ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Ant & Dec are 'developing a brand new celebrity quiz show for ITV' after winning their 21st National Television Award

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

They recently received their 21st National Television Award for Best TV Presenter.

And Ant McPartlin, 46, and Declan Donnelly, 47, are now reportedly developing a brand new celebrity quiz show for ITV.

While it's unlikely the I'm A Celeb hosts will front the new show due to other commitments, their Mitre production company is behind the pilot with an insider saying the pair have the 'midas touch' when it comes to TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ah556_0ik25OOu00
New show: Ant McPartlin, 46 (left)  and Declan Donnelly, 47 (right) are reportedly developing a brand new celebrity quiz show for ITV

A source told The Mirror: 'Whether they're in front of the camera or behind it, are still viewed as a duo who have the Midas touch when it comes to making telly'.

They continued: 'The only disappointment will be that they aren't working on the basis that they'll be the ­presenters'.

'But they're already incredibly busy with their other projects they're already the face of.'

MailOnline have contacted ITV for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jiSop_0ik25OOu00
Winners: The duo recently received their 21st National Television Award for best TV Presenter, however couldn't attend the ceremony after testing positive for COVID (pictured at 2021's event)

Despite their 21st triumph both television stars were unable to attend the ceremony last week after testing positive for COVID.

It comes after it was reported ITV's hit show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! would return to our screens in just two weeks.

According to The Sun the show will air Sunday November 6, after being brought forward so as not to clash with the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ISOSn_0ik25OOu00
Busy boys: While it's unlikely the I'm A Celeb hosts will front the new show due to other commitments, their Mitre production company is behind the pilot with an insider saying the pair have the 'midas touch' when it comes to TV 

The series is set to broadcast from Australia for the first time since 2019 after COVID restrictions forced the show to decamp to Gwyrch Castle, North Wales for the past two series.

Last year's series began on November 21 which is the exact date the World Cup is due to start in Qatar, with the soccer competition running until 18 December.

A show spokesperson said 'We'll announce the start date for the new series of I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in due course'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELI2W_0ik25OOu00
Reports: It comes after it was reported ITV 's hit show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! would return to our screens in November 6

The show's full trailer dropped last week as the hosts gear up to welcome 12 new famous faces into the camp.

The comical new pre-recorded clip shows the terrified Geordie duo jumping out of a helicopter and parachuting into the jungle.

With Dec hesitant to leap, Ant reminds him that he signed a contract, meaning they legally have to go everywhere together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvDSI_0ik25OOu00
Ready for the jungle? Lioness footballer Jill Scott (pictured) is just one of many stars who have reportedly signed up for the upcoming series 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZmeo_0ik25OOu00
Heading Down Under: Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, 59, is also reportedly set to appear (pictured 2019)

Lioness footballer Jill Scott is just one of many stars who have reportedly signed up for the upcoming series.

The former England national team player, 35, who retired after her side beat Germany in the UEFA Women's European Championship in July, is the latest star to be tipped for the Australian jungle camp.

Midfielder Jill caught the attention of the public when she appeared to aim a number of expletives at Germany's Sydney Lohmann during the game, with the clip going viral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Be2fc_0ik25OOu00
Big win: Boy George, 61, is also set to join the cast of the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, securing the highest fee in the history of the show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PK2H9_0ik25OOu00
Glamour puss: Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood is also one of the stars said to be appearing this year

A TV insider told The Sun: 'Jill became an instant star following that memorable moment, with most Brits forgiving the minor outburst.

'It was always rumoured that ITV wanted one of the team in the jungle and Jill is a natural choice.

An ITV spokesperson told MailOnline: 'Any names suggested for I'm A Celebrity are just speculation. We'll announce the line-up for the new series nearer transmission.'

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Jill for comment.

Other names in the mix include Corrie's Sue Cleaver, who plays Eileen Grimshaw, pop star Boy George and Love Island's Olivia Attwood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHX7G_0ik25OOu00
Back to the jungle: The series is set to broadcast from Australia for the first time since 2019 after COVID restrictions forced the show to decamp to Gwyrch Castle, North Wales (pictured)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'

He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage

Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
Daily Mail

CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews last night's TV: When it comes to kids' TV, the past is truly a foreign country

Konnie Huq is the eternal Blue Peter presenter. She left the children's show nearly 15 years ago, but she's still bursting with its optimistic values. Earlier this month, I interviewed her about her retrospective of BBC children's telly, Kids' TV: The Surprising Story (BBC1). Konnie believes fervently that, by teaching toddlers and schoolchildren 'empathy in liberal doses', we can heal the world through television.
Daily Mail

Not bad for a second home! It's twice the size of the Albert Hall, you can fit eight cars in the garage, and a stream full of tropical fish flows through the dining room. No wonder billionaire John Caudwell insists it's shoes off at his £250m mega-mansion

When you have spent goodness knows how many tens of millions and four years renovating your £250 million mega-mansion, you can be forgiven for wanting to keep it pristine. So when billionaire John Caudwell welcomes me into his London pad it is a shoes-off-at-the door affair, presumably to protect the newly installed marble flooring and stunning oriental-style carpet covering the six-storey staircase that sweeps majestically around a grand chandelier-strewn atrium.
Daily Mail

Revealed - How the Palace has planned to replace Harry and Andrew with Anne and Edward: Officials finalise ways to avoid Dukes EVER standing in for the King... in proposals first considered MONTHS ago with the late Queen's blessing, writes ROBERT HARDMAN

Amid all this week's frantic number-crunching and furtive haggling for the Conservative leadership, few were paying much attention to the House of Lords order paper on a quiet Monday afternoon. Yet in one brief exchange between the Leader of the Lords and a Labour backbencher we caught a glimpse of...
Daily Mail

Strictly Come Dancing star Tony Adams to dress up as a 'red devil' for Halloween week - the mascot of former club Arsenal's fierce rivals Manchester United

Tony Adams is set to terrify Arsenal fans on Saturday night when he dresses as a red devil for Strictly Come Dancing's Halloween special. The former footballer, 56, will transform into the mascot of fierce rivals, Man United, for his quickstep dance with partner Katya Jones, The Mirror reports. Adams...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Australia's wealthiest celebrities under 40: From Hollywood royalty like Margot Robbie and Chris Hemsworth to hitmakers Vance Joy and Tones & I - meet the money-spinning stars on the AFR's 2022 Young Rich List

Australia's richest celebrities under the age of 40 have been revealed. The AFR's Young Rich List for 2022 was released on Thursday, with Hollywood actors, musicians and sporting superstars reaching the highest echelons of wealth. Topping the list of biggest earners is supermodel Miranda Kerr, who boasts an estimated net...
Daily Mail

'To suggest this is in any way an affront to the LGBTQ+ community shows a lack of understanding of who she is': Naomi Campbell's rep hits back after equality campaigners slammed the model for hosting fashion show in Gulf state where it's illegal to be gay

Naomi Campbell is facing criticism from gay rights campaigners for agreeing to host a 'spectacular' fashion show in Qatar. The supermodel, who has previously spoken passionately in support of LGBT rights, stands accused of helping to 'launder the reputation' of the authoritarian Gulf state where homosexuality is illegal. On Tuesday,...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

671K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy