Crews knock down fire at Sparks high rise apartment
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An outside water feature caught fire at a Sparks apartment building Tuesday night. The Sparks Fire Department responded to a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the 1400 block of C Street just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 25. The...
2news.com
Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit By Car in Reno
The incident happened early Monday evening at the intersection of South McCarran Blvd. and Mira Loma Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver stayed on scene.
mynews4.com
Structure fire knocked down at apartment complex near downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews quickly knocked down a structure fire at an apartment complex near downtown Reno on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at the Park Villa Apartments just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 26. Construction workers called the Reno Fire Department after...
KOLO TV Reno
Gas main relocation will force local road closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will be relocating a gas main to prepare for a future project to widen Pyramid Highway, forcing road closures and temporary traffic controls in Sparks. The work, which starts Sunday and ends Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will be on Pyramid Highway...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Reno Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Thursday morning. The crash happened near Mustang on I-80 at around 6:30 p.m. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a black Volvo sedan, a van, and a silver Hyundai sedan were involved in the collision. The driver of...
2news.com
Regional Narcotics Unit Makes Weapon and Drug Arrests after multi-month investigation
With the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department K9 units, the Regional Narcotics Unit recently wrapped up a multi-month drug investigation into Cami Ward and Lahun Oliver. On October 13, 2022, Ward was stopped while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Mogul. During a...
FOX Reno
Police searching for endangered Reno woman who suffers from dementia
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for an elderly woman who suffers from dementia. Jeanne Milet, 77, was last seen at her house on Coranado Way during the afternoon hours of Oct. 22. Police said she suffers from dementia and short-term memory loss.
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
2news.com
RPD’s Traffic Section and four officers recognized at 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety ceremony
The Reno Police Department’s (RPD) Traffic Section and several of its officers were recognized for outstanding contributions to enhancing traffic safety in Reno at the 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety Summit and Joining Forces Award Ceremony. Awards were received in the following categories:. Reno Police Department Traffic Section - Program...
KOLO TV Reno
4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI. 32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.
mynews4.com
First snow fall brings chain control to Mount Rose Highway
The first snow fall of the season brings chain controls to Mount Rose Highway. As of Saturday evening, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires in the following areas:. SR-431 (Mt. Rose Highway): From Mt. Rose to Old Mt. Rose Highway to Sunridge Dr.
2news.com
Duo Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting in Reno
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Reno earlier this month. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr., both of Reno. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Police say "the...
2news.com
Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner
Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
mynews4.com
Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
