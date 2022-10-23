Tua Tagovailoa throws TD pass to Raheem Mostert in first drive against Steelers

Tua Tagovailoa returned to the Miami Dolphins’ starting lineup on “Sunday Night Football” against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He did so with a flourish.

The quarterback, who suffered scary hits and had been in concussion protocol, led a 9-play, 71-yard drive for a touchdown.

Tagovailoa was 6-of-7 for 68 yards. The TD pass went to Raheem Mostert after the quarterback started to scramble but quickly found his back in the flat.