Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
Nikki Cross Returns on WWE RAW With a New Look and Gimmick Change
With some assistance from a returning Nikki Cross, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The main event of this week’s RAW was a non-title match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Belair. The referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai near the end of the match after they were caught interfering. A mysterious woman then appeared out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, knocking the champions and referee to the ground with a splash. While commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross, Bayley and Belair went back and forth in the ring. The match continued, and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was knocked down. Cross then attacked Belair from behind, throwing her into the ring post to finish her off. After a second referee came out, Bayley was able to pin Belair for the victory.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY 10/23/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match:The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. Omos (w/MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman confronts Omos, and the two...
CJ Perry (Lana) Talks About Miro Referencing Her on AEW TV, Storyline With Nia Jax
CJ Perry, formerly Lana, spoke with Fightful Select ahead of the Surreal Life’s return on October 24. Perry stated that she did not believe she was punished for Miro joining AEW in the Nia Jax table storyline, in which she was repeatedly put through tables because she pushed for the angle to happen. Perry and Liv Morgan went back and forth about who would be the one to participate in the angle.
Fred Rosser Looks Back On Decision To Come Out After Joining WWE
Fred Rosser recently appeared as a guest on the Insider’s Edge program for an in-depth interview covering his pro wrestling career. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players reflected on his decision to come out after signing with the company.
WWE Star Hints at Triple H Having More Surprises and Returns Planned
Since taking over creative from Vince McMahon over the summer, Triple H has brought back several former WWE wrestlers, and the returns are expected to continue. Triple H was said to have more surprises planned, and Kofi Kingston has backed this up. Kingston was asked by Steve Fall of NBC’s...
Triple H’s Stance on Bringing CM Punk Back to WWE Has Possibly Changed
Following the uncertainty over what’s next for the top star, there’s a lot of speculation about CM Punk’s future in the wrestling industry. As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW is in talks with Punk about buying out his contract, with the only stumbling block being the non-compete clause in the contract.
Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for WWE Special Halloween Edition of RAW
WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote his rematch with Bobby Lashley from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley did not appear on this week’s RAW, but WWE did air a video package featuring the two, which you can see below.
Backstage News on Cathy Kelley Having Talks with AEW Prior to Her WWE Return
Before her recent WWE return, Cathy Kelley reportedly spoke with AEW. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as part of the commentary team shuffle, this time as a backstage interviewer on the RAW brand. According to Fightful Select, Kelley had talks with AEW earlier this year. Kelley reportedly spoke...
Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (10/24/22) – Episode 86
The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:. * Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga vs. Jaylee and Nikki Victory. * Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Russ Myers and T-Money. Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET...
Tommaso Ciampa Currently Out of Action, Undergoes Hip Surgery
This week, WWE RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa underwent hip labrum repair surgery. Ciampa shared on Instagram today that he underwent surgery with Dr. Emblom at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Ciampa stated that he had been experiencing back pain, which was caused by a hip labrum...
Billy Corgan on NWA’s Potential Collaboration with WWE or AEW, His Talks With Triple H
NWA owner Billy Corgan is open to the idea of collaborating with WWE or AEW, even as a developmental brand for the top US promotions. Corgan has previously stated publicly his willingness to collaborate with other promotions. He recently spoke with the Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge about previous discussions with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H about getting the NWA on the WWE Network.
Cora Jade Comments on Her WWE RAW Experience, NXT Working with the Main Roster
WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson and expressed her support for a crossover between NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. She also discussed a possible call-up. Jade recently appeared on RAW with Rhea Ripley to set up Ripley and Roxanne Perez’s “Pick Your Poison” match last...
Eric Bischoff Credits WWE’s Decision to Cancel Day 1 PLE
Eric Bischoff supports WWE’s decision to cancel their Day 1 PPV. WWE has canceled the January 1st event and replaced it with a live event a few days earlier. Bischoff addressed the issue in the most recent episode of his podcast, Strictly Business on AdFreeShows.com:. “Absolutely love it, I...
Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Believes There Are Backstage Fights in AEW
AEW is currently dealing with the fallout of several separate physical altercations that occurred backstage in recent weeks. As PWMania.com previously reported, an altercation took place after the conclusion of the AEW All Out press conference, and it involved The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel. , Eddie Kingston was suspended for giving Sammy Guevara a pie-faced, and the third altercation had taken place between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. According to reports, Andrade struck Guevara, leading to his suspension.
Backstage News on Possible Unique Storyline for Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank Title Shot
WWE is reportedly considering a cash-in storyline for Austin Theory and his Money In the Bank briefcase for the first time. In an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes revealed that WWE officials have considered an angle in which Theory waits a full year to cash in his title shot, most likely at the 2023 Money In the Bank event.
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Promo with The O.C. and The Judgment Day. * Karl Anderson vs....
PROGRESS Chapter 145 Wrestling Witch Face: Trick or Treat Takeaways and Results (10/23/22)
PROGRESS Wrestling put on a fantastic show (Chapter 145: Wrestling Witch Face-Trick or Treat) at the Electric Ballroom, Camden, this past Sunday. The promotion has worked hard to create a product that has entertaining storylines and feuds across the card and it has really begun to come to fruition. I...
CM Punk Makes His First Social Media Post Since the AEW All Out Backstage Incident
Following the infamous AEW All Out backstage incident, CM Punk is posting on social media once more. Since the media scrum, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion hasn’t been spotted in the open. At the press conference, he criticised Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs. Later, he got into a fight backstage with The Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and Kenny Omega. Punk had his world title stripped from him because of the fight and his injury.
Shawn Michaels Addresses WWE NXT’s Potential Plans for More Cinematic Matches
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed the NXT brand’s decision to hold cinematic matches on a conference call with the media that was held following the 2022 Halloween Havoc PLE. The NXT Women’s Championship Match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc...
