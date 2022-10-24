Joyce A Becker, 82, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022, at Magnolias of Chambersburg. She was born on August 12, 1940, in Hanover, Pennsylvania to Arnold and Katie (Loyer) Angel. Joyce and her husband enjoyed traveling, having visited all fifty states as well as the Bahamas. They enjoyed...

