ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

1 injured in N. Charleston shooting, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was taken to a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon shooting. Police responded to Rivers and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m. At the scene, officers found a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston investigating incident near Barnwell Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is currently on scene of an incident Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Barnwell Avenue and Meeting Street Road around 4 p.m. Barnwell Avenue is currently blocked off by 7-10 police cars. Police haven’t said what they are...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown business Tuesday evening for a shooting incident following an argument between two people. Sgt. Craig DuBose with the police department says two employees of a Queen Street business got into an altercation around 5 p.m....
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD investigating fatal Monday morning shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning. According to CPD, officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to save the man and transported him to...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

NCPD: Teen arrested in connection to deadly Spruill Avenue shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said they have a teenager in custody following a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night on Spruill Avenue. According to NCPD, a 16-year-old female was arrested by investigators and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Monday morning. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Tywone Thomas, 20, with a gunshot wound...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

No arrests made in early morning Charleston homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Monday morning shooting. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot....
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured after Friday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person injured. According to DCSO, deputies responded to the Archdale Forest Apartments complex in North Charleston shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 21 in reference to reports of a shooting. A 19-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD: Shots fired during fight between employees at Queen St. business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department took one person into custody Tuesday evening after shots were fired during an argument. According to CPD, officers were called to a business on Queen Street just after 5:00 p.m. CPD said that the two employees were fighting, and at least...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man critically injured in Colleton County shooting on Sunday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On October 23, an adult male was critically injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites, 1286 Sniders Highway. At around 9:30 on Sunday Morning Walterboro police arrived and quickly secured the scene while Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the Patient.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Justice Department will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against CCSO deputies in Jamal Sutherland death case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Justice Department on Wednesday announced it will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against two former Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detention deputies in the death of Jamal Sutherland. Sutherland died after deputies forcibly extricated him from a cell at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center while he was experiencing a […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Former Lowcountry sheriff cited for DUI arrest

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A former sheriff of Berkeley County was arrested Tuesday afternoon on DUI charges for a second time. Wayne Dewitt, 71, was cited for driving under the influence second offense, according to an incident report. Goose Creek Police responded to US 176 and Callen Boulevard in...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy