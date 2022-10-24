ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

actionnews5.com

SCSO identifies Millington man found dead inside burned car

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the victim who was found dead inside a burned car in September. On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Pilot Road, where fire responders found a victim dead in the front seat of a burned car.
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot, critically injured at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a critical shooting that happened at a gas station early Wednesday morning. MPD says officers responded to the shooting around 5:25 a.m. at the Citgo at 1559 Sycamore View Rd. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Crash involving Shelby County deputy under investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County deputy and two other people were involved in a crash in Frayser Wednesday. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue. One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but is now listed as stable. The...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

One critical after shooting on Sycamore View

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in Northeast Memphis early Wednesday, police say. At 5:25 am, police responded to the shooting at the Citgo gas station located on the corner of Sycamore View and Shelby Oaks. One person was found shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition. No arrests have been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 men charged in armed carjacking near Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after an armed carjacking near downtown Memphis. The carjacking happened Oct. 18 in the 700 block of Hastings, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The victim told police he parked his vehicle and met a friend known as “Chuck” in the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Accused DUI suspect crashes into Memphis police car, affidavit says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a Memphis police car is facing multiple charges, according to Shelby County Jail records. A Memphis police officer was driving in the area of Winchester Road and Goodlet Road on Monday night when Ismael Ordonez, 32, reportedly pulled out of a private drive and struck the passenger side of the officer’s patrol car.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police search for Parkway Village robbery suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for four suspects they say robbed a man outside the Verano Townhomes in Parkway Village. On Oct. 16, police say that while the victim was sitting inside his car outside the townhomes, a white, four-door sedan pulled behind his car. The victim told...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Nurse grabbed by man while leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is on high alert after a man continuously grabbed her while walking to her car after leaving the hospital. A police report filed with Memphis Police Department says the nurse was walking to her car Monday, along Poplar Avenue when she encountered a man who was standing on the crosswalk across the street from her.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD to host wheel lock giveaway in hopes to decrease car thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department wants to give you an extra tool to keep you from becoming a victim of car theft. MPD officers say they believe steering wheel locks will help prevent car thefts, so they’re providing them for free for people who live in the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting in South Memphis leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was injured in a shooting in South Memphis Monday. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of East Mallory Avenue. The victim was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect fled in a white Cadillac. According to police, the suspect and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police connect teen to another Midtown robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old already charged in three violent robberies this month in Midtown has been connected to an armed robbery outside Frida’s Mexican Restaurant on Madison Avenue. Police said Ardell Nelson, 18, was one of two people who robbed two men in Frida’s parking lot. One of the victims said he was grabbed from […]
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

Woman arrested after child beaten with cord

JONESBORO, Ark. – A case of alleged abuse involving a child with cuts, bruises, and swelling all over his body was reported to police on Monday in Jonesboro. Most of the report is masked but it was taken Monday afternoon by authorities after a social worker at the Nettleton School District reported learning of a woman allegedly beating a male victim, 5, with an extension cord at her residence. The report states the victim had a “large number of cuts and bruises and swelling all over his face, neck, and body.”
JONESBORO, AR

Comments / 0

