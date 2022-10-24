Read full article on original website
Related
CDC map shows where flu activity is already spiking. How does Ohio compare?
The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza.
cleveland19.com
Alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is coming to Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stores in Ohio will soon be selling a drink that is available in less than a dozen other states. The beverage company announced on Wednesday that after requests from drinkers, “Hard MTN Dew” will be available for purchase in Ohio. The alcoholic version of...
Out in Ohio: Nonprofit reframing LGBTQ+ community’s relationship with faith
‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio nonprofit is dismantling animosity between some members of two clashing groups: the LGBTQ+ community and the Christian faith. LoveBoldly is creating and seeking out Christian spaces championing members of the LGBTQ+ community. For the organization, there […]
How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls
The video above is from the Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election Day is on the horizon and early voting has been underway — which means a number of questions might face Ohio voters, beyond having to pick their preferred candidates. What’s on […]
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info
Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
Nov. 8 election: Mike DeWine, Nan Whaley in the race for Ohio governor
The video above is Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall” where both candidates and the latest polling are discussed. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state’s highest elected office is on the Nov. 8 ballot, and candidates Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley face each other in the race to […]
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public
It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
wcbe.org
The issue of abortion and access marks a clear divide in Ohio's race for governor
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling that guaranteed legal abortion nationwide on June 24, the issue has become a key talking point in political races, though polls show the economy is still the top concern of voters. In a continuing series previewing the 2022 Ohio Elections from the Statehouse News Bureau, Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles takes a look at the role abortion is playing in the race for governor.
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
How early voting numbers are comparing to Ohio’s 2018 election
DAYTON — Tens of thousands of Ohioans have already voted early in the November 8th election. There are big races on the ballot in the Buckeye State, including the contests for governor and the state’s open U.S. Senate seat. News Center 7 is looking at how early voting...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces $10.2 Million in Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program Awards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings. Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier this...
cleveland19.com
County-by-county: The most dangerous times to drive in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, released its county-by-county traffic report this week as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week. The report tabulates everything from fatalities, crashes, high causes for accidents, and even which time of day and days...
Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700
man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
Will Ohio schools require COVID-19 vaccines next year?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The COVID-19 vaccine is one step closer to being added to the recommended immunization schedule for children and adults — but it won’t affect Ohio’s vaccine requirements. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of recommended […]
Ohioans Cope with Rising Rents as Average Household Incomes Fall
More than 440,000 renter households in Ohio are at or below the poverty line
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for a joint that offers delicious baked goods?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're vegan, you should visit this bakery in the southwestern part of Ohio. Everything at Happy Chicks is dairy-free, egg-free, and artificial-dye-free, and is made with organic ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. And even if you're not vegan, you should check out Happy Chicks' baked goods, which many customers say vegans and non-vegans alike will enjoy. Check out their cupcakes, which come in flavors like yellow dragon (coconut yellow curry cake with almond icing), blueberry lemon, chocolate rose, vanilla lavender, and chocolate strawberry. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their empanadas and sandwiches. Customers highly recommend the breakfast sandwich, which consists of their homemade "buttermilk" biscuits with spinach frittata, vegan cheese, and greens.
Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say
Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say. The post Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wcbe.org
Free concert for Tim Ryan starts final two weeks of campaigning in close Ohio US Senate race
With polls showing Ohio’s US Senate race is deadlocked, the next two weeks of campaigning will likely be intense. Last night several thousand people came out to hear Dave Matthews perform for free to rally for Democratic candidate Tim Ryan. The line to get into the free show snaked...
Nov. 8 election: Who’s on the ballot for Ohio Supreme Court?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Abortion, redistricting and a slew of other hot-button issues are on Ohioans’ ballots this fall, albeit indirectly. Ohio is gearing up to administer one of the nation’s most competitive state supreme court races on Nov. 8, with six candidates vying for a seat on the seven-member bench that has the ultimate […]
wosu.org
Ohio Issue 2 could spur legal challenges for 17-year-old voters, says OSU law professor
Ohio 17-year-olds have long had the right to vote early and in primaries, so long as their 18th birthday falls on or before Election Day. Issue 2 would bar local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections. But it also adds a line to the existing statute: "No...
Comments / 0