Overnight lane closures in airport connector tunnel start Sunday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Harry Reid International Airport announced Sunday that there will be overnight lane reductions in the airport connector tunnel.
Sunday night through Thursday morning there will be overnight lane reductions in the southbound airport connector tunnel.
The lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform scheduled maintenance.
According to Harry Reid Airport, these lane closures may impact early-morning commuters and drivers should schedule their commutes accordingly.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 7