live5news.com
1 injured in N. Charleston shooting, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was taken to a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon shooting. Police responded to Rivers and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m. At the scene, officers found a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the...
abcnews4.com
Man left bloodied, crawled to safety after attack in West Ashley; Man, woman charged
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of suspects are facing charges after allegedly assaulting a man Tuesday night, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Welvin Walker, 40, and Natalie Carrigg, 31, were both arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Wednesday morning...
live5news.com
North Charleston investigating incident near Barnwell Ave.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is currently on scene of an incident Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Barnwell Avenue and Meeting Street Road around 4 p.m. Barnwell Avenue is currently blocked off by 7-10 police cars. Police haven’t said what they are...
Man facing attempted murder charge following Queen Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man who police said fired a shot at another person during an argument near a downtown Charleston restaurant is now facing an attempted murder charge. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near 72 Queen Street on Tuesday evening. Authorities said two employees were fighting when at least one […]
live5news.com
Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown business Tuesday evening for a shooting incident following an argument between two people. Sgt. Craig DuBose with the police department says two employees of a Queen Street business got into an altercation around 5 p.m....
live5news.com
Deputies find missing Georgetown teen
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a missing teen was found Wednesday afternoon. He was found shortly after 2 p.m.
counton2.com
CPD investigating fatal Monday morning shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning. According to CPD, officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to save the man and transported him to...
counton2.com
NCPD: Teen arrested in connection to deadly Spruill Avenue shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said they have a teenager in custody following a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night on Spruill Avenue. According to NCPD, a 16-year-old female was arrested by investigators and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Monday morning. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Tywone Thomas, 20, with a gunshot wound...
abcnews4.com
Double-murder suspect in 2021 Christmas-time slayings arrested in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A double-murder suspect is in custody following a police chase involving K-9s from the North Charleston Police Department and air support from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, NCPD announced late Monday afternoon. The police department received a tip that Rashiean Washington, 26, was in...
live5news.com
Man fires shots after catching man on his property, deputies say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a shots-fired call after a James Island man found a man on his property multiple times. Authorities say deputies were called to a Tennent Street residence around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 for reports of shots...
live5news.com
No arrests made in early morning Charleston homicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Monday morning shooting. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot....
1 injured after Friday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person injured. According to DCSO, deputies responded to the Archdale Forest Apartments complex in North Charleston shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 21 in reference to reports of a shooting. A 19-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot […]
counton2.com
CPD: Shots fired during fight between employees at Queen St. business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department took one person into custody Tuesday evening after shots were fired during an argument. According to CPD, officers were called to a business on Queen Street just after 5:00 p.m. CPD said that the two employees were fighting, and at least...
abcnews4.com
Man critically injured in Colleton County shooting on Sunday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On October 23, an adult male was critically injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites, 1286 Sniders Highway. At around 9:30 on Sunday Morning Walterboro police arrived and quickly secured the scene while Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the Patient.
abcnews4.com
16 year old charged with murder in connection with Roberta Drive shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last Thursday. On October 20, Summerville police responded to 107a Roberta Drive, regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene police found a resident who stated a person...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies N. Charleston shooting victim, 16-year-old girl charged
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who was fatally shot Sunday. Kiarstaine Fields, 18, died at approximately 5:23 p.m. at the scene of the shooting pm Arbutus Avenue from a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. A...
Justice Department will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against CCSO deputies in Jamal Sutherland death case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Justice Department on Wednesday announced it will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against two former Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detention deputies in the death of Jamal Sutherland. Sutherland died after deputies forcibly extricated him from a cell at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center while he was experiencing a […]
iheart.com
Former Lowcountry sheriff cited for DUI arrest
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A former sheriff of Berkeley County was arrested Tuesday afternoon on DUI charges for a second time. Wayne Dewitt, 71, was cited for driving under the influence second offense, according to an incident report. Goose Creek Police responded to US 176 and Callen Boulevard in...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
