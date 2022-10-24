ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man shot after argument with brother-in-law ends with gun fire, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebnjU_0ik243z700

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach on Sunday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:45 p.m., police responded to Hermer Cir. after getting a call about a possible shooting. When they arrived to the home, they located the victim who had been shot in the stomach but was alert and conscious.

After initial investigation police learned the victim and his brother-in-law had an argument that escalated to the victim being shot.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Georgia Sun

Doorbell video shows man trying to break into Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police investigators are asking for your help identifying a man caught on a doorbell video attempting to break into a home in the Kirkwood area. According to the Atlanta Police Department, on Sept. 24 the suspect kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road in an apparent burglary attempt.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County nightclub

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are handling a shooting investigation outside a DeKalb County nightclub. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the active scene at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road. Caution tape is surrounding the building. LIVE coverage now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
197K+
Followers
137K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy