Las Vegas, NV

Overnight lane closures in airport connector tunnel start Sunday

By Linsey Lewis
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Harry Reid International Airport announced Sunday that there will be overnight lane reductions in the airport connector tunnel.

Sunday night through Thursday morning there will be overnight lane reductions in the southbound airport connector tunnel.

The lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform scheduled maintenance.

According to Harry Reid Airport, these lane closures may impact early-morning commuters and drivers should schedule their commutes accordingly.

