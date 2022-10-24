Read full article on original website
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
fox32chicago.com
When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?
Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
evanstonroundtable.com
Sauna Club brings a Nordic treat closer – even to your backyard
Dozens of sunrise swimmers and strollers enjoyed a warmup before and after their exertions Friday morning as they slipped inside a mobile sauna unit parked at Lee Street Beach. The event was organized by Sauna Club, a new Evanston business whose owner Ryan Cohler aims to bring the pleasures and...
evanstonroundtable.com
City seeks volunteers for Snow Shoveling Program
The City of Evanston is once again offering its Snow Shoveling Program this winter to connect older adult residents and persons with disabilities with volunteers who are offering snow shoveling services. Those seeking assistance or those who would like to volunteer are encouraged to sign up at cityofevanston.org/shoveling. Volunteers are...
evanstonroundtable.com
Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | Coming of age in the 20s
Part one of this series reprinted the introduction to the 1988 proposal by Anne Earle to consider nomination of a Northwest Evanston Historic District and provided her description of the older east portion. Part two features Earle’s discussion about the types of properties in the proposed district, reproduced below as originally written.
fox32chicago.com
Man giving high-quality tents to homeless people says Chicago has failed them: 'Red tape is killing people'
CHICAGO - Andy Robledo has been called "the dude doing the orange tents." And rightfully so. He has been providing the high-quality, bright orange tents to the city’s homeless population for about a year. The striking temporary dwellings can be found at many of the city’s encampments: "Tent City"...
LEGO Lovers Dream Experience Is Coming To Illinois In January
The first thing that came to mind when reading about this LEGO event coming to Illinois was, "That sounds painful." if you've never stepped on one of those tiny bricks you have no idea what I'm talking about. If, in fact, you have not, consider yourself lucky. You won't have to worry about this at a monstrous event happening in 2023.
chicagoonthecheap.com
Ghosts of Chicago Night Walk
Follow the trail of the most haunted spots in Chicago with the self-guided Ghosts of Chicago walking tour. Download the app and creep down the spookiest streets in the city while you learn about ghosts, cursed spots and chilling legends. The tour starts at the Chicago History Museum and takes...
1029thebuzz.com
“Floating Max” decoration shut down by police!
This happened in Plainfield, IL(suburb of Chicago)because it was causing traffic problems in their neighborhood. Police did shut down the Stranger Things Halloween display, but have allowed it to be opened back up after setting restrictions on operating hours. This is just insane and super cool! Plus, the father of the family says they put in close to 1500 hours putting this together! All I have is a pumpkin in my window.
luxury-houses.net
This $15.85M Spanish Influenced Villa in Winnetka, IL is Glorious and Reminiscent of the Time
The Villa in Winnetka features incredible manicured resort level grounds accented with a full 2 story cabana house, now available for sale. This home located at 445 Sheridan Rd, Winnetka, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,174 square feet of living spaces. Call Jena Radnay – @properties Christie’s International Real Estate – (Phone: 847-881-0200) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Winnetka.
Horrible Neighbors Bombard IL School Playground With Vulgar Music
Some grouchy neighbors have been harassing an Illinois grade school with loud and vulgar music. Every Neighborhood Has A Grumpy Resident Who Ruins Fun. I would say it's a safe bet that pretty much every neighborhood has at least one grumpy neighbor that ruins the fun for everyone. You know the type, that yells at the kids to get off their lawn. They pretty much suck. These bad people are taking their grouchiness to the next level.
gehsecho.org
Glenbard East Swept Off Their Feet with Teenage Grief
While some saw his energy fill up their class, and others saw him blossoming outside of school as he shared his authentic self, the tragic and unexpected death of Jeff Eaton affected nearly everyone at East regardless of their relationship with him. Some might say the news of his short...
Forest Park Review
Residents share concerns, offer support at town hall on backyard chickens
Some 30 people attended the Oct. 18 backyard hens town hall meeting, which featured detailed questions and occasional accusations of pro-chicken bias. Maria Maxham, village commissioner of health and safety, held a hearing to share her research on how other towns handle backyard chickens and to try to gauge whether the majority of Forest Parkers would even support legalizing raising chickens in their backyard. She brought in Jennifer Murtoff, an urban chicken raising consultant, to answer resident questions.
evanstonroundtable.com
Saville Flowers, a true Evanston perennial, marks 80 years
Family is never far from Mark G. Jones’ thoughts. But then, most days he is surrounded by their memories – as he now owns the store his great-grandfather Don Saville opened in 1942. Saville wanted to bring beautiful flowers to the people who lived in Evanston. Saville Flowers,...
luxesource.com
This Casual, Cozy Chicago Home Feels Like A Permanent Vacation
After living in a classic, center-hall Colonial on the edge of a country club for 30 years and raising their children to established young adulthood, the owners of a North Shore property felt it was time for a change—but not in scenery. Instead of moving, they decided to tear down their existing abode and rebuild. “We needed something that would serve our lifestyle for the next 30 years,” says the wife, who wanted to maintain a smaller space and situate the primary bedroom on the main floor, keeping the upstairs bedrooms for visitors. They also wanted to simplify and reduce clutter. “That former house wasn’t going to cut it,” she adds.
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax Nightmare
Chicago area homeowners are facing a property tax refund nightmare as payments were delayed by months, and are now not due until December. Credit: Franck Reporter (Getty Images)
Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois
These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
Experts warn Chicago and other spots to brace for a harrowing winter
Chicagoans are used to winters filled with snow, ice and freezing temperatures, but this winter could be particularly rough, according to experts.
959theriver.com
Suburban Haunted House Named Top 3 In the Nation!
Year in and year out, the folks at Hell’s Gate Haunted House seem to rack up awards. Haunt Season 2022 is no difference with the attraction in Lockport being named the third scariest haunted house in the nation, according to Hauntworld.com. This isn’t the only list they have appeared...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.495M “Better than New” Estate in Kenilworth, IL Combines Original Architectural Elements with All New Gracious Features
The Estate in Kenilworth is a luxurious home located on an exceptionally large, professionally landscaped, and sun-filled lot now available for sale. This home located at 221 Essex Rd, Kenilworth, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 8,262 square feet of living spaces. Call April Callahan (847-446-9600, 847-971-7273), Katherine Harris (847-372-3324) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Kenilworth.
