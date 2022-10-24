ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A whopper of a move! Burger King will ban plastic lids on drinks in bid to combat eco-damaging waste

By Sean Poulter Consumer Affairs
 3 days ago

Burger King will get rid of lids on soft drinks and milkshakes in restaurants to reduce plastic waste and pollution.

The move is intended for meals served inside outlets and is estimated to remove 17million lids from circulation, saving over 30,000kg of plastic each year.

The chain’s decision is among a raft of measures designed to eliminate single-use throwaway plastic by 2025.

It follows the removal of all plastic toys from King Junior Meals.

The company said: ‘Spilling a drink is annoying, it’s not the end of the world... but single-use plastic could be.’

Lids will be available on request and there will still be lids on all hot drinks, takeaway and delivery orders.

The chain has also pledged to increase sustainability, encouraging customers to switch from traditional hamburgers and try its plant-based options.

One of its Bristol restaurants will be undergoing a two-week plant-based takeover, turning it completely meat-free from October 26 to November 9.

Spokeswoman Katie Evans said: ‘We’re excited to be introducing this permanent removal of plastic lids in restaurant, ultimately reducing single-use plastics.

‘Our Meltdown campaign in 2019, removing plastic toys from King Jr Meals, was the first significant step on our journey and this next step will take us closer to reaching our target of removing all single-use plastic by 2025.’

Scott J Cheryl
1d ago

l tried the plant based burger, l bought one plain and one regular they were AWEFULL ABSOLUTELY TERRIBLE I'LL NEVER BUY AGAIN IVE HAD FROZEN BURGERS THAT WERE 100 TIMES BETTER

Jamie Williams
2d ago

Haha. Then the plant based will go away when no one wants it, like they did in the US.

