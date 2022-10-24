Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
actionnews5.com
SCSO identifies Millington man found dead inside burned car
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the victim who was found dead inside a burned car in September. On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Pilot Road, where fire responders found a victim dead in the front seat of a burned car.
2 women wanted for questioning after man found shot & killed in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are wanted for questioning after a man was found shot to death inside his car. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to the 3000 block of Churchill Street on Mon., Aug. 16, about a suspicious vehicle. Police found a man slumped...
actionnews5.com
Man shot, critically injured at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a critical shooting that happened at a gas station early Wednesday morning. MPD says officers responded to the shooting around 5:25 a.m. at the Citgo at 1559 Sycamore View Rd. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The...
actionnews5.com
Crash involving Shelby County deputy under investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County deputy and two other people were involved in a crash in Frayser Wednesday. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue. One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but is now listed as stable. The...
One critical after shooting on Sycamore View
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in Northeast Memphis early Wednesday, police say. At 5:25 am, police responded to the shooting at the Citgo gas station located on the corner of Sycamore View and Shelby Oaks. One person was found shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition. No arrests have been […]
3 men charged in armed carjacking near Downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after an armed carjacking near downtown Memphis. The carjacking happened Oct. 18 in the 700 block of Hastings, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The victim told police he parked his vehicle and met a friend known as “Chuck” in the...
actionnews5.com
Accused DUI suspect crashes into Memphis police car, affidavit says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a Memphis police car is facing multiple charges, according to Shelby County Jail records. A Memphis police officer was driving in the area of Winchester Road and Goodlet Road on Monday night when Ismael Ordonez, 32, reportedly pulled out of a private drive and struck the passenger side of the officer’s patrol car.
actionnews5.com
Police search for Parkway Village robbery suspects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for four suspects they say robbed a man outside the Verano Townhomes in Parkway Village. On Oct. 16, police say that while the victim was sitting inside his car outside the townhomes, a white, four-door sedan pulled behind his car. The victim told...
AirTag in stolen van leads to arrest of 2 suspects, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing a van the owner was able to track with an AirTag. On Oct. 23, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 1200 block of Victor Drive. A man told them his 2005 Chevrolet Express...
actionnews5.com
Nurse grabbed by man while leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is on high alert after a man continuously grabbed her while walking to her car after leaving the hospital. A police report filed with Memphis Police Department says the nurse was walking to her car Monday, along Poplar Avenue when she encountered a man who was standing on the crosswalk across the street from her.
actionnews5.com
MPD to host wheel lock giveaway in hopes to decrease car thefts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department wants to give you an extra tool to keep you from becoming a victim of car theft. MPD officers say they believe steering wheel locks will help prevent car thefts, so they’re providing them for free for people who live in the city.
Man allegedly shot at coworker after chasing him down I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at his coworker near a Memphis interstate following an argument. The incident happened Aug. 27, when a man reported he had been involved in an argument with his coworker about vehicles during a lunch break. According to an affidavit,...
Man killed by officers after police chase in Mississippi identified
SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The pursuit was started by the Hernando Police Department and ended in Senatobia. District Attorney Bob Morris said an alert...
actionnews5.com
Neighbors shocked by new details in death of missing neighbor found buried in flowerbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have come to light in the death investigation of a Memphis woman from earlier this year following a horrifying discovery in a Crosstown backyard. The body of 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was found buried in a shallow grave beneath her flower bed. The discovery was...
Shooting in South Memphis leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was injured in a shooting in South Memphis Monday. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of East Mallory Avenue. The victim was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect fled in a white Cadillac. According to police, the suspect and […]
Caretaker stole over $105K before elderly woman’s body found, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after the body of a missing elderly woman was found behind a rental property in the Crosstown area. A missing persons report was filed for Rebecca Seay, 83, on Feb. 18 in the 300 block of N. Montgomery, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Man dead following shooting in Washington Heights, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting in Washington Heights. Police said it happened in the 600 block of Stephens Place. A man was found dead at the scene, MPD said. Police said they have one person detained. Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips.
Man, woman critically injured in I-240 crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital after a crash on a Memphis interstate Tuesday night, according to Memphis Police. The crash shut down westbound traffic on I-240 near the Millbranch Road exit for about 30 minutes, according to TDOT. One of the...
Police connect teen to another Midtown robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old already charged in three violent robberies this month in Midtown has been connected to an armed robbery outside Frida’s Mexican Restaurant on Madison Avenue. Police said Ardell Nelson, 18, was one of two people who robbed two men in Frida’s parking lot. One of the victims said he was grabbed from […]
neareport.com
Woman arrested after child beaten with cord
JONESBORO, Ark. – A case of alleged abuse involving a child with cuts, bruises, and swelling all over his body was reported to police on Monday in Jonesboro. Most of the report is masked but it was taken Monday afternoon by authorities after a social worker at the Nettleton School District reported learning of a woman allegedly beating a male victim, 5, with an extension cord at her residence. The report states the victim had a “large number of cuts and bruises and swelling all over his face, neck, and body.”
Comments / 0