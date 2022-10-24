Overnight lane closures in airport connector tunnel start Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Harry Reid International Airport announced Sunday that there will be overnight lane reductions in the airport connector tunnel.

Sunday night through Thursday morning there will be overnight lane reductions in the southbound airport connector tunnel.

The lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform scheduled maintenance.

According to Harry Reid Airport, these lane closures may impact early-morning commuters and drivers should schedule their commutes accordingly.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.