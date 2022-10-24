Read full article on original website
Helen Miller, 96, of Hartley
Funeral services for 96-year-old Helen Miller of Hartley will be Thursday, October 27th, at 2 p.m. at Hartley Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Baker Township Cemetery near Melvin. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Hartley Funeral Home is...
Jason “Jay” Adams, 52, of Spencer
Funeral services for 52-year-old Jason “Jay” Adams of Spencer will be Friday, October 28th, at 2 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
Clifford Nicol, 93, of Estherville
Services for 93-year-old Clifford Nicol of Estherville will be Saturday, October 29th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Estherville with burial at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge...
Injuries Reported in Two Saturday Afternoon Crashes in Clay County
Clay County, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Sheriff’s department reports two personal injury crashes that occurred at almost exactly the same time late Saturday afternoon. Around 4:45 21-year-old Cole Whiteside of Greenville was westbound on 420th street South of Royal when he ran a stop sign. 58-year-old Lisa Shiley of Royal was Southbound on 160th Avenue and their vehicles collided at a high rate of speed. Whiteside’s vehicle entered the ditch where he and a passenger were able to get out before his Trailblazer burst into flames. Shiley’s Mazda ended in a cornfield where she was trapped and had to be extricated by the Everly and Royal First responders. All three individuals were transported by ambulance to the Spencer Hospital.
Allison Decker Scheduled to Be Back in Court Wednesday
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The person convicted in the December 2020 killing of a Lake Park woman will be back in court on Wednesday. Allison Decker was found guilty of first degree murder back in May following a week long bench trial that included testimony from a number of individuals including co-defendant Justice Berntson who took the stand as part of plea deal that dropped his charge to attempted murder.
Clay Central Everly Celebrating Homecoming for First Time Since 2018
Royal, IA (KICD) — This week is a special occasion for Clay Central Everly Elementary Middle School. Iesha Toft says they have a week of events planned for students, including dress up days, a pep rally and of course, a parade. She also says businesses are helping get into the spirit by decorating storefronts, and students are helping create posters and decorate hallways in anticipation.
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash
Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
Testimony Begins in Estherville Murder Trial
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Testimony began Wednesday morning in the case of CeJay Van Der Wilt, one of two people accused of killing David McDowell in Estherville last October. Among those taking the stand to start the case was the individual that discovered McDowell’s body along a road in rural Emmet County noting he had not seen anything suspicious when coming in from nearby fields the night before.
Paullina Teen Injured in Southwest Minnesota Shooting
Hills, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are investing a weekend shooting incident that is said to have injured a teenager from Paullina. KELO Radio in Sioux Falls reports the incident happened Saturday night in the Rock County community of Hills when shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle occupied by three men who had been told to leave a birthday party shortly before.
Opening Statements Presented After Jurors Selected in Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Proceedings have begun in the trial of one of two men accused of killing another man in Estherville last Fall. It took a large part of the day, but the final set of jurors in the case against CeJay Van Der Wilt were selected from a pool of more one hundred potential decision makers which gave just enough time for both sides to present opening statements on day one.
All-Lakes Conference Volleyball
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The All-Lakes Conference Volleyball honors were released. The First team includes Cherokee’s Ava Anderson, Harper Bensson, and Jada Timmerman, Spirit Lake’s Lauren Carlson and Taylor Schneider, and Estherville Lincoln Central’s Haley Nissen. The Second team is Estherville Lincoln Central’s Jersie Nitchals, nd...
Two Arrested Following Short Weekend Pursuit in Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged after allegedly leading police on short pursuit over the weekend in Sheldon. Police attempted to stop an SUV late Saturday evening but the driver refused to pull over and began the chase that reached speeds up to 65 mph on the southern end of town.
City of Milford Postpones Airport Hangar Discussion
Milford, IA (KICD) — The non-profit group known as “Spirit of Okoboji” is still waiting for the city of Milford to decide if it will give up the land where the airport currently sits for development of a youth sports complex, hotel, and residential dwellings. An item...
Two People Given Probation in Fraudulent Practice Cases
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Two people have been sentenced in Buena Vista County fraud cases. 29-year-old Albernard Clinton Jr. originally pled guilty to felony fraudulent practice in August. He was given two years of probation last week in place of a five year suspended jail sentence. 47-year-old Diana Stough...
Court Hears Post-Trial Motions in Allison Decker Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– One of two people convicted in the December 2020 murder of a Lake Park woman was back in court on Wednesday to present a series of post-trial motions. Legal counsel for Allison Decker who was found guilty of first degree murder in May filed a...
Discussing Playoff Football with Radio Iowa’s Todd Kimm
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Playoff Football is here for all Classes and the KICD area still has a handful of schools in the round of 16. I was able to speak with Radio Iowa Sports Todd Kimm and get his opinion on those teams. The Spencer Tigers take on...
Northwest Iowa Volleyball Regional Final Matchups
West Des Moines, Ia (KICD) – Here is what we have for Northwest Iowa Regional Volleyball Championships the next couple of days. All 1A and 2A matchups are on Wednesday. In Class 1A Region 1 Gehlen Catholic of LeMars will play Riverside at Denison-Schleswig High School. In Class 1A...
Sheldon Business Named Finalist in Iowa’s Big Challenge
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — An O’Brien County Business is in the finals for the annual “Big Challenge” competition sponsored by Iowa’s West Coast initiative and Northwest Iowa Developers. Ashley Nwaokolo says her existing business in Sheldon already photographs businesses for online virtual tours. But she...
Certified Enrollment Numbers Show Continued Growth For Spencer Community Schools
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Certified Enrollment numbers for schools across the state have been released and once again signs are positive for Spencer Community Schools. Superintendent Terry Hemann tells KICD News while the actual Certified Enrollment is the number most commonly looked at there are a lot of pieces that go into reaching that figure including looking at how many students are coming from or going to other districts.
Sports Schedule 10/25/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up for Sports this afternoon. High School Volleyball Regional Finals will take place today for Classes 3A, 4A, and 5A. It was released today that Online Ticket sales are available for Friday Night’s Spencer Tiger Playoff game against Glenwood at Dale Norton Field. Fans will have to purchase tickets ahead of time in order to attend the game. Go to iahsaa.org slash tickets to purchase.
