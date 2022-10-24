Ant & Dec are 'developing a brand new celebrity quiz show for ITV' after winning their 21st National Television Award

They recently received their 21st National Television Award for Best TV Presenter.

And Ant McPartlin, 46, and Declan Donnelly, 47, are now reportedly developing a brand new celebrity quiz show for ITV.

While it's unlikely the I'm A Celeb hosts will front the new show due to other commitments, their Mitre production company is behind the pilot with an insider saying the pair have the 'midas touch' when it comes to TV.

New show:

A source told The Mirror: 'Whether they're in front of the camera or behind it, are still viewed as a duo who have the Midas touch when it comes to making telly'.

They continued: 'The only disappointment will be that they aren't working on the basis that they'll be the ­presenters'.

'But they're already incredibly busy with their other projects they're already the face of.'

Winners:

Despite their 21st triumph both television stars were unable to attend the ceremony last week after testing positive for COVID.

It comes after it was reported ITV's hit show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! would return to our screens in just two weeks.

According to The Sun the show will air Sunday November 6, after being brought forward so as not to clash with the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Busy boys:

The series is set to broadcast from Australia for the first time since 2019 after COVID restrictions forced the show to decamp to Gwyrch Castle, North Wales for the past two series.

Last year's series began on November 21 which is the exact date the World Cup is due to start in Qatar, with the soccer competition running until 18 December.

A show spokesperson said 'We'll announce the start date for the new series of I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in due course'

Reports:

The show's full trailer dropped last week as the hosts gear up to welcome 12 new famous faces into the camp.

The comical new pre-recorded clip shows the terrified Geordie duo jumping out of a helicopter and parachuting into the jungle.

With Dec hesitant to leap, Ant reminds him that he signed a contract, meaning they legally have to go everywhere together.

Ready for the jungle?

Heading Down Under:

Lioness footballer Jill Scott is just one of many stars who have reportedly signed up for the upcoming series.

The former England national team player, 35, who retired after her side beat Germany in the UEFA Women's European Championship in July, is the latest star to be tipped for the Australian jungle camp.

Midfielder Jill caught the attention of the public when she appeared to aim a number of expletives at Germany's Sydney Lohmann during the game, with the clip going viral.

Big win:

Glamour puss:

A TV insider told The Sun: 'Jill became an instant star following that memorable moment, with most Brits forgiving the minor outburst.

'It was always rumoured that ITV wanted one of the team in the jungle and Jill is a natural choice.

An ITV spokesperson told MailOnline: 'Any names suggested for I'm A Celebrity are just speculation. We'll announce the line-up for the new series nearer transmission.'

Other names in the mix include Corrie's Sue Cleaver, who plays Eileen Grimshaw, pop star Boy George and Love Island's Olivia Attwood.