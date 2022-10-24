Man shot after argument with brother-in-law ends with gun fire, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach on Sunday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., police responded to Hermer Cir. after getting a call about a possible shooting. When they arrived to the home, they located the victim who had been shot in the stomach but was alert and conscious.

After initial investigation police learned the victim and his brother-in-law had an argument that escalated to the victim being shot.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

