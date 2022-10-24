ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebecca Kay Glessner obituary 1958~2022

Rebecca Kay Glessner, 64, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022 at Meritus Medical Center. She was born on September 11, 1958 in Frederick, Maryland to Arthur and Annabelle (Mercer) Sherman. Rebecca enjoyed doing crafty things, like jewelry making, crocheting, painting, and cake decorating. She worked at Antietam Dairy...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Joyce A Becker obituary 1940~2022

Joyce A Becker, 82, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022, at Magnolias of Chambersburg. She was born on August 12, 1940, in Hanover, Pennsylvania to Arnold and Katie (Loyer) Angel. Joyce and her husband enjoyed traveling, having visited all fifty states as well as the Bahamas. They enjoyed...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Dorothy A McQuade obituary 1930~2022

Dorothy A McQuade, age 92, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Dorothy was born on February 10, 1930, in Reading, PA, the daughter of the late Harry H. and Alice S. Bailey Cromer. Dorothy married Daniel “Bud”...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Betty E Dickinson obituary 1962~2022

Mrs. Betty E Dickinson (Dawson), 60, of Fort Loudon, PA passed away unexpectedly, Saturday evening, October 22, 2022 in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 17, 1962 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Mary (Lowery) Dawson. She and her husband of...
FORT LOUDON, PA
Sarah E Mills obituary 1937~2022

Ms. Sarah E Mills, 85, a resident of Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the nursing home. Born March 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry Mills and Mildred (Hamburg) Mills Cramer. Ms. Mills was...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Patrick V “Pat” Loyd obituary 1938~2022

Patrick V “Pat” Loyd, Sr., 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Luther Ridge. Born February 6, 1938, in Des Moines, IA, he was the son of the late F. Glennon and E. Jean Myers Loyd. His beloved wife, Peggy A. Brooks Loyd, preceded him in death on September 3, 2017.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Donald E Warren obituary 1934~2022

Donald E Warren, age 88, of Bendersville, PA, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born February 13, 1934 in Menallen Township, Adams County; to the late McCellan and Beatrice (Goughnour) Warren. Donald was employed as mechanic in Aspers, PA. He enjoyed hunting and spending...
BENDERSVILLE, PA
Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill 1932~2022

Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 in York Hospital in York, PA. Ernie was a longtime resident of Waynesboro and employee of Waynesboro Pipe Company, the Waynesboro Day Care Center and the Waynesboro YMCA. Mr. Gladhill is survived by his...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Janet A Mickelinc obituary 1942~2022

Mrs. Janet A Mickelinc (Broyles), 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 22, 1942, in Martinsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Robert K. and Anna F. (LaRue) Broyles. She graduated from Martinsburg, WV High School with the class...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Mont Alto chinches #1 seed

Mont Alto’s Lions cinched PSUAC West conference’s #1 seed over the weekend, defeating New Kensington in a Seniot Night victory. The Penn State Mont Alto volleyball team moved to a perfect 11-0 in the conference with the win. The contest marked the final home regular season contest for three graduates (Aspyn Keetch, Caroline Blickley and Candice Baum) as well as one senior athlete (Kylee Gooding). The game was also the team’s annual Pink Out game.
MONT ALTO, PA
